European Plug-In Electric Car Market Up 36% In February 2019

13 M BY MARK KANE

The only way is up

The plug-in electric car market in Europe expanded in February by a healthy 36% to almost 32,700, according to estimations provided by the EV Sales Blog.

A similar pace of growth accompanies us for the past five months, although the all-electric car category increased by 75% to over 21,000 and two-thirds of total volume, while plug-in hybrids decreased 3%. Total market share stands at 2.8%.

Assuming the growth will continue or even accelerate in March, we now expect an all-time record of more than 50,000 plugs-ins sold in a single month!

Most popular models

Interesting things happen in model rank as Tesla Model 3 jumped to #7 YTD with the #1 result for February. After March, the affordable Tesla should be #1 YTD, as the difference to Renault ZOE YTD is just around 3,000.

Nissan LEAF, on the other hand, is not the best-selling model anymore. Moreover, combined sales of the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV (using the same powertrain and battery) stand at 2,872 in February, which is more than the 2,683 LEAFs. Without production constraints, the South Korean manufacturer could be way higher than it currently ranks.

Registration stats for Europe are provided by EV Sales Blog:

Comparison of plug-in electric car sales in U.S. and Europe