European EV Market Moving Towards Full-Scale Commercialization

BY MARK KANE

Europe close to full-scale commercialization

According to the European Joint Research Center (JRC), plug-in electric car market in Europe is gaining momentum, but it’s still far from being characterized as full-scale commercialization. Sales increased from some 1,400 in 2010 to almost 300,000 in 2017.

Market share increased within eight years from zero to over 1.8% and this year it moves up towards 3%.

“The electric vehicle market in Europe is gaining momentum. While electric vehicles were still a niche in 2010, most of the car brands nowadays offer EV models. European consumers now have the choice of a wide range of EV models that cover all car segments. Support policies remain important to help the transition to a low emission mobility future.”

What is needed and when will we see a breakthrough in Europe to consider plug-ins as truly mainstream? We hope that we are just several more years away from big changes.

Evolution of M1 category registrations of BEV and PHEV in Europe between 2010 and 2017

Market share of M1 EV in Europe between 2010 and 2017

Very interesting is the ranking of the best-selling all-electric models in the past eight years:

