European EV Market Moving Towards Full-Scale Commercialization
According to the European Joint Research Center (JRC), plug-in electric car market in Europe is gaining momentum, but it’s still far from being characterized as full-scale commercialization. Sales increased from some 1,400 in 2010 to almost 300,000 in 2017.
Market share increased within eight years from zero to over 1.8% and this year it moves up towards 3%.
“The electric vehicle market in Europe is gaining momentum. While electric vehicles were still a niche in 2010, most of the car brands nowadays offer EV models. European consumers now have the choice of a wide range of EV models that cover all car segments. Support policies remain important to help the transition to a low emission mobility future.”
What is needed and when will we see a breakthrough in Europe to consider plug-ins as truly mainstream? We hope that we are just several more years away from big changes.
Evolution of M1 category registrations of BEV and PHEV in Europe between 2010 and 2017
Market share of M1 EV in Europe between 2010 and 2017
Very interesting is the ranking of the best-selling all-electric models in the past eight years:
Source: Electric vehicles in Europe from 2010 to 2017: is full-scale commercialisation beginning? via Green Car Congress
6 Comments on "European EV Market Moving Towards Full-Scale Commercialization"
It’s almost as if increases in range help increase sales.
What Europe are we taking about here? Euro-zone? Continent? EU? Do these numbers include Norway?
The study covers the EU+EFTA
Looks like source material says EFTA en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Free_Trade_Association
“wide range of EV models that cover all car segments” NOT I need an affordable mini van that can tow 1800kg. Nothing available. Used Model X are still way too expensive. Our used Model S was a stretch and is actually too small inside and also can’t tow. We have to keep our Citroen C8. Pacifica is not available and can’t tow.
Thank you for plotting BEVs and PHEVs separately.