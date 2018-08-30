  1. Home
European Countries With The Highest Plug-In Car Market Share

BY MARK KANE

Which countries switch to plug-ins and which ones lag behind?

Plug-in car sales results in Europe looks interesting when instead of volume we compare market share.

Here we have results for the first nine months of 2018 and all of 2017 in the European Union and EFTA (Norway + Switzerland).

Without any surprise, Norway leads the region with nearly 47%, followed by a few northern countries. It’s worth noting that Norway not only is #1 but also increases share of plug-ins the quickest – by almost 10 points within a year.

So far, no big market was able to repeat double-digit market share over prolonged time, but in general market shares are increasing in all markets besides Belgium, which slightly declined this year.

The average for 26 countries is 2.2% compared to 1.7% year ago.

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe:

6 Comments on "European Countries With The Highest Plug-In Car Market Share"

Micke Larsson

Iceland is also both in Europe and EFTA. Would be nice to include the global number 2. 😉

3 hours ago
Sif

Iceland should be number two with market share over 20%

3 hours ago
andre

quebec is close to 3%!!

2 hours ago
TM21

Would also be nice to see absolute numbers to complement these nice graphs.

52 minutes ago
REXisKing

Conclusion: Norway only state with a Democratically Elected Government.
All the rest? : Petrol States.

30 minutes ago
Milfan

Why is this picture of london taxi shown, its monster sized vehicle which is very inefficient and also designed with diesel engine.
Please show some Tesla vehicle or any other EV in the picture.

1 minute ago