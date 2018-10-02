In Europe Nissan Sells 1 LEAF Every 10 Minutes

3 H BY MARK KANE

Nissan LEAF – the best selling electric car in Europe.

Nissan can be happy with its LEAF sales results in Europe as the second-generation version attracted some 43,000 sales so far, out of which roughly 26,000 were delivered (by the end of August). Not bad, especially since volume deliveries began only in February. For comparison, sales in U.S. stand at 10,686 after nine months.

Nissan LEAF is now the best-selling all-electric car in Europe (also above all plug-in hybrids). An even bigger achievement is that in Norway, LEAF is the best-selling car regardless of powertrain type.

The Japanese brand estimates that new orders are coming at a pace of one every 10 minutes. That would be well over 4,000 a month. That’s more than average deliveries over seven months (February-August), which means that the number of 17,000 units ordered and awaiting delivery is going to increase until production catches up.

The question is what is constraining Nissan from producing and selling more LEAFs if there’s a chance to capitalize in Europe?

“Strong sales growth has been a characteristic for new LEAF across Europe including markets such as Austria, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. In Norway, the Nissan LEAF has risen through the sales charts to become the top-selling passenger car in 2018, outperforming all electric and combustion-powered models alike. Like retail customers, business users are also embracing electrification. More than 8,000 of the total have been delivered to corporate fleets throughout Europe. The new Nissan LEAF builds on the talents of its predecessor, adding the latest generation of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology and a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating under the latest test standards. The Nissan LEAF’s advanced driving assistance technology, ProPILOT and ProPILOT Park, make it effortless to navigate through traffic and easy to park. The innovative e-Pedal brings new levels of driving simplicity and fun by allowing customers to accelerate and decelerate using only one pedal.” “The Nissan LEAF is available in 51 markets worldwide and has posted strong global demand. Its sales success, combined with sales of its predecessor, makes it the global leader for electric vehicles with over 350,000 units delivered since 2010. Its LCV and seven-seat electric sibling, the e-NV200 also continues to enjoy strong sales throughout Europe.”

Gareth Dunsmore, director, electric vehicles, Nissan Europe, said:

“As the interest in electric vehicles continues to grow, we’ve made sure that the opportunity to experience and own our new LEAF model is more accessible than ever before.” “When we set out to design the new Nissan LEAF, we wanted to create a car built on the feedback of over 100,000 existing owners here in Europe. Today feedback such as – ‘I love the instant torque… the performance is fantastic… e-Pedal makes driving very easy’ are common reactions from our newest customers. It’s a car you can look forward to driving and appreciate living with on a day-to-day basis, and the sales figures reflect this.”