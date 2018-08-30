Euro NCAP Releases Tesla Model S Autopilot Video: Stops For Object
So much for Tesla vehicles not “seeing” or stopping for stationary objects.
Hopefully, we’ll have much more information soon regarding European NCAP automated testing for the Tesla Model S and other Tesla vehicles. For now, NCAP has released a preliminary video. A link is supplied to look at further details, but sadly, it requires a login, which InsideEVs doesn’t have access to. Nonetheless, one of the most important controversies surrounding Tesla Autopilot is tested and revealed.
We don’t know for sure what has changed and why this test is so much different from those initiated in the past, but clearly, the Tesla Model S “sees” the stationary car and alerts the driver and initiates automatic emergency braking. This is a huge step for Tesla vehicles — and for all vehicles for that matter — since the current/previous technology in almost every current vehicle was not programmed to stop in such situations. Still, there are many variables involved and this is simply one test. Drivers should not trust Tesla Autopilot or any other driver assistance system. Remaining engaged and alert, as well as following all the automaker’s precautions is always a must.
When we are able to access the more detailed data and/or have more information to share, we’ll update this article or provide a new article with additional details.
Video Description via Euro NCAP on YouTube:
Euro NCAP 2018 Automated Testing: Tesla Model S Autopilot
What kind of additional info do you need?
Their website has a pdf and YouTube video for every vehicle tested.
https://www.euroncap.com/en/vehicle-safety/safety-campaigns/2018-automated-driving-tests/
Tesla comes out as the best system, so much that there is fear the driver might rely to much on Autopilot.
It would be nice if someone could make a side by side video comparison with the other competitors.
That info says it’s from 2014. There’s updated info with a link via the TY channel, but it requires a login.
That should have been the last hurdle for the Model 3 to come to Europe. I always assumed that they wouldn’t send it over before they can beat the safety assist category especially since the mobileye cars like the Nissan Leaf score full points.
Tesla has always worked for tracking moving objects that come to a stop. The problem for any of the systems is when the approach a car that is just sitting in the road such as a fire truck!
Right. And apparently the problem occurs only when the car with ABS – Tesla car or not — is moving at higher speeds. (Above 35 MPH?) At lower speeds, ABS systems do a better job of “seeing” stationary objects. Altho confusingly, ABS also seems to be shut off at very low speeds, perhaps <15 MPH.
The variables seem to be:
1. Whether or not the other car was stopped when the car with ABS first "saw" it. If it was moving and then came to as stop, the ABS system should react to it.
2. Whether or not the car with ABS is above the speed at which it shuts off detection of stationary objects in the vehicle's path.
3. Whether or not the car with ABS is moving above parking-lot speeds, perhaps 15 MPH or more. Below that threshold, ABS is shut down.
4. Whether the object in the vehicle's path reflects a proper radar signal. Very low-density materials, such as styrofoam and other types of plastic foam, probably won't register. Fuzzy, fluffy objects, such as toy stuffed animals, may also not register.
(continued…)
(…continued)
So the conclusion presented in this article, which seems to be “Thank goodness Tesla has fixed this”, is pretty much completely wrong from start to finish. This problem has several variables, as I’ve outlined above, and unfortunately far too many articles try to oversimplify the problem.
The problem hasn’t been fixed, and it’s not just Tesla that has this exact problem. It’s just Tesla that has a problem with auto accidents being reported as “news” when they aren’t reported as news for any other brand of car.
Did they do any tests with red fire trucks?