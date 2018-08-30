Euro NCAP Releases Tesla Model S Autopilot Video: Stops For Object

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

So much for Tesla vehicles not “seeing” or stopping for stationary objects.

Hopefully, we’ll have much more information soon regarding European NCAP automated testing for the Tesla Model S and other Tesla vehicles. For now, NCAP has released a preliminary video. A link is supplied to look at further details, but sadly, it requires a login, which InsideEVs doesn’t have access to. Nonetheless, one of the most important controversies surrounding Tesla Autopilot is tested and revealed.

We don’t know for sure what has changed and why this test is so much different from those initiated in the past, but clearly, the Tesla Model S “sees” the stationary car and alerts the driver and initiates automatic emergency braking. This is a huge step for Tesla vehicles — and for all vehicles for that matter — since the current/previous technology in almost every current vehicle was not programmed to stop in such situations. Still, there are many variables involved and this is simply one test. Drivers should not trust Tesla Autopilot or any other driver assistance system. Remaining engaged and alert, as well as following all the automaker’s precautions is always a must.

When we are able to access the more detailed data and/or have more information to share, we’ll update this article or provide a new article with additional details.