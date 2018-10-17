Watch Euro NCAP Nissan LEAF ProPilot Test Video

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does the 2018 Nissan LEAF ProPilot fare in Euro NCAP testing?

Earlier today, we published an article with a video showing Euro NCAP testing of the Tesla Model S. As it turns out, the organization also put the 2018 Nissan LEAF through the same testing process. While Nissan makes no claim that its vehicles have any official form of self-driving tech, the new LEAF offers Nissan’s ProPilot semi-autonomous driver assistance technology. How does it stack up?

The LEAF seems to fare well in these tests, much like the Tesla Model S with Autopilot. For additional information on Euro NCAP automated driving tests, click here.

Video Description via Euro NCAP on YouTube: Euro NCAP 2018 Automated Testing: Nissan Leaf ProPilot

Along with the video, the Euro NCAP website includes the following comments:

ProPILOT on the Nissan LEAF gives the driver a moderate level of support while maintaining the impression of the driver being in control with the car assisting them. The system is readily perceived as a system to assist the driver which aligns well with the information provided. The name “ProPILOT” does not clearly indicate that the system is a driver-assist system and could be misunderstood. The limited scenarios tested show that the system provides assistance only. The handbook mentions that the system is designed for main roads and motorways, but the system is not geofenced and can therefore be engaged on any road with distinct lane markings. The legally-required hands-off warning tells the driver to keep his hands on the wheel, but slight steering input is sufficient to supress this warning. In case of no response to the warning, the system will bring the car to a controlled stop. Within the longitudinal scenarios, the LEAF shows a high level of support in the slower-moving scenario. When approaching a stationary car, in the braking scenario and in the ‘cut-in’ and ‘cut-out’ scenarios, the system offers limited support, the driver being primarily required to handle the situation. ProPILOT provides subtle steering support resulting in a good balance between the driver and the system in the S-bend scenario. In the absence of lane markings or other vehicles to acts as a guide, ProPILOT will change to a passive mode and will resume assistance when clear lane markings are detected. Overall, the Nissan system is balanced with little risk of the driver over-reliance the system.

Take a look at how Nissan ProPilot compares to Tesla Autopilot based on the NCAP videos:

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.