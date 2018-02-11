Euro NCAP Award 5 Stars To First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car Ever Tested

2 H BY MARK KANE

Nothing exploded.

The Euro NCAP performed its first-ever crash tests of a hydrogen fuel cell model, which happened to be the Hyundai NEXO.

Results are pretty encouraging as the hydrogen tanks survived the crashes and overall results are 5 stars due to outstanding passenger protection.

Matthew Avery, Director of Research, Thatcham Research comments:

“The Hyundai NEXO is the first hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle that Euro NCAP has tested. Its five-star safety rating should dispel concerns around how hydrogen fuel cell powered cars perform in a crash. With the NEXO, Hyundai have successfully demonstrated that alternative fuelled vehicles need not pose a risk to car safety.”

Hyundai NEXO spec: