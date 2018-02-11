Euro NCAP Award 5 Stars To First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car Ever Tested
Nothing exploded.
The Euro NCAP performed its first-ever crash tests of a hydrogen fuel cell model, which happened to be the Hyundai NEXO.
Results are pretty encouraging as the hydrogen tanks survived the crashes and overall results are 5 stars due to outstanding passenger protection.
Matthew Avery, Director of Research, Thatcham Research comments:
“The Hyundai NEXO is the first hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle that Euro NCAP has tested. Its five-star safety rating should dispel concerns around how hydrogen fuel cell powered cars perform in a crash. With the NEXO, Hyundai have successfully demonstrated that alternative fuelled vehicles need not pose a risk to car safety.”
- about 370 miles (595 km)
- 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds
- 120 kW and 395 Nm electric motor
- fuel cell is able to provide around 95 kW of power, together with 40 kW from the battery, total output of 135 kW is available
Categories: Hyundai
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Euro NCAP Award 5 Stars To First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car Ever Tested"
Safety of the fuel cell cars is one thing, feasibility of the hydrogen technology is quite another. I hope the fuel cell goes away as it cannot compete with BEVs in terms of energy efficiency and fuel cost.
There is nothing efficient or green in burning fossil fuel in 30-40% efficient power plants, keeping up low efficiency peaker generators (including diesel and oil ones) to balance daily and seasonal supply & demand in the grid. Then loosing part of the energy in transmission lines, transformers, distribution network, charger electronics, Li Ion charging and then discharging process. And then hauling 1200 pound flammable NCA brick around, that requires to dig and process many tons of rock and dirt to produce it in the first place, using nasty chemicals and cheap labor of less advantageous people in the world.
All this to transport one entitled person to the office and back, burning some tires just for fun in the process.
It is marketing hogwash even it has plenty of fanatical and smug believers.
Of course not, we should walk or take the bike instead. But it could be a lot worse, it could be fossil fuels in a combustion engine or even worse hydrogen fuel cells.
I wonder how safe a 10 year old poorly maintained HFCV clunker will turn out to be. Not so much crash safety maybe but just being parked in one’s garage with a large amount of potentially explosive hydrogen stored in a system that hasn’t been inspected and maintained properly for a long time. Can we be sure there will be no nasty surprises as people flick on the light in their garage?