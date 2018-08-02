2 H BY WADE MALONE

Teslike compiles range data from multiple sources into a single handy chart.

When in a familiar driving situation, an electric vehicle owner knows what to expect from his or her trusty plug-in. But range estimates become more complicated when you step out of your daily routine. Driving style, terrain, speed, and exterior temperature can all have an impact on the number of miles you can count on traveling.

Well Troy (of Teslike and TMC fame) has been maintaining a chart that assists Tesla owners with at least one of those factors. The list covers the Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3. It provides driving ranges for each model at speeds of 55, 60, 65, 70, 75 and 80 mph. Troy also takes into consideration rim size, pack size, charging rate, and even battery degradation. So how far can your Tesla go at 80 mph?

Here are the range numbers of #Tesla Model S/X/3 cars at different speeds. The table is based on EPA dyno scores, range tests by Consumer Reports and data released by Tesla. Details here https://t.co/BS40kWxKXW Instead of CPO S75/S85, Model 3SR at $40K might be a better choice. pic.twitter.com/xpLFtH5MeM — Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike) September 9, 2018

Troy also lists a “corrected” highway range that slightly differs from the advertised EPA highway ranges. Adjustments were made to correct for voluntary reductions made by Tesla in testing. This practice is allowed by the EPA and automakers can take advantage of this wiggle room in different ways. According to Troy:

EPA rated range is not even the actual combined city and highway score because EPA allows car manufacturers to inflate or deflate the scores after the test is done. Deflating happens by voluntary reductions. Car manufacturers are allowed to voluntarily reduce the EPA rated range they want to advertise.

As with any vehicle, your mileage may vary. Still, this chart is a handy guide. We have actually posted a link to it previously in fact. However, since we and others have found the information so useful, we felt it deserved a separate post.

