Here’s The Estimated Range Of Tesla Model S, 3 & X At Highway Speeds
Teslike compiles range data from multiple sources into a single handy chart.
When in a familiar driving situation, an electric vehicle owner knows what to expect from his or her trusty plug-in. But range estimates become more complicated when you step out of your daily routine. Driving style, terrain, speed, and exterior temperature can all have an impact on the number of miles you can count on traveling.
Well Troy (of Teslike and TMC fame) has been maintaining a chart that assists Tesla owners with at least one of those factors. The list covers the Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3. It provides driving ranges for each model at speeds of 55, 60, 65, 70, 75 and 80 mph. Troy also takes into consideration rim size, pack size, charging rate, and even battery degradation. So how far can your Tesla go at 80 mph?
Here are the range numbers of #Tesla Model S/X/3 cars at different speeds. The table is based on EPA dyno scores, range tests by Consumer Reports and data released by Tesla. Details here https://t.co/BS40kWxKXW Instead of CPO S75/S85, Model 3SR at $40K might be a better choice. pic.twitter.com/xpLFtH5MeM
— Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike) September 9, 2018
Troy also lists a “corrected” highway range that slightly differs from the advertised EPA highway ranges. Adjustments were made to correct for voluntary reductions made by Tesla in testing. This practice is allowed by the EPA and automakers can take advantage of this wiggle room in different ways. According to Troy:
EPA rated range is not even the actual combined city and highway score because EPA allows car manufacturers to inflate or deflate the scores after the test is done. Deflating happens by voluntary reductions. Car manufacturers are allowed to voluntarily reduce the EPA rated range they want to advertise.
As with any vehicle, your mileage may vary. Still, this chart is a handy guide. We have actually posted a link to it previously in fact. However, since we and others have found the information so useful, we felt it deserved a separate post.
Source: Model 3 Owners Club
My S 75D fall right in line with that chart.
Both my TM3s get mileage within the chart range.
The 85 mph column is missing, 85 mph is practically widely used where highway speed limit is 130 km/h and that is many countries in Europe (France, Netherlands, Germany (if not unlimited), Austria, Denmark, Poland etc.). Fuel cell cars would make better (fast) highways cars probably.
I agree, not so sure about the high speed Fuel cell cars though. They use those small batteries to run the motors, maybe we will see ‘super’capacitors in Fuel cell cars soon to gain acceleration. But the top speed I am not so sure.
Having just checked the net I see an interesting correlation between popularity of EVs, highways network and speed limits. In Norway with a huge EV market penetration is also one of the European countries sitting at the very bottom in terms of highway infrastructure with only 143 km of highways in total (understandably, low population density and very mountainous). Also speed limit is 110 km/h and strictly enforced. We all know the huge tax incentives the Norwegians have to buy an EV or rather to not buy a ICE but it is nevertheless interesting to note that, as opposed to Norway, in Germany for example with a huge highway network and high or absent speed limits, the EV market share climb is a lot flatter.
Technically true re Norway infrastructure, but Norway is spending a fortune on roads, notably a new coastal road that will reduce or eliminate the need for ferries to cross fjords. Hugely ambitious bridge and tunnel projects, very expensive. But with a trillion dollar trust fund, who is counting.
Possibly, but fuel cell tech just isn’t economically sustainable compared to electric. If I recall correctly, I believe one could build 6 or more high-speed chargers for the cost of one hydrogen fueling station. Plus electricity is generated nearly everywhere and can be hooked up to chargers wherever they are, whereas hydrogen needs to be generated, stored, and transported in specialized containers.
“I believe one could build 6 or more high-speed chargers for the cost of one hydrogen fueling station.”
But if the H2 station charges 6x faster, the economics are the same.
Only for the first car and then there is a 1 hour recompression stage to bring the hydrogen back up to pressure.
Going from Wisconsin to Idaho, most of the speed limits are 80 mph and I went 90 most of the way. P85+ with 21’s isn’t on the chart, anyway. I was getting about 1.5 miles for each percent of battery, so about 150 miles of range, but I also had about 1200 lbs in the car and the roads were anything but flat. The one stretch I had a crazy headwind, and mostly uphill, so my range wasn’t much over 100, but even still, the trip went great.
Or in Texas where most highways have a 75 mph speed limit and some have an 85 mph limit.
Definitely much more useful than EPA. Wish we could have something similar for leaf
Some takeaways: aero wheel covers add 5% range, Model 3 is the longest-range Tesla, and a new standard-range Model 3 will go farther on a charge than most used Model S cars.
This chart is why I want the Model 3 Long Range RWD with Aero wheels… Makes it the best long distance Tesla, even above the 100 kWh models. Faster charging too since it is more efficient (more miles per minute charge).
hmm…maybe I will throw the Aeros back on. I have the LR RWD….range is king!
Very useful, but I will bear in mind that cold/bad weather will reduce these ranges. Even so, Model 3 is SUCH a no-brainer, it’s not true.
Exactly why I want the Model 3 Long Range RWD instead of the Standard. The Standard would barely cut it for me in perfect weather, but in 10 F with the heater running the car is going to both charge fewer miles range per minute and get less range.