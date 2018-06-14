Musk Claims Tesla Model 3 Has Best Safety Of Any Midsize Car
A true IIHS or Euro NCAP full crash test is still in the works.
In a recent Tweet, the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, revealed a claim that the Tesla Model 3 has the best safety of any midsize car. According to Musk, this is due to the vehicle’s construction, as it doesn’t have a big gas guzzler engine in the front, allowing for longer crumple zones. In an event of a crash, these are designed to absorb the impact of the collision with another vehicle or an immovable object. The added level of protection is the advanced sensor array, part of every Tesla vehicle in recent years.
Currently, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is currently conducting crash and safety testing on the Tesla Model 3. In the preliminary results, the Model 3 faired well. However, a “real” crash test is yet to be conducted by both the IIHS and Euro NCAP (European New Car Assesment Program).
Until then, we can only rely on Musk’s own words, which need to be taken with a grain of salt. Yes, the Model 3 is a contemporary vehicle built with various high-tech polymers and with advanced crash engineering in place. It will probably score high in both the IIHS and Euro NCAP tests. But until that happens, we can only speculate about its safety aspects.
Not having a big gas guzzler engine in front means there’s room for trunks in front & back, plus longer crumple zone for best safety of any midsize car https://t.co/oStk7oUidV
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 31. srpnja 2018.
On the other hand, a few months back, a video appeared, apparently showing the Model 3 and a Volvo S60 each crashing into a pole – the latter achieved a five-star crash safety rating in all categories according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The results were pretty interesting, as the Volvo S60 was damaged more severely than the Model 3. But, as mentioned earlier, we have yet to see the Model 3 crash that barrier, dummies flying and neat slow-motion camera scenes happening.
The video below (the event starts at 4:14) reveals how the Model 3 faired against a Volvo S60 in a crash test simulation.
30 Comments on "Musk Claims Tesla Model 3 Has Best Safety Of Any Midsize Car"
Show crash test video or I call bulls%it.
Fully agreed! Until IIHS or Euro NCAP videos and results surface, this is just guestimating.
I agree that official testing is needed to have independent results, however all manufacturers do simulated and real life crash test of their new cars before production. In fact Tesla has shown a short snippet of their side-impact / pole test during the production launch event. So they should (well, better have!) a very good idea of crash performance already.
But still, until I see the Model 3 crashing into a barrier, I’m not trusting anything I read on the internet. Not even Elon Musk’s own words.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVeSCjgACiA
Here’s the Euroe NCAP car to beat.
“The added level of protection is the advanced sensor array, part of every Tesla vehicle in recent years.”
yeah, but that stuff doesn’t work on Tesla.
https://www.businessinsider.de/tesla-model-3-model-s-fail-automatic-braking-system-stress-test-iihs-2018-8?r=US&IR=T
We didn’t say it works. All the time. 😀
The IIHS test (just like that Swiss test) show these cars`ability to stop when sensing an inflatable car shaped balloon. Not an actual object made of flesh, bones, metal or anything more dense. Just like with emission tests, I imagine most manufacturers by now have learned how to pass this standardized test. Yet, most cars I’ve seen have a disclaimer in their manual that says the emergency break assist is meant to mitigate impact, not avoid it. If they tried the latter, with current technology there are way too many false positives due to street signs and other metal objects over highways and roads.
Naturally, but it clearly adds. Even some German competitors use similar devices in their cars. I’ve driven a Mercedes-Benz that saved me from a nasty rear ender more than a few times. I can only imagine the tech in the Tesla Model 3 to be a bit more advanced than just small sensors in the front of the vehicle.
Model 3 couldn’t avoid hitting a stationary car when IIHS tested it.
Oh come on, there are lots of working AEB systems out there, even Nissan Leaf has one.
Elon says lots of things. Safety secured?
Someone needs to take the Bush “Mission Accomplished” meme, tweak it to say “Funding Secured!” and photoshop Elon’s mug in. Lol
Or, try a Slick Willie meme, and parody the debate over what the SEC interpretation, and twitter definition, of what Musk Meant, by posting “Funding Secured” “is, … is”.
Some do it. Might go to my print shop and do it. Any cool design features
Lmao 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
He says he believes it. Not quite the same thing.
Elon is the son of Jesus. Making the safest car in the world is easy for him.
Or Elon IS Jesus/God. You’d think God could at least make a small profit though, or hit a deadline. 😉
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2018/06/14/elon-musk-really-is-god-at-least-in-the-minds-eye-of-christian-believers/#3194878c6afd
511 Cristians is the scientific sample pool, for sketching the portrait of the “Face of God”?
Surely the Fabulous Forbes Folks could have pitched in some additional funding, and rounded up some more of the Faithful Flock, to supplement this “Scientific” research.
Making unsubstantiated claims on Twitter without any facts to back them up? Hmm, why does this sound very familiar…
Ooh just shut the f… up.
…..please
You made me laugh dammit. I was trying to be ugly today
One thing from watching that video: “We worked hard on the design of the model 3, including things that people won’t even notice”. I think he is wrong about that. Look at the online videos like i1tesla (“what if”) and engineerx that go over every last detail of the car. Its appreciated.
Yeah..that car model has been pulled to pieces for sure.
Talking out his butt💩💩
Quite the troll fest we have going on now with many new usernames just suddenly appearing to support the FUD from the well-established trolls here.
That would best describe the Will Troll now joining Mental MadBro in carpet-bombing all Tesla threads with their negative FUD pulled out of their nether regions.
The fact is that Musk has built up a successful EV only car company which is rapidly beginning to produce more compelling EVS then all the laggard, legacy OEMs combined. Both the Model S and X have been proven to be very safe vehicles for being so high performance. I’m pretty sure the Model 3 will follow that established trend.
You and your fellow shills, shorters and haters on the other hand have done exactly what besides endlessly whine and FUD?
You fools simply reek of jealousy and desperation.
@Vanja Kljaic ” Model 3 crashing into a Volvo S60 ”
The video shows a Model 3 being crash tested into a pole, not crashing into a Volvo! Please correct.
Changed the wording. Thank you!
Until Tesla gets blind side detection working, I have my doubts.