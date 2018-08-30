Epiroc Launches New Generation Electric Mining Vehicles

35 M BY MARK KANE

Epiroc will offer an entire family of EV mining machines.

Swedish company Epiroc introduced its first electric vehicles in 2016 and as electrification moves forward, the company is now announcing second-generation products for the mining, infrastructure and natural resource industries.

The offer includes:

14 and 18-ton loaders

42-ton truck

a mid-sized drilling family including face drilling, production drilling and rock reinforcement rigs

The electric mining equipment reduces costs of ventilation, as well as heat generation, which makes them perfectly fit for the task underground, not even mentioning fuel savings.

“The battery-driven underground loaders, trucks and drill rigs launched today will create a number of benefits for mining companies globally, including improved health and safety, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and lower operating costs.” “Customers using Epiroc’s first-generation battery-driven machines, launched in 2016, include for example Brazilian mining company Nexa Resources, which is using the Scooptram ST7 Battery in Peru. Other customers going electric include LKAB, the Swedish state-owned mining company, which plans to use Epiroc’s zero-emission vehicles as it expands its mining operation in northern Sweden in a sustainable way.”

Per Lindberg, Epiroc’s President and CEO said:

“We at Epiroc want to help our customers boost productivity, enhance safety and cut emissions – all while lowering the total cost of operation. Our second generation battery vehicles takes us towards a sustainable future with less dependency on fossil fuels. We are proud to lead the charge toward sustainability in mining.”

Previous Scooptram ST7 Battery:

Source: Epiroc, Green Car Congress