EPA Releases Official Range Rating For Tesla Model 3 Performance

6 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The EPA has just revealed the official efficiency and range ratings for both the dual-motor and Performance versions of the Tesla Model 3.

As we alluded to the other day, the MPGe rating comes in at a combined 116 MPGe for the Performance version of the Model 3. The breakdown is as follows though:

120 MPGe City

112 MPGe Highway

116 MPGe Combined

The rated range for this Performance version of the Model 3 is 310 miles. It consumes 29 kWh of energy per 100 miles, according to the EPA.

The other dual-motor version of the Model 3, the non-performance variant, was rated by the EPA too. It’s numbers are somehow listed as identical to the Performance variant, meaning it to gets a 310-mile range rating, as well as identical MPGe and energy consumption figures.

Of note is that the dual-motor Model 3 variants are indeed slightly more efficient than the single-motor, long-range Model 3, which consumes 26-kWh of juice per 100 miles.