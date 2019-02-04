EPA Chief Wheeler Says EV Standards Are “Social Engineering”
The decades-long battle over vehicle emissions standards is heating up again.
Wheeler and Nichols are presenters at the BloombergNEF San Francisco Summit on mobility. Wheeler, who took the stage earlier, restated the Trump Administration’s position against California’s right to establish zero-emissions mandates. “California is only looking at energy efficiency. We are also looking at highway safety and getting older cars off the road,” said Wheeler. “We would like to see a 50-state deal,” he said – presumably the topic he is discussing with Mary Nichols at this moment.
Wheeler was interviewed on stage with Stephen Munro, a policy analyst with BloombergNEF. When Munro asked Wheeler about the future of the $7,500 federal tax credit for consumers buying electric vehicles, he replied, “I don’t think the agency should be picking fuel types,” said Wheeler.
“We are looking at the market data about what consumers want,” said Wheeler. “We are not trying to social engineer the choice of fuel.”
Wheeler argued that the cost for automakers to meet existing fuel economy standards, such as electric cars, is measured in the billions. And that those costs are passed on to consumers. Wheeler believes that the Trump administration’s proposals to revoke Obama-era fuel economy standards and California’s ZEV mandates would have a negligible effect on carbon reductions.
“Our proposal would almost get the same reductions,” said Wheeler. “The current co2 reductions would go beyond just those 13 states [following California rules] to all 50 states.” Wheeler said that auto industry officials met in his office to inform him that the Trump Administration’s numbers are more stringent.
“It’s not the EPA’s role to promote a particular type of fuel, such as electricity,” he said. Wheeler was challenged about China taking the lead in the emerging EV technology. “We should not be dictating what automobile companies should be producing or what kind of vehicles Americans should buy,” he said. “It’s not grounds for concerns for the EPA.”
We are unlikely to get a complete picture of what Wheeler and Nichols discussed today. Before stepping into the meeting, Wheeler said, “We both want to see improvements in air quality and co2. “But this is not a two-way negotiation,” he said, referring to the federal government’s ability to revoke California’s waiver that allows the state to establish its own air standards.
Wheeler repeated that the Trump administration’s is concerned about the price of cars and highway safety — not only energy efficiency.
“When I took this job, the president asked me to deregulate to create more jobs,” said Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist.
6 Comments on "EPA Chief Wheeler Says EV Standards Are "Social Engineering""
Isn’t this the same administration that was pushing for using the Defense Production Act to prop up a moribund and increasingly obsolete coal industry? Is that not picking fuel types?
Bought and paid for by the Koch Heads!
It’s like the blind leading the dumb.
Ok…
Hope California stays strong in this fight. I think highway safety is no concern because cars are already very safe and getting safer every year. Just seems like a silly argument.
Price probably won’t change much. The switch to electric cars doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a gradual switch.
No word about fuel efficiency from him. What does it say about him. And a former coal lobbyist. So he’s probably in denial about climate change as well as Trump. Total desaster for the EPA.
It’s so gawd damn corrupt, it’s awful.
Finally got rid of Scott Pruitt only to replace him with a coal lobbyists Wheeler that never seen a fossil fuel he didn’t like.
Pruitt gave out exceptions allowing what they call small refinery’s ( which were at times billion dollar oil companies) from having to meet the law and blend 10% ethanol into a gallon of gasoline. This meant hundreds of millions more gallons of gasoline was used at the expense of farmers, ethanol refinery’s and the environment.
E15 has been legal for sale for years but the oil industry claims that they can’t blend anymore because of gasoline demand.
However having E15 would allow almost 5% more ethanol to be used in place of gasoline year round.
Somehow Grassley and Iowa voters still believe Trump supports E15, this couldn’t be further from the truth.
Legislation has to be signed by this Friday. Iowa GOP voters were lied to the past two years.
Will have to see what happens in the next few days.