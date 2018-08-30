Energica Unveils Stunning Bolid-E Electric Motorcycle Prototype

It’s official: Energica Motor Company S.p.A. may have thought of everything in their most recent collaboration with tech giant Samsung. The SmartRide, which just revealed at EICMA 2018, addresses the entire ride experience on the bike and off. Increased rider safety, connectivity, even theft deterrent are all integrated into the Samsung Galaxy watch and accessible through Energica’s new dedicated app.

“Smart Ride has been designed starting from the electric old-style Eva EsseEsse9, the newly proclaimed Best Electric Bike of the Year 2018, “ the company said in its latest press release. “The result is “Bolid-E”, a speed machine which exalts the concept of speed as an emotion: a futuristic motorbike in which Samsung technologies and Energica expertise come together.”

Using Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Watch and the Energica bike will be able to stay in touch while the rider is in transit or parked.

IMPROVED SAFETY

While you ride, will continually assess your safety. The “Samsung Heads-Up Displays” include intelligent mirrors with two integrated Samsung Galaxy A series devices that use the information from videos generated by the two cameras installed in the rear and the front of the bike. This combined information will, “revolutionize road safety, analyzing images in real time and warning the rider of any hazards and obstacles ahead,” explains Energica. While you ride, this e-bike will continually assess your safety.

2 IN 1 – INFORMATION OVERLORD

The integrated GPS unit on the bike supplies information to the smartwatch about the location of your ride and whether it is being moved without your consent, at which time the app can be requested to set off the horn. Imagine the surprised look on a bike thief’s face!

START IT UP

The NFS system on the Galaxy smartwatch will be able to start the bike when it’s close to the tank – information that can also be shared among key contacts. Want a trusted friend to pick up your bike and plug it in close by? The watch will let you and your friend know where to find the closest charging station and assuming they also own the hardware, their own device will unlock the ignition.

MAKE YOUR OWN MOVIES

As if all of this technology wasn’t enough, Energica and Samsung thought you might want to relive the memories of previous rides when you’re trapped indoors wishing you were out on two. Using footage recorded by the “built-in cameras on the motorbike and data captured by the smartwatch,” your entire ride, including all the metrics, can be replayed on a Samsung Smart TV! You can even send it all to your friends and/or retrieve their ride data to view because you generously lent them your miracle motorbike.

MSRP

Of course, the reason you might need to share your bike with friends could be a result of the cost. The MSRP of this particular tricked-out model wasn’t included as part of the description but the present members of the Eva EsseEsse9 fleet range in price between €20,000 and €23, 000. That’s between about $23,000 and $25,000, but surely worth the investment, if you can make it.