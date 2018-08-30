eMotorWerks & EO Charging Delivers Smart Charging to Europe & UK

18 M BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY

Charging should be smart, right?

California-based eMotorWerks, a subsidy of Enel, has joined forces with EO Charging, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of EV charging equipment to deliver “The UK and Europe’s smartest home charger”. The partnership will see the integration of eMotorWerks’ JuiceNet cloud-based platform, which aggregates and manages charging station demands, into the new EO Mini Pro electric vehicle (EV) charger, to create smart grid-connected home charging stations.

eMotorWerks is known in the US for their line of JuiceBox Pro smart EVSEs, powered by their JuiceNet cloud-based smart charging platform. The EO Mini Pro EVSE is capable of delivering up to 7.2kW and is first launching in the UK. Shortly thereafter, it will be available in other European markets and is billed as “The smallest fast charger on the market; designed and built specifically for charging-up at home.”

As more UK drivers opt for an electric car, and the UK increases its renewable energy supply, we’re pleased to partner with EO Charging and together offer the UK’s smartest chargers on the market. By participating in en ergy services, such as demand response, drivers can reduce EV operating costs and relieve pressure on the grid at times of stress. We look forward to promoting EO Charging JuiceNet-powered products alongside our own JuiceBox EV charging stations to support smart-grid charging across the UK and soon in other European countries. As we expand our European business, we believe JuiceNet will be a significant smart grid enabler for energy companies and authorities to ensure that EVs play a beneficial role in our energy systems at scale. -Valery Miftakhov, founder and CEO of eMotorWerks

From the press release:

Through the partnership, EV drivers in the UK and other European countries are set to gain more control of their EV charging. The new smart chargers are indeed designed for all EV drivers and energy conscious homeowners, incorporating eMotorWerks’ JuiceNet communication, control and intelligence software EV charging platform into the EO Mini Pro. Available from early 2019, the EO Mini Pro will be designed for all types of homes, including traditional homes reliant on the grid for their energy and homes with solar panels and/or battery storage.