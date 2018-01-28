Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster Set To Enter Space On February 6
Falcon Heavy hold-down firing this morning was good. Generated quite a thunderhead of steam. Launching in a week or so. pic.twitter.com/npaqatbNir
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2018
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now confirmed the official date for the inaugural launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy.
As we previously reported, Musk seemingly joked about sending his own personal Tesla Roadster to orbit Mars. Social media and various news outlets went back and forth about it being a joke and then stating it was true, etc. In the end, it turned out that the popular CEO was, in fact, serious. Not long after that story, more information surfaced, as well as images of the Roadster being prepped for the trip.
If you follow Musk’s social media accounts, you’re probably aware that he’s regularly updating the status of SpaceX missions. As you can see from the recent Tweet (above), the company has been performing tests with the Falcon Heavy. Musk said on January 24, 2018 that the launch would be in about a week or so. Generally, launch dates are very tentative due to so many variables. Weather is a major factor, and government shutdowns surely don’t help.
Two days later, Chris Gerbhardt, assistant managing editor, journalist, and writer for @NASASpaceflight, Tweeted out a more official launch date. According to Chris, who’s very involved and knowledgeable about such events, it will happen on February 6th, with the 7th as a backup. Musk confirmed the date the next day.
Guys… are you ready!? #FalconHeavy LAUNCH DATE!
February 6th, with a backup on the 7th.
Launch time is 13:30-16:30 EST (18:30-21:30 UTC)#ItsHappening
— Chris G – NSF (@ChrisG_NSF) January 26, 2018
And per our breaking of this information yesterday, here’s the official confirmation. #FalconHeavy will target Feb. 6 for its maiden launch! #SpaceX
Launch window on Feb. 6 – and the back-up date on Feb. 7 – is 13:30-16:30 EST (18:30-21:30 UTC) https://t.co/6w2i68dDTR
— Chris G – NSF (@ChrisG_NSF) January 27, 2018
So, if everything goes as planned, Musk’s Tesla Roadster will literally be out of this world in less than two weeks. According to Teslarati:
“To put the Falcon Heavy into some sort of perspective, even at the 92% thrust it is expected to max out at during its first launch, the first stage’s 27 Merlin 1D engines produce power equivalent to something like 20 747 passenger jets at takeoff. Still, Falcon Heavy’s LC-39A launch pad has previously supported launches of the Space Shuttle and Saturn V, both of which were considerably more powerful than SpaceX’s heavy-lift rocket. It is likely that the main purpose of Falcon Heavy’s extended static fire was to ensure that SpaceX had developed a safe and functional method of igniting all 27 engines without damaging itself, a real risk from the torque of each engine’s turbopump operating in the same orientation. As such, it is believed that SpaceX pursued a staggered ignition over the course of maybe a second or two.”
Again, we have no idea what may happen between now and then, so this is merely a hopeful date. Nonetheless, the Falcon Heavy will be en route soon enough, with the Tesla Roadster in tow.
A Red Car for the Red Planet Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks. That seemed extremely boring. Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel. The payload will be an original Tesla Roadster, playing Space Oddity, on a billion year elliptic Mars orbit.
Source: Teslarati
(eating crow)
I really didn’t believe it would happen, but I guess I was wrong. Still seems like a vain waste.
For the sake of SpaceX and the manned space program it will be supporting, I hope it works perfectly.
I hope they included headphones.
Waste
Are YOU serious? Every launch has a purpose with SpaceX.
I’m sure they’re referring to the $100k being launched into space for no reason other than one person’s eccentricities.
$100k vehicle / same difference.
I disagree with the assertion that it is wasteful. A few reasons:
1. The price of that car isn’t even rounding error on the price of the launch.
2. Consider it as $100,000 of marketing/branding. Or more precisely an attention getter. Attention to the SpaceX mission is crucial to build public support and awareness of the importance of the work. This is a situation where developing stuff quietly in the background puts the company at risk.
3. Related to item 2, I have found that almost nobody has ever heard of SpaceX. And if they have, they really have no idea what it does or anything about the innovations at play (e.g. landing the rockets). And I’m talking people of all ages. Rarely do I run into anyone that knows about SpaceX. I’d also argue a good majority of people I meet have never heard of Tesla either. Most US citizens live in areas where EVs and other such things are not even a blip on the radar.
Spoken like a true Elon zealot.
It is wasteful, narcissistic and honestly looks pretty bad to rest of the world. It’s the kind of thing that some sort of monarch, or Saudi prince would do. Most of the world’s inhabitants can’t even afford a car, any car and this guy is chucking one into space, one that costs more money that 95% or the world’s population could afford, in place of a CONCRETE BLOCK.
He really does love in a bubble and is surrounded by people that are just fascinated with this emperor’s new clothes.
Epic!
Next Tesla vehicle shot into space will be a Tesla Lunar Rover (circumnavigate Moon) followed by a Tesla Mars Rover (circumnavigate Mars)… these already likely in development as joint project between Tesla & SpaceX… a great cross-marketing benefit for both firms!
Maybe Tesla is staking some “space” for a supercharging cluster.
What is happening at SpaceX is way more bleeding edge than what is happening at Tesla.
If musk can accomplish these things at SpaceX., surely he can figure out how to glue battery cells tightly spaced to a bandolier.
https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-battery-pack-automation-technique-hinted/
To infinity…and beyond!
— Buzz Lightyear, Space Ranger
I want to know is it fully charged?
Those who say it is a waste imagine the cost of this car in a 100 years from now, that is if it can be recovered .
I assume that they’ll jettison the payload fairing as normal during the launch, but really that’s a bit of a shame, since the radiation in space will probably fry the car in no time flat. I imagine the paint will bleach and flake pretty badly in a couple of years and any plastic will crumble in no time. I’d be interested to find out what will happen to the tires, with all that black rubber in the direct sun… Maybe they’ll last longer if they’re not inflated…
In any case, the car would be preserved for a whole lot longer if they just leave the fairing on, but a) that wouldn’t be a full test of the rocket’s functions and (probably more importantly) b) it would draw as much buzz during the launch if they can’t show a shot of the fairing coming off and the roadster streaking through the sky at Mach 26 😀
the fairing around the payload costs several million dollars.. the fuel for the boosters $400,000 the boosters them £30M (but hopefully recover these) – the test launch has 50/50 chance of working nobody would risk a real payload on those odds…
Musk a true humanitarian! One man changing the world! An immigrant that has accomplished so many American Dreams. We need more billionaires to help fund his visions vs giving oil companies 60 billion in subsidies every year! Amazon, Bezos, join Musk!