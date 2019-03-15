Elon Musk Shares Tesla Pickup Truck Teaser

47 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

This was last night’s “one more thing.”

The image you see above is apparently the first teaser for the Tesla pickup truck. The electric pickup is set to get its own reveal later this year. Apparently, it was first shown last night at the Tesla Model Y reveal event appearing on the screen at the back of the stage following the playing of the credits for the seminal 1982 science fiction flick Bladerunner. No one appeared to have noticed.

The late Steve Jobs, as CEO of Apple, would often have a secondary product to divulge at that company’s big reveal events. Tesla has, in many cases followed suit. The most notable example was having the next generation Tesla Roadster roll from the back of the Tesla Semi after its reveal.

Following the big show last night many were asking what the “one more thing” was, or whether there was, indeed, one. CEO Elon Musk divulged earlier today in a tweet (embedded below) that there had been something, but that it had gone unnoticed. After a day of speculation about whether or not it was his custom Nike sneakers emblazoned with the Tesla logo, he finally revealed the image you see at the top of the page. It’s a little dark, so we have a second, slightly lightened version below.

When it does get its time in the spotlight the all-electric pickup will supposedly be stylistically challenging with heavy cyberpunk overtones. Judging from this teaser, it will be squarish with ’80s influenced light design.

Musk has given a few details about the vehicle in the past. If true to his word, it will feature dual motors and “a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load,” as standard. Its range could be as high as 500 miles.

There was something, but no one caught it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2019

End Titles from Blade Runner played after Model Y webcast cut https://t.co/WjR1MidZpH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2019

About a minute in, we flashed a teaser pic of Tesla cyberpunk truck pic.twitter.com/hLsGsdyuGA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2019

Source: Twitter