Elon Musk Interview: Tesla Was Near Death During Model 3 Ramp-Up

Tesla was just weeks away from running out of cash.

According to one of the latest interviews with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company was near death during the Tesla Model 3 ramp-up.

Musk said that Tesla was essentially bleeding money like crazy. There was an urgent need to solve serious problems on the production lines in a very short period of time and it was extremely difficult to resolve them.

“Mike Allen of Axios joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss Axios’ interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the chances of the United States sanctioning Saudi Arabia.”

Asked about how close to death did you come, Elon Musk replied that Tesla was just a single-digit number of weeks away.

We’re getting the knowledge now, about a year since Tesla was in the heart of the production hell, while Elon Musk was rather positive or neutral in public statements at the time.

Since then, Tesla escaped from production hell and reported its first-ever profit.

Source: CNBC Television

14 Comments on "Elon Musk Interview: Tesla Was Near Death During Model 3 Ramp-Up"

Speculawyer

Elon needs to learn to shut the fvck up.
1) This may attract lawsuits from trolls that will claim this should have been disclosed.
2) Tesla could have easily raised hundreds of millions more.

I know it makes for good drama and he certainly was stressed out. But don’t give the trolls nuggets like this that will be used to attack you!

Unrelated: Jalopnik is claiming GM killed the Volt. I find that very hard to believe.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Steven Loveday

It’s true. See homepage

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Art Vandelay

Agree 100%

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
John Doe

They could just have asked some investors. A few hundrede million dollars would not be that of a problem. They have some serious rich owners, investments funds and so on.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Impartial Observer

I agree. Musk is being melodramatic here. Tesla had many lifelines to tap in the equity and debt markets.

Musk is just crafting Tesla’s narrative/story, and his own narrative/story of being at death’s door, and triumphantly overcoming financial ruin to finally become a profitable automaker (at least for one quarter). A good story will help prop up Tesla’s stock price and ability to raise capital markets. 😀

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ffbj

It’s true that Musk is a bit a drama queen but then to ascribe manipulative motivations to his actions is a bit of a bridge too far.

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

So the shorts were not that far from the truth after all.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Impartial Observer

And the rabid Tesla fanbois, who don’t know how to read financial statements, were dead wrong after all.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
MDEV

Better to be a a Tesla fan that a bitter Trumpiest troll.

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
ffbj

Not really, since according to them, Tesla ran out of money 3 years ago, then 2 years ago.
It is true from their bean-counter world it was hard for them to fathom how Tesla could survive, and yet they did, even though they were in trouble. So the shorts were right in a sense, but they lost their senses when Telsa shot up.

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
Jopp

Elon Musk Interview: “Again i lied to you all, put your money at risk and came away with it”

He really needs to stop talking. He is a smart guy, but his even bigger ego is a real problem for his company.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
bradley cross

Elon & Tesla must have a news story every 2 days. Since they have no “advertising”?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ffbj

There is a great deal of truth here. But it is trivial for Musk to keep Tesla in the news. In fact he does need to do much at all to keep it there, the news media does it for him.

16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
ffbj

Every loves an Horatio Alger story, especially one that keeps repeating. It’s like a soap opera, not at all like real life.

23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago