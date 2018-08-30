Elon Musk Interview: Tesla Was Near Death During Model 3 Ramp-Up

2 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla was just weeks away from running out of cash.

According to one of the latest interviews with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company was near death during the Tesla Model 3 ramp-up.

Musk said that Tesla was essentially bleeding money like crazy. There was an urgent need to solve serious problems on the production lines in a very short period of time and it was extremely difficult to resolve them.

“Mike Allen of Axios joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss Axios’ interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the chances of the United States sanctioning Saudi Arabia.”

Asked about how close to death did you come, Elon Musk replied that Tesla was just a single-digit number of weeks away.

We’re getting the knowledge now, about a year since Tesla was in the heart of the production hell, while Elon Musk was rather positive or neutral in public statements at the time.

Since then, Tesla escaped from production hell and reported its first-ever profit.

Source: CNBC Television