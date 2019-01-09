Elon Musk Says New Tesla Roadster Will Fly

  1. Home
I believe it can fly

Elon Musk released a new message “The new Roadster will actually do something like this” with an attached animation of a futuristic (“Back To The Future”) vehicle with some kind of rocket boosters (who needs wheels these days anyway?).

It seems that the Rocket Boosters package, hinted at earlier this year, is really coming – at least we should expect some sort of prototype with this thruster package. Whether the rockets will be for acceleration / turning only, or to rise from the ground is an open question that Musk answered in an additional tweet.

One thing is for certain, if the car will be able to fly, even for a while and just a little above the ground, it will flood YouTube with video reviews and demonstrations some of which will surely end badly.

Benz

The new Tesla Roadster should take part in a Formula 1 race in Monaco.

That would be really funny.

56 minutes ago
Jopp

If you think any Tesla or street legal car would have a chance against a formula 1 car in Monaco, you have no idea of physics or engineering and you have never pushed a car to its max in a curve.

Just one number to think about: up to 7g of peak force in curves and braking zones has been measured in the 2017 season

21 minutes ago
Brandon

Your car has suicide doors? Well my car can hover

50 minutes ago
Cypress

Why?

33 minutes ago
Cypress

How about just a $5k option for Tesla Model 3 convertible?

32 minutes ago
KumarPlocher

Elon so crazy.

24 minutes ago