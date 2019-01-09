Elon Musk Says New Tesla Roadster Will Fly

1 H BY MARK KANE

I believe it can fly

Elon Musk released a new message “The new Roadster will actually do something like this” with an attached animation of a futuristic (“Back To The Future”) vehicle with some kind of rocket boosters ( who needs wheels these days anyway? ).

It seems that the Rocket Boosters package, hinted at earlier this year, is really coming – at least we should expect some sort of prototype with this thruster package. Whether the rockets will be for acceleration / turning only, or to rise from the ground is an open question that Musk answered in an additional tweet.

One thing is for certain, if the car will be able to fly, even for a while and just a little above the ground, it will flood YouTube with video reviews and demonstrations some of which will surely end badly.

The new Roadster will actually do something like this https://t.co/fIsTAYa4x8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

I’m not. Will use SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultra high pressure air in a composite over-wrapped pressure vessel in place of the 2 rear seats. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

Plus, you can basically accelerate at the limit of human endurance — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

Vertically or horizontally? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

No problem — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019