Elon Musk Says New Tesla Roadster Will Fly
I believe it can fly
Elon Musk released a new message “The new Roadster will actually do something like this” with an attached animation of a futuristic (“Back To The Future”) vehicle with some kind of rocket boosters (
who needs wheels these days anyway?).
It seems that the Rocket Boosters package, hinted at earlier this year, is really coming – at least we should expect some sort of prototype with this thruster package. Whether the rockets will be for acceleration / turning only, or to rise from the ground is an open question that Musk answered in an additional tweet.
One thing is for certain, if the car will be able to fly, even for a while and just a little above the ground, it will flood YouTube with video reviews and demonstrations some of which will surely end badly.
The new Roadster will actually do something like this https://t.co/fIsTAYa4x8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019
I’m not. Will use SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultra high pressure air in a composite over-wrapped pressure vessel in place of the 2 rear seats.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019
Plus, you can basically accelerate at the limit of human endurance
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019
Vertically or horizontally?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019
No problem
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019
I don’t think the law fully anticipated this situation. So probably yes for a while.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Elon Musk Says New Tesla Roadster Will Fly"
The new Tesla Roadster should take part in a Formula 1 race in Monaco.
That would be really funny.
If you think any Tesla or street legal car would have a chance against a formula 1 car in Monaco, you have no idea of physics or engineering and you have never pushed a car to its max in a curve.
Just one number to think about: up to 7g of peak force in curves and braking zones has been measured in the 2017 season
Your car has suicide doors? Well my car can hover
Why?
How about just a $5k option for Tesla Model 3 convertible?
Elon so crazy.