Elon Musk, Morgue, Ford F-150 And Rouge – Oh Boy!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk ruffles the feathers of a Ford exec and receives a telling reply from Detroit.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal that also consisted of a Fremont factory tour, Musk told the publication that he’s feeling good about Tesla’s recent efforts. He did share that the automaker has not made some of the best choices in the past, especially related to Tesla Model 3 production. However, he continues to seem optimistic about the company’s new production “tent.” When speaking about a related topic, Musk told the WSJ:

I’m feeling good about things. I think there’s a good vibe—I think the energy is good; go to Ford, it looks like a morgue.

Twitter user Scott Austin shared the quote, along with the story, which then received attention from Mark Truby, Ford’s Vice President of Communications. Truby attached Austin’s original Tweet and copied it to Musk with a statement directed at Tesla’s “makeshift tent” and a comparison to Ford’s Rouge plant, which cranks out a high-quality F-150 every 53 seconds. To Truby’s credit, he communicated it rather well, albeit calling the tent “funky,” but simply shedding some light on the reality after Musk’s harsh statement.

Tesla will attempt to prove itself to shareholders, naysayers, potential customers and investors, and people across the globe next week as it shares production and sales figures for Q2. There have been mixed reports about whether or not the automaker will be able to pull off the 5,000/wk Model 3 production numbers that Musk has been continually referencing. In terms of deliveries, that situation is sticky as well, due to Tesla nearing the 200k mark, which will begin the sunset of the U.S. federal EV tax credit.

Ford and Tesla are the only two American automakers that have not filed for bankruptcy. Aside from that connection, the two companies couldn’t be more different. As Tesla pushes EV adoption, Ford has been slow with its electrification efforts and just recently announced that it’s doing away with production of most passenger cars.

Source: Teslarati

31 Comments on "Elon Musk, Morgue, Ford F-150 And Rouge – Oh Boy!"

Mike

What I think gets lost in all the hoopla is how quickly Tesla, and SpaceX, have been able to a) become competitive with established companies and the b) surpass them.

Last year Tesla was making something like 500-600 X and S cars a week. Now within 12 months they are producing Model 3s at a rate similar to what the established brands can achieve, with a 100 year head start.

Compare this with SpaceX launching their first rocket 10 years ago and where they are today with 20-30 launches a year, landing most of their 1st stage boosters, nearing manned space flight with the Dragon crew capsule and sending a Roadster into space.

Pretty cool in my opinion and it makes you wonder where Tesla could be in 10 years.

4 hours ago
Bunny

We actually see where Tesla is in ten years, lol just sayin.

4 hours ago
Michael Will

Yep. Trillion dollar company.

1 hour ago
Soakee

“…with a 100 year head start.” (???) LOL

1 hour ago
Will

Tesla haven’t surpassed Ford or Gm

5 minutes ago
Chris O

F 150 accounts for 90% of Ford’s global profits so I’m sure the vibe is pretty good at F150 production facilities. Not sure if being so dependent on a low gas mileage ICE dinosaur makes for all around good vibes at the Ford executive level though. I would be worried…

4 hours ago
BroncoBet

Yes, Ford has so much room for improvement in gas milage,Imagine how many they’d sell if they were autonomous and got twice the gas milage, contrast that with Tesla making only BEV’s for over 12 years and still not able to produce in any volume.So far. Love SX!!

3 hours ago
Big Solar

Teslas only made BEVs for 6 years. Lotus made all the roadsters.

1 hour ago
Birger

The Roadster was made based on Lotus design. That’s it. They did not produce the car as far as I have manged to locate any sources.

1 hour ago
Jasper

at Lotus factory tour that said that the frame was produced in Lotus norfolk then shipped to US where Tesla installed battery and motor and then shipped back to norfolk where Lotus put body on and then shipped back to US

46 minutes ago
Lamata

Ford Is Defenitely a High Risk Company with all their eggs in One Basket, Relying Basically On Only One Viable Product , the F150 to stay Alive…I’d hate to see what happens if Gas prices Sky Rocket …..They will all Royally Screwed ! I wouldn’t touch a Ford Share with a 10 foot Pole at this Point…

2 hours ago
Michael Will

Mustang and F150 plus derivatives. If they focus on electrifying those, they have a good chance.

1 hour ago
Will

They have the explorer and it’s suv lineup

3 minutes ago
Will

F150 is a the most profitable product in history

4 minutes ago
Clarity

When my wife’s Fusion energy got totaled, we did not even consider buying another one. 20 miles electric range and no trunk space does not cut it anymore.

2 hours ago
Soakee

But that mileage and trunk space were good enough to buy the car in the first place? [shakes head]

1 hour ago
Kbm3

Why would you shake your head? You must be particularly judgmental.

The Fusion Energi May very well have been a great purchase at the time, but things are moving rapidly now,

1 hour ago
Clarity

Correct. 2014 model. It was the only mid sized phev sedan we could afford. We liked the car. There are just better choices now.

7 minutes ago
Ed

Let’s see, the F-150 is on offshoot of the F-100. And the F-100 was introduced in 1948. I would certainly hope that Ford cold get the production line right in 80 years!!!
And if I am not mistaken, they have to but efficiency credit for each one sold?

2 hours ago
Anderlan

Ford should be forced to use the Model E name since they fought Tesla for it.

2 hours ago
Soakee

Uh, they already have used it, but it wasn’t on a vehicle.

1 hour ago
Big Solar

They used it for what?

1 hour ago
ffbj

Originally they called the Edsel the Model E
(Note the Big “E” in the background).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbbJmsRYrnc

19 minutes ago
F150 Brian

“Ford has been slow with its electrification efforts and just recently announced that it’s doing away with production of most passenger cars.”

That Ford announcement about reducing ICE car production is a direct result of them redirecting investment to EVs. Isn’t that what we want them to do?

Come on Telsarati, drop the bias and update the wording of that statement to show how positive that new is…

2 hours ago
Soakee

The arrogance among Teslarati knows no bounds!

1 hour ago
pjwood1

You believe that? Of course designers are furiously using ink and clay, but so what? When you drop, you drop.

We’ve left the promise stage. That’s why Tesla is going to another level. It’s cash for cars time, and Ford/others aren’t showing up. Instead, they play media’s crutch, like WSJ with “cheap” $3 gas, and “nobody wants cars”, or the light truck loop-hole in the CAFE regs.

They quit. What else can we say?

1 hour ago
Nix

My guess is he might have been talking about Ford EV and car sales. Both are hurting

1 hour ago
Bloggin
Exactly since Ford no longer makes an EV, just the Fusion PHEV, and Fusion/MKZ hybrid. As of 2019, Ford will have ZERO EV offerings. And not planning anything until 2021. Their only ‘electrification’ efforts will be hybrids. Yea, hybrids that were popular 10 years ago, and now 10 years late. Then killing off cars because they didn’t invest in EV tech early enough, actually waited 3 years too late, and now don’t have the cash to offer next-gen sedans and EVs at the same time. Just a whole lot of poor management decisions. Now they are just focused on huge oversized/overpriced SUVs at the same time gas prices are rising and SUV sales are dropping, and compact/less expensive car sales are spiking. When Musk talks about the truck factory being like a morgue, he is talking about the enthusiasm of the workers. Looking at volume, 543 F-150 trucks come off the assembly line every 8-hour shift. 1,629 per 3 shifts. 11,400 weekly with 24/7 shifts. Tesla is initially reaching for 6,000 Model 3 units for 24/7 shifts. The goal is 10,000 weekly per 24/7 shifts by end of 2019. The big difference here is that Ford is putting similar components… Read more »
1 hour ago
Will

Cars sales are not spiking stop lying

12 seconds ago
ffbj

Ford, well they make the F-150, and what else? Seems they are dropping most of their sedan lines, moving production to Canada & Mexico, while stock just limps along like a zombie.
They are pretty worthless.

I think refurbishing the old Detroit train station is cool. It will be the mausoleum where they will develop new electric technology for their vehicles. So not really a morgue, but more a place where bodies go to their final rest after they have been on the slab.

39 minutes ago
Darth

I find it kind of hilarious that the Ford guy actually used the term “high tech” to describe his giant ICE powered beast. How is 19th century technology high tech?

18 minutes ago