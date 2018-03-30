Elon Musk, Morgue, Ford F-150 And Rouge – Oh Boy!
Tesla CEO Elon Musk ruffles the feathers of a Ford exec and receives a telling reply from Detroit.
In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal that also consisted of a Fremont factory tour, Musk told the publication that he’s feeling good about Tesla’s recent efforts. He did share that the automaker has not made some of the best choices in the past, especially related to Tesla Model 3 production. However, he continues to seem optimistic about the company’s new production “tent.” When speaking about a related topic, Musk told the WSJ:
I’m feeling good about things. I think there’s a good vibe—I think the energy is good; go to Ford, it looks like a morgue.
Twitter user Scott Austin shared the quote, along with the story, which then received attention from Mark Truby, Ford’s Vice President of Communications. Truby attached Austin’s original Tweet and copied it to Musk with a statement directed at Tesla’s “makeshift tent” and a comparison to Ford’s Rouge plant, which cranks out a high-quality F-150 every 53 seconds. To Truby’s credit, he communicated it rather well, albeit calling the tent “funky,” but simply shedding some light on the reality after Musk’s harsh statement.
No doubt the vibe is funky in that “makeshift tent,” but it’s not bad either across the street at the #FordRouge plant where a high quality, high-tech F-150 rolls off the line every 53 seconds like clockwork. Come check it out @elonmusk #BuiltFordTough https://t.co/1KoEZIyf0D
— Mark Truby (@mtruby) June 28, 2018
Tesla will attempt to prove itself to shareholders, naysayers, potential customers and investors, and people across the globe next week as it shares production and sales figures for Q2. There have been mixed reports about whether or not the automaker will be able to pull off the 5,000/wk Model 3 production numbers that Musk has been continually referencing. In terms of deliveries, that situation is sticky as well, due to Tesla nearing the 200k mark, which will begin the sunset of the U.S. federal EV tax credit.
Ford and Tesla are the only two American automakers that have not filed for bankruptcy. Aside from that connection, the two companies couldn’t be more different. As Tesla pushes EV adoption, Ford has been slow with its electrification efforts and just recently announced that it’s doing away with production of most passenger cars.
Source: Teslarati
31 Comments on "Elon Musk, Morgue, Ford F-150 And Rouge – Oh Boy!"
What I think gets lost in all the hoopla is how quickly Tesla, and SpaceX, have been able to a) become competitive with established companies and the b) surpass them.
Last year Tesla was making something like 500-600 X and S cars a week. Now within 12 months they are producing Model 3s at a rate similar to what the established brands can achieve, with a 100 year head start.
Compare this with SpaceX launching their first rocket 10 years ago and where they are today with 20-30 launches a year, landing most of their 1st stage boosters, nearing manned space flight with the Dragon crew capsule and sending a Roadster into space.
Pretty cool in my opinion and it makes you wonder where Tesla could be in 10 years.
We actually see where Tesla is in ten years, lol just sayin.
Yep. Trillion dollar company.
“…with a 100 year head start.” (???) LOL
Tesla haven’t surpassed Ford or Gm
F 150 accounts for 90% of Ford’s global profits so I’m sure the vibe is pretty good at F150 production facilities. Not sure if being so dependent on a low gas mileage ICE dinosaur makes for all around good vibes at the Ford executive level though. I would be worried…
Yes, Ford has so much room for improvement in gas milage,Imagine how many they’d sell if they were autonomous and got twice the gas milage, contrast that with Tesla making only BEV’s for over 12 years and still not able to produce in any volume.So far. Love SX!!
Teslas only made BEVs for 6 years. Lotus made all the roadsters.
The Roadster was made based on Lotus design. That’s it. They did not produce the car as far as I have manged to locate any sources.
at Lotus factory tour that said that the frame was produced in Lotus norfolk then shipped to US where Tesla installed battery and motor and then shipped back to norfolk where Lotus put body on and then shipped back to US
Ford Is Defenitely a High Risk Company with all their eggs in One Basket, Relying Basically On Only One Viable Product , the F150 to stay Alive…I’d hate to see what happens if Gas prices Sky Rocket …..They will all Royally Screwed ! I wouldn’t touch a Ford Share with a 10 foot Pole at this Point…
Mustang and F150 plus derivatives. If they focus on electrifying those, they have a good chance.
They have the explorer and it’s suv lineup
F150 is a the most profitable product in history
When my wife’s Fusion energy got totaled, we did not even consider buying another one. 20 miles electric range and no trunk space does not cut it anymore.
But that mileage and trunk space were good enough to buy the car in the first place? [shakes head]
Why would you shake your head? You must be particularly judgmental.
The Fusion Energi May very well have been a great purchase at the time, but things are moving rapidly now,
Correct. 2014 model. It was the only mid sized phev sedan we could afford. We liked the car. There are just better choices now.
Let’s see, the F-150 is on offshoot of the F-100. And the F-100 was introduced in 1948. I would certainly hope that Ford cold get the production line right in 80 years!!!
And if I am not mistaken, they have to but efficiency credit for each one sold?
Ford should be forced to use the Model E name since they fought Tesla for it.
Uh, they already have used it, but it wasn’t on a vehicle.
They used it for what?
Originally they called the Edsel the Model E
(Note the Big “E” in the background).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbbJmsRYrnc
“Ford has been slow with its electrification efforts and just recently announced that it’s doing away with production of most passenger cars.”
That Ford announcement about reducing ICE car production is a direct result of them redirecting investment to EVs. Isn’t that what we want them to do?
Come on Telsarati, drop the bias and update the wording of that statement to show how positive that new is…
The arrogance among Teslarati knows no bounds!
You believe that? Of course designers are furiously using ink and clay, but so what? When you drop, you drop.
We’ve left the promise stage. That’s why Tesla is going to another level. It’s cash for cars time, and Ford/others aren’t showing up. Instead, they play media’s crutch, like WSJ with “cheap” $3 gas, and “nobody wants cars”, or the light truck loop-hole in the CAFE regs.
They quit. What else can we say?
My guess is he might have been talking about Ford EV and car sales. Both are hurting
Cars sales are not spiking stop lying
Ford, well they make the F-150, and what else? Seems they are dropping most of their sedan lines, moving production to Canada & Mexico, while stock just limps along like a zombie.
They are pretty worthless.
I think refurbishing the old Detroit train station is cool. It will be the mausoleum where they will develop new electric technology for their vehicles. So not really a morgue, but more a place where bodies go to their final rest after they have been on the slab.
I find it kind of hilarious that the Ford guy actually used the term “high tech” to describe his giant ICE powered beast. How is 19th century technology high tech?