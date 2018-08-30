Tesla’s Elon Musk Suggests Ford Will Not Survive Next Recession

60 M BY MARK KANE

Sparks on the Elon Musk / Ford line again.

It’s not a secret that Ford and Tesla/Elon Musk have occasional run-ins.

Maybe it started when Ford registered “Model E”a few years ago, basically stealing Elon Musk’s idea of having a lineup consisting of Model S, Model E and Model X and Model Y (for “SEXY”) – or maybe it started even earlier.

Regardless, while Tesla sales surge to record highs and the company becomes profitable, Elon Musk casts doubt on the financial condition of Ford, the only U.S. automaker to avoid bankruptcy during the last recession. Quoting Musk:

“There’s a good chance that Ford doesn’t make it in the next recession.”

If plug-in electric car sales are any indication of what the future will holds, we are afraid Ford really will be in trouble.

Musk mentioned Apple too, which is losing its luster.

“They still make great products, but there’s less of that”

Maybe it’s time to start selling electric phones? Wait… scratch that. Maybe Tesla should enter the mobile phone biz?

Source: Bloomberg