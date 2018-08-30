Tesla’s Elon Musk Suggests Ford Will Not Survive Next Recession
Sparks on the Elon Musk / Ford line again.
It’s not a secret that Ford and Tesla/Elon Musk have occasional run-ins.
Maybe it started when Ford registered “Model E”a few years ago, basically stealing Elon Musk’s idea of having a lineup consisting of Model S, Model E and Model X and Model Y (for “SEXY”) – or maybe it started even earlier.
Regardless, while Tesla sales surge to record highs and the company becomes profitable, Elon Musk casts doubt on the financial condition of Ford, the only U.S. automaker to avoid bankruptcy during the last recession. Quoting Musk:
“There’s a good chance that Ford doesn’t make it in the next recession.”
If plug-in electric car sales are any indication of what the future will holds, we are afraid Ford really will be in trouble.
Musk mentioned Apple too, which is losing its luster.
“They still make great products, but there’s less of that”
Maybe it’s time to start selling electric phones? Wait… scratch that. Maybe Tesla should enter the mobile phone biz?
Source: Bloomberg
3 Comments on "Tesla’s Elon Musk Suggests Ford Will Not Survive Next Recession"
Ford is the one doing the least from the three auto-manufacturers in the US. FCA doesn’t have a dedicated EV but at least the Pacifica is a great plug-in hybrid.
I agree with Elon. I also think that GM and FCA will not survive the coming dip. They went bankrupt before. It was Ford survived. I also think that if by 2020 any car manufacture in the world must have all of its fleet electric to survive. Otherwise they have no chance. Tony Seba Said this a while back. I now think that he is right.
If last recession taught us anything, it’s that there are companies too big to fail (aka, too well connected politically). Ford is one of them. OTOH, I’m not too sure about Tesla’s political connection. I’d hate to see Tesla fail, but it is higher possibility than Ford in time of recession.