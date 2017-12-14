Elon Musk Agrees, 20″ Wheels For Tesla Model 3, Then Deletes Tweet

Tesla Model 3 at its original debut (March 2016) with 20-inch Sport wheels

Perhaps the Tesla Model 3 will eventually come with the option of 20-inch Sport wheels?

The current Model 3 (long range, single motor) comes standard with 18-inch Aero wheels. The only other option is to spend $1,500 to upgrade to 19-inch Sport wheels (although, as another option, you can easily remove the Aero cap). Some people believed that earlier Model 3’s may have had 20-inch wheels, but we have no proof of this. According to Teslarati, 20-inch wheels were on the car at its official reveal in March of 2016 (as shown above).

Since then, the only 20-inch wheels out there would be those that people (likely Tesla employees) have put on their cars after the fact. Ryan McCaffrey, who’s known in Tesla circles for being the guy that hosts Ride the Lightning (an unofficial Tesla podcast), has seen such tires and is enamored with them. He was able to connect with CEO Elon Musk in a recent Tweet asking if 20-inch Sport wheels are coming. Musk didn’t answer that question, but he agreed that they look better on the car.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 19-inch Sport wheel

 

Not long after Musk’s response, he deleted the Tweet. This could have happened for many different reasons. Maybe 20-inch Sport wheels are supposed to be a surprise? Perhaps they’re never going to be an option? Musk is busy and didn’t want to deal with the floodgate or eventual replies?

It’s highly likely that at some point there will be a 20-inch Sport wheel option for the Model 3. As Teslarati points out, the prototype wore 235/35/ZR20 tires. It would make perfect sense for these tires to ride on 20-inch rims in the dual-motor, performance spec Model 3. If that’s the case, one would think that Tesla would be smart to offer them as an upgrade on any trim once that day comes. Until then, it probably makes more sense for the automaker to entice people to opt for the 19s.

Source: Teslarati

20 responses to "Elon Musk Agrees, 20″ Wheels For Tesla Model 3, Then Deletes Tweet"

  1. Another Euro point of view says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Out of topic but Tesla’s providers in Taiwan just disclosed they are ramping up production to allow Tesla to 5000 model 3/week production in the short term. Stock is likely going up sharply today.

    1. Ron M says:
      December 14, 2017 at 12:29 pm

      Yeah I read the article on Electrek too good news. Can’t wait to see the numbers produced in December my last guess was 2000. I hope Teslas beats my guess.

    2. pjwood1 says:
      December 14, 2017 at 1:17 pm

      Did somebody recently go long TSLA? It’s already up ~8% on the week.

      1. Ron M says:
        December 14, 2017 at 2:22 pm

        Actually Jim Chanos talked about shorting Tesla again. So after so much money has been lost selling short when Chanos speaks investors my consider it a buy signal.

        1. Another Euro point of view says:
          December 14, 2017 at 6:00 pm

          🙂

  2. Mark C says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:17 am

    20″ wheels are popular, but not everyone wants the biggest rims that can be fitted to a car. I’d like to see a 16″ or 17″ choice to put winter tires on, but of course there are fitment issues going down as well as up. IMHO, the aftermarket manufacturers can fill both of these desires with far more variety than Tesla.

  3. Mark Vanderhelm says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I think the 19 inch sport wheels they went with look far better than the 20s they showed. Awesome design.

  4. vvk says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Looks terrible. That brake gap is embarrassing! What next, a fart can?

    How about some nice 16″ or 17″ wheels instead? You know, for better performance, ride, range and lower tire remplacement costs? Smaller wheels/tires are lighter, reducing unsprung weight and rotational inertia. Better handling, better braking, better steering feel.

    1. ItsNotAboutTheMoney says:
      December 14, 2017 at 10:49 am

      I’d like to have smaller wheels as well. Don’t care about the look: just want the efficiency and lower cost.

    2. Yogurt says:
      December 14, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      +1 for resons stated plus I think huge rims and tiny sidewall tires look as redicolous as the ride they provide…

  5. William says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Not another tweet delete!
    Musk’y keep doing this, to his faithful followers?

  6. Stimpacker says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:32 am

    With today’s build options totaling $60K, I can see future options such as dual motors, wheels, etc kicking up the price to $70K.

    Bet they’ll cook up some reason not to build the base $35K model or delay it as long as possible.

    1. Loboc says:
      December 14, 2017 at 10:47 am

      The base model won’t exist for a couple years. And then, ya got years of inflation to kick the price up to $40k base.

      Nobody will buy a base Tesla is my prediction, so, it won’t exist in real life.

      1. Dave K says:
        December 14, 2017 at 12:58 pm

        Wrong! lots of M3 customers are price sensitive, I predict a lot of base model sales, I personally only want the larger battery, I don’t need it, I just want it and am willing to pay the $9K extra. As for wheels I do like the 19″ but will probably stick with the aeros for more range…

        1. stimpacker says:
          December 14, 2017 at 2:03 pm

          I agree with Loboc.
          The base $35K model is unprofitable. Tesla will delay and delay that version in the hopes that demand will be shifted to the more optioned models. So it’s likely it’ll never show up.

    2. (⌐■_■) Trollnonymous says:
      December 14, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      GM refuses to build the Ampera-e because it’s not profitable.
      Shouldn’t they get chastised too for not selling a low volume/low profit product???

      It’s called business. Would you dedicate manufacturing and keep selling low profit widgets when you can sell much higher volume higher profit widgets?

      How stupid does someone have to be to say dropping a low profit / low volume product is a negative decision when you can benefit more from the other.

      1. Paul Smith says:
        December 14, 2017 at 6:25 pm

        GM is irrelevant.

        Reply
    December 14, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Most likely scenario, marketing told him to delete it so that people continue to pay for the 19s currently available now…

  8. pjwood1 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    The wheel news I’m still wrapping my head around is how/why Porsche put 275 rubber **up front**, on its Sport Turismo?

  9. Hank S. says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    I think they need a 20″ wheel option for the Model S, not Model 3.

