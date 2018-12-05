Electrify America Charger Leaves Electric Car Driver Stranded: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Electrify America launched 15 fast charging stations, but are they operational yet?

Electrify America presents on its website a map and list with 15 ultra-fast charging stations (out of nearly 500 planned by the end of June 2019) that are already installed.

Doing ordinary research onprogress, we come acrossa new video entitled “Electrify America High Speed Chargers don’t work” with a Nissan LEAF driver who complains that he was left stranded in Breax Bridge Louisiana as the Electrify America station wasn’t working.

The biggest problem is that the driver says that he called Electrify America ahead and was encouraged to visit the station as it’s ready for charging. Hopefully, it’s just one of the early kinks and network will become reliable.

Luckily, the driver was able to connect to the outlet at Walmart, but that was a long wait to recharge at just over 2 kW.

“The got me stranded in Breax Bridge Louisiana and offer no compensation. I called ahead and they lied to me and told me that the charger was working. When I got here, it wasn’t. So now I’m stuck here for 24 hours trickle charging at Walmart.”

Electrify America Charging stations