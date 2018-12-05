Electrify America Charger Leaves Electric Car Driver Stranded: Video
Electrify America launched 15 fast charging stations, but are they operational yet?
Electrify America presents on its website a map and list with 15 ultra-fast charging stations (out of nearly 500 planned by the end of June 2019) that are already installed.
Doing ordinary research onprogress, we come acrossa new video entitled “Electrify America High Speed Chargers don’t work” with a Nissan LEAF driver who complains that he was left stranded in Breax Bridge Louisiana as the Electrify America station wasn’t working.
The biggest problem is that the driver says that he called Electrify America ahead and was encouraged to visit the station as it’s ready for charging. Hopefully, it’s just one of the early kinks and network will become reliable.
Luckily, the driver was able to connect to the outlet at Walmart, but that was a long wait to recharge at just over 2 kW.
“The got me stranded in Breax Bridge Louisiana and offer no compensation. I called ahead and they lied to me and told me that the charger was working. When I got here, it wasn’t. So now I’m stuck here for 24 hours trickle charging at Walmart.”
We look forward to hearing from you about Electrify America stations nearby. Feel free to leave a comment on whether or not you experienced any issues.
Electrify America Charging stations
- Gulfport Premium Outlets(10000 Factory Shops Blvd, Gulfport, MS, 39503)
- Brughs Mill Country Store(345 Brughs Mill Rd, Fincastle, VA, 24090)
- Chicopee Marketplace(591 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA, 01020)
- Reston HQ(2003 Edmund Halley Drive, Reston, VA, 20191)
- Walmart Supercenter 1065(2400 N Hervey St, Hope, AR, 71801)
- Farrar Place(920 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN, 37355)
- Stratford Square(411 Barnum Ave Cutoff, Stratford, CT, 06615)
- Walmart Supercenter 91(205 Deaderick Rd, Forrest City, AR, 72335)
- T & T Country Store(40 Washington St W, Huntington, OR, 97907)
- Walmart Supercenter 1214(115 W Willow St, Colby, KS, 67701)
- Walmart Supercenter 664(4301 Vine St, Hays, KS, 67601)
- Casey’s Lebanon MO(669 West Elm St, Lebanon, MO, 65536)
- Walmart Supercenter 402(1932 Rees St, Breaux Bridge, LA, 70517)
- Willowbrook Commons(61 East Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN, 37211)
- Walmart Supercenter 3835(5588 Little Debbie Pkwy, Ooltewah, TN, 37363)
Leave a Reply
16 Comments on "Electrify America Charger Leaves Electric Car Driver Stranded: Video"
“and they lied to me” – VW Dieselgate strikes again!
This Breax Bridge Louisiana Electrify America charger hopefully gets its issues resolved quickly.
The Tesla SCN may be what “those in the know” will rely on, when it comes to road trip reliability and conEVnience!
Use the PlugShare App next time, to get realtime updates, from actual users. The Breaux Bridge EA charger isn’t EVen listed yet, go figure.
Also EA chargers at Walmart nearby in Sulphur, LA., that are listed, are not up and running yet either – according to current PlugShare status report.
It is listed as operational, notice the negative comments (from the same user I presume). However, it is just going online in the last few days, not sure I would trust it yet).
As a plus side, they are opening about 1 or 2 charging stations of multiple chargers a week. They show 15 or do open stations right now.
My bad, your right, it IS listed on PlugShare, it’s just not Free, like the Sulphur Springs, LA., Walmart chargers. My PlugShare App filter is stuck on FREE Chargers!
“One, in Breaux Bridge, is complete, according to the contractor. Another in Sulphur will be finished by the fall, Electrify America spokesman Mike Moran said. The firm is in real estate discussions for another, yet-to-be announced location.
Eddie Haynes, owner of JEH Solar, said Electrify America hired his firm to install the Breaux Bridge charging station. That location, at a Walmart on Rees Street, features six dispensers capable of charging 12 cars at a time.”
It’s in, just not ON yet!
It will probably take them longer than it took to electrify rural America.
a bit extreme – like saying “for profit corporation should not be involved in fueling cars…”
I have yet to find a Blink charger that worked. Then there was the only charger anywhere around San Jose International airport that CLOSES after business hours.
Seriously, as a Leaf owner, if you need to rely on public chargers, you are better off financially with a hybrid. Way less stress too.
I share the author’s outrage at being told chargers worked when they didn’t, but if this country is to ever develop a robust high speed charging infrastructure, then it is going to have to be a for-profit venture. Tesla has done a very good job of it, and their chargers aren’t free. The S and X have charging costs built-in to the price of the car and Model 3 users have to explicitly pay. My god, all of the gas stations in the country are for-profit and they work fine. There’s no reason a charging infrastructure for electric cars cannot be the same.
To be fair this charger just opened, so there are some growing pains to be expected.
Yes, they need to be for-profit; but it seems pretty clear that if you want to check to see if any are functioning, then it’s best to rely on crowd-sourced reporting on the PlugShare app or website. For-profit companies have little or no motive to tell you when their equipment is not working.
Wasn’t it made by ABB? I have really terrible experience with ABB chargers 🙂
Wrong, its Signet. And I couldn’t disagree with you more about ABB.
ABB is good!
That sucks..but why doesn’t he go to the nema 14-50 that is is 0.78 miles away on plugshare?
If you saw the Video, he was charging a New 2018 40 kWh Leaf, sheesh!
Loads of Leaf battery degradation over the past months of driving. /s 😂
I agree that Electrify America is really lagging in their promises. I really doubt they will have the 500 charging stations by July 2019. I doubt that there will be even 100. ChargePoint does much better in deploying new fast and slow charging stations. EVGo also does a good job, but they are expensive (at least they have a fixed price across all their stations) and don’t support cars without CCS or CHAdeMO.