Electrify America Installs First 10 Ultra-Fast Charging Stations

Electrify America – 10 ultra-fast charging stations in nine states

Since Electrify America (a program stemming from Volkswagen’s Dieselgate scandal) opened its first ultra-fast charging station in the U.S. this Spring, the network has now expanded to 10 stations.

We were hoping for a little faster pace of installations than 2-3 per month, but maybe it will accelerate later this year as there are 2,000 chargers to be installed at 484 locations. This is still well short of the count of Tesla Superchargers (based on individual stalls) but it’s progress in the right direction nonetheless.

Depending on location, there are several chargers at each station (between 3 to 6 chargers in metropolitan locations and between 4 to 10 at highways stations):

350 kW CCS Combo chargers (with two plugs each)

150 kW CCS Combo chargers (with additional 50 kW CHAdeMO plug)

Here is the list of installed station and of course the map:

Gulfport Premium Outlets(10000 Factory Shops Blvd, Gulfport, MS, 39503) Brughs Mill Country Store(345 Brughs Mill Rd, Fincastle, VA, 24090) Chicopee Marketplace(591 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA, 01020) Reston HQ(2003 Edmund Halley Drive, Reston, VA, 20191) Walmart Supercenter 1065(2400 N Hervey St, Hope, AR, 71801) Farrar Place(920 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN, 37355) Stratford Square(411 Barnum Ave Cutoff, Stratford, CT, 06615) Walmart Supercenter 91(205 Deaderick Rd, Forrest City, AR, 72335) T & T Country Store(40 Washington St W, Huntington, OR, 97907) Walmart Supercenter 402(1932 Rees St, Breaux Bridge, LA, 70517)

For more on how Electrify America will fund the U.S.’s charging infrastructure, see our detailed post here.