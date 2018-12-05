  1. Home
  3. Electrify America Installs First 10 Ultra-Fast Charging Stations

3 H BY MARK KANE 28

Electrify America – 10 ultra-fast charging stations in nine states

Since Electrify America (a program stemming from Volkswagen’s Dieselgate scandal) opened its first ultra-fast charging station in the U.S. this Spring, the network has now expanded to 10 stations.

We were hoping for a little faster pace of installations than 2-3 per month, but maybe it will accelerate later this year as there are 2,000 chargers to be installed at 484 locations. This is still well short of the count of Tesla Superchargers (based on individual stalls) but it’s progress in the right direction nonetheless.

Depending on location, there are several chargers at each station (between 3 to 6 chargers in metropolitan locations and between 4 to 10 at highways stations):

  • 350 kW CCS Combo chargers (with two plugs each)
  • 150 kW CCS Combo chargers (with additional 50 kW CHAdeMO plug)

Here is the list of installed station and of course the map:

  1. Gulfport Premium Outlets(10000 Factory Shops Blvd, Gulfport, MS, 39503)
  2. Brughs Mill Country Store(345 Brughs Mill Rd, Fincastle, VA, 24090)
  3. Chicopee Marketplace(591 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA, 01020)
  4. Reston HQ(2003 Edmund Halley Drive, Reston, VA, 20191)
  5. Walmart Supercenter 1065(2400 N Hervey St, Hope, AR, 71801)
  6. Farrar Place(920 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN, 37355)
  7. Stratford Square(411 Barnum Ave Cutoff, Stratford, CT, 06615)
  8. Walmart Supercenter 91(205 Deaderick Rd, Forrest City, AR, 72335)
  9. T & T Country Store(40 Washington St W, Huntington, OR, 97907)
  10. Walmart Supercenter 402(1932 Rees St, Breaux Bridge, LA, 70517)

For more on how Electrify America will fund the U.S.’s charging infrastructure, see our detailed post here.

28 Comments on "Electrify America Installs First 10 Ultra-Fast Charging Stations"

newest oldest most voted
ffbj

Well, even though it’s a part of their name the pace is really not all that electrifying.
So it will take years, at this rate, maybe 10, to complete.

2 hours ago
ffbj

Had to check. Yep, that’s the plan Stan. 10 years.
https://www.electrifyamerica.com/our-plan

2 hours ago
Brandon

The first cycle ends next July. At that point the aim is to have in progress or completed the announced stations.

2 hours ago
menorman

The total agreement is for 10 years, but the announced stations have to be finished within 30 months from when they started and I believe they’re now under a year left.

1 hour ago
marshall

Yes, it’s ten years, but in the first cycle, 190 million dollars is to be spent by the end of July 2019 for highway charging. If they can leverage the money with such things as the free use of property then the money goes a bit farther. So far, it looks like they are selecting Walmart superstores for most of the highway locations.

If you happen live in one of 11 lucky cities selected for local investment, 40 million is available for level 2 and 50KW charging stations.

There are two listed as coming soon in Western Washington, the Everett Wa. one is now listed on Plug-Share, but not in operation, Mr. Green has has posted that permits have been pulled for more installs.

Note: California has it’s own pot of money. 45 million for community charging and 75 million for highway charging.

1 hour ago
David Green

The Vancouver, WA station is also listed on Plugshare, and nearly complete. Was paved last week…

Marshall, I thought its 17 cities for investment? Incl Seattle and Portland areas which really benefit the NW

After a methodical and data driven analysis taking nearly six months, Electrify America selected seventeen metro areas including Boston, Chicago, Denver, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Portland, Raleigh, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.
https://www.electrifyamerica.com/our-plan

40 minutes ago
David Green

Electrify America hired Black & Veatch to design and build their charging stations stations In May 2018, and has gone from 3 stations under construction to 64 in 2 months… In case folks here do not know who Black & Veatch is, they also built a big portion of the Tesla supercharger stations in the USA. Actually their superintendent that is running the EA projects here in WA state, is also running the Tesla SC project in Issaquah WA currently.

Electrify America plans to have 950 locations complete as part of Cycle 1 by June 2019, that includes 300 Highway, and 650 community stations. For comparison Tesla currently has around 560 locations in the USA…

https://www.electrifyamerica.com/our-plan

1 hour ago
Texas Leaf

My prediction that Greenlots was going to do a poor job of managing these chargers so far is holding true. Based on reports on PlugShare many of the chargers are not operational. And Electrify America still doesn’t have an app you can use to see if the chargers are operational or occupied before arriving at the station.

2 hours ago
Mister G

Typical of VW always dragging their feet when it comes to electric vehicles. I’m still waiting for their 200 mile EV that was announced in 2014. CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP EARTHLINGS

2 hours ago
David Green

EA is experiencing some technical problems with communication in their initial rollout, but they will get it dialed in and rolling… The App Is coming soon.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
menorman

The Greenlots app doesn’t show the operational status?

1 hour ago
Brandon

Greenlots is providing the back end tech, not the actual running of the network with their app etc.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Tech01x

The way they lay out some of these dual plug stations at some of their locations is odd. There isn’t necessarily space to utilize all the plugs. Why have dual CCS instead of CCS/CHAdeMO if you can’t park another car to use the 2nd plug?

2 hours ago
Brandon

Each charger has its own parking spot, and the layout is not designed in the first place to allow waiting for an in use charger in a spot right next to it.
Btw, only one plug at a time will work on these dual plug chargers.

1 hour ago
David Green

Why do they have the dual cord in that case, is it for redundancy?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
Brandon

Good question. The chargers, like most, are designed for a CCS plug one one side and a CHadeMO plug on the other. But since Electrify America is heavily using CCS, both sides are CCS plugs. The two stated reasons are redundancy and ease of reaching charging ports on vehicles. I talked to Wayne Killen about this at the first charge ceremony in Massachusetts at the Chicopee Marketplace location in May, and that’s where this info is from.
For those who haven’t seen the article about Electrify America’s first station coming online and some details about them, see this article:
https://insideevs.com/insideevs-visits-first-ultra-fast-ccs-station-in-u-s/

1 hour ago
David Green

Brandon, actually EA stations have 1 Chademo plug per station… all the rest are CCS… Chademo are also limited to 50KW…

VW is defiantly building the system to benefit their own cars that will be coming in volume in 2020, and beyond…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
menorman

Is that the case? I’ve seen previous discussion that suggests that the power output could be split between two cords which on even a 150kW station, still means that both are getting 75kW which is enough for two Bolts or even two Ioniqs to charge at full power at the same time.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
Brandon

Yes, unfortunately that is the case. I talked to Wayne Killen about this, like I said. There is also only one screen showing info, so to have two different charging sessions handled isn’t easily possible, let alone the fact that the chargers aren’t designed to function that way, like most DCFCs. Most location parking setups wouldn’t allow two cars to utilize one fast charger anyway.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Texas Leaf

There are supposed to be L2 chargers at all the stations but only one station so far has L2 chargers. 1st gen BEV owners and PHEV owners still depend on L2 chargers. A lot of benefit from these stations is going to be lost because there are not any L2 chargers.

2 hours ago
Brandon

I’m not sure that the highway locations were ever announced to get Level 2, were they?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
David Green

L2 chargers will also be at the community stations, but not the Highway stations. The community station at EA’s home office has the Level 2 chargers

https://www.electrifyamerica.com/our-plan

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
Ocean Railroader

I’m pretty surprised at how at least 25 chargers popped up in only a week on the plug share website built by this company.

What is interesting is I once sent Greenlots a list of possible charger locations along old US Route 66 and Intestate 70 along with Interstate 95 two years ago. And some of these chargers are popping up at those locations.

I even proposed that Walmart would be a very good location for the chargers in a rural location.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
David Green

Electrify America is listening to the public. I contacted then 3 different times, and head back within a day.

They have 64 chargers complete or under construction now, that should double before the end of Q3, they are trying to complete the highway network here in the NW, and NE before winter, then will work in the south during the winter, better weather.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
Bill Howland

So the picture at the top is only a photoshopped version and there is only one docking station at any location?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
Johnny

False info. Maryland has them at their HQ….. This was too simple of a mistake. Please fix your process of verification when you make absolute statements. Plugshare even has them. Our family has used them twice in the last 30 days…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Brandon

Johnny, your comment is in a new thread, but I’m guessing you are referencing the question of Level 2 chargers being at Electrify America’s highway locations. Electrify America’s headquarter location does have Level 2, but the fact is that their highway locations will not have Level 2 chargers at them. The metro locations will tho.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
menorman

Interesting and good to see that a decent number of installations thus far have been in middle America states that undoubtedly plugs a bunch of holes. However, one does have to wonder when they’ll start the installs in California.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
