Electrify America Progress Report: Over 100 Charging Sites Open
The network is expanding quite fast.
Electrify America has been working diligently to adhere to the aggressive schedule to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure set forth by the courts in the Volkswagen diesel-cheating scandal. The company has just announced that they recently reached the milestone of surpassing 100 sites, with 465 charging stations now open to the public.
That’s not bad in our view, considering they only started in January of 2017. Each site requires EA to identify the potential site, negotiate with the property owners, sign a lease agreement, apply for local construction permits, negotiate with local utilities because of the extremely high power demand, order the equipment, and then hire local contractors to do the installation. All that takes time.
Therefore, it was expected to take EA a while to get moving, but now that they are, it appears that they are progressing at a good rate. In fact, since installing their first high-speed DC fast charging site in Chicopee, MA in May 2018, EA has accelerated the pace of installations nationwide.
“With more than 105 operational charging stations, Electrify America has reached a key milestone as we are accelerating the pace of installations across the country,” said Brendan Jones, chief operating officer at Electrify America. “These installations mean that consumers in all parts of the country now have greater access to charging and that access can help drive the awareness and adoption of zero-emissions vehicles.”
Electrify America’s progress includes:
- 105 charging sites with 465 chargers operational and open to the public;
- An additional 42 charging sites with 189 chargers which have been constructed and waiting to be energized by utility companies;
- An additional 85 charging sites with 393 chargers in active construction;
- An additional 73 charging sites and 341 chargers with approved permits scheduled for construction; and
- An additional 179 charging sites in design and engineering;
- Total of 484 charging sites secured for Cycle 1.
Electrify America plans to install or have under construction 484 charging station sites with more than 2,000 ultra-fast chargers by July 1, 2019. The station sites will be located in 17 metros and along high-traffic corridors in 42 states – including two cross-country routes.
With a focus on both future and present-day electric vehicles, Electrify America’s chargers have a range in power from 50 kilowatts (kW) – the most commonly used charging power today – to 150 kW and up to 350kW, which is capable of charging a vehicle at speeds up to 20 miles per minute. At 305 charging sites either open or in the construction process, the Electrify America network represents almost a 300 megawatt capacity. – Electrify America
31 Comments on "Electrify America Progress Report: Over 100 Charging Sites Open"
Love these updates! EA’s progress is very important for existing and potential EV drivers.
These chargers look good, they should be called The Green Lanterns.
In brightest day, in blackest night,
No evil shall escape my sight
Let those who worship evil’s might,
Beware my power… Green Lantern’s light!
Nice! Maybe they need a head of marketing? You should apply.
LMAO………that’s awesome.
Where are they? Is this vaporware? Not listed on their website either. Department of Justice better look into this! Lots of ads saying what they are going to do but where are they? Where’s the result?
Look on Plugshare. You can filter for EA.
Where’s the ban
It’s funny when non-sensical comments like the one from John are tolerated on this site while my comments pointing out errors regarding Morgan Stanley / Adam Jonas (analyst at MS) pumping Tesla stock with factually wrong statements regarding “moats” in the SC network are being censored…
How hard is is, John? The EA map and news is here:
https://www.electrifyamerica.com/
All over the place. These 1st phase chargers support long distance travel, which is sorely lacking with CCS.
I would start on their website: https://www.electrifyamerica.com/locate-charger but I prefer PlugShare’s website and filter by Network: Electrify America and Plug: CCS
PlugShare lets you get a good idea of which ones work properly, which is really important as it seems like they haven’t gotten that to an acceptable level yet. Near me, the one in Carlisle PA appears to do just fine while the one in Bloomsburg, PA has some major problems – the last check-in found only one of the chargers working, and many times it seems the station hasn’t worked at all.
Yeah, it is not exclusive to EA. It happens to most chargers, including superchargers.
Tesla owners in twitter confirm this. See the below link.
https://i.imgur.com/G9fpBJD.jpg
That will be my stop before ending in Hazleton when I get my Kia Niro EV
Key words and tricky phrases: “465 charging stations now open to the public…” but they didn’t say any of them actually work or are capable of charging a vehicle. You can drive up to them, they are powered on, but nobody can seem to make them actually charge a vehicle at least in WA state. I personally tried 4 different EA chargers at a station they claim is online at North Bend Premium Outlets, no luck at all.
That’s my fault. The press release actually said that they’re “open and operational”, but I guess I didn’t properly convey that.
You are an editorial genius! Many thanks for not saying these 465 chargers are “operational” as that could be misleading (a.k.a. fake news) based on the current Plugshare reviews and my personal experience. I wish EA the best (especially since they are targeting my home town in phase 2 metro) but for anyone planning a EV road trip this weekend, don’t count on these EA chargers yet. Keep checking Plugshare.
Pricing:
$1.00 off the bat plus 30 to 35 cents per minute.
I hate anything that isn’t purely based on how many kWh you pull out.
https://www.electrifyamerica.com/pricing
“Electrify America DC fast charging stations display clear, up-front pricing. Electrify America charging will include the following elements: $1.00 session fee + per minute charging cost + idle fee of $0.40/minute (if applicable). Our introductory charging cost pricing is $0.30 to $0.35 per minute of charging.”
$1.00 to initiate and $0.35/min. Seems to accept all swipe/chip cards and smartphone payments.
The Taycan owners would love that price because these cars can be recharged quickly – more cheaper and less time. In addition, this would discourage others with a slow-recharging car to use EA. No congestion = Porsche owners would be more happy.
Yes, there is that aspect too – got to make it economically disadvantageous to sit there and get a trickle charge.
It varies somewhat by location, but many seem to have a session fee of $1.00 plus $0.35 per minute.
“idle fee of $0.40/minute”
Should be $4.00/minute.
Anyone who has ever waited behind an already charged car in a DCFC will agree.
They did get the idea right though, more expensive to sit idle than to actually charge. As if $.35 per min @ >95% SOC charge rates isn’t bloodletting enough, that should really send the GTFO message.
That’s just an introductory price. I’m sure the charging rates will come after the new wears off and the EA chargers have to complete with other service providers. But you and all those that cry about the price would do those that really use and need the EA chargers a great favor if you quit complaining and just don’t use the chargers.
Agreed. I will not use these chargers unless I screwed up on calculating my SOC, or an SC is out of commission, or the SC has wait lines. Probably good that it is not dirt cheap compared to charging at home. But still not worse than gasoline prices, I will not complain about that. (-:
$1.00 + $0.35/minute at 50kW is about $0.44/kWh for a 50kWh charge.
That is very expensive and also more expensive than gas per mile.
And EVs that only charge to 50kWh max are usually also lower range, thus need to use the chargers more often.
Moral of the story: If you buy a sucky EV, you will not like the cost to operate.
Utilities lobbied to have laws passed that nobody can sell by the kWh but them. So these charging companies have to charge by the minute instead of by kWh. it sucks, especially if your car is at the lower end of what the charging site can deliver. It winds up being more $ per kWh and often not worth the extra cost.
Yep, need to make it easier to be an electricity reseller (new business opportunity for mall owners?).
But first we’d need to get a government that cares.
Many states do not allow billing by the kWh. Charging per minute is fair and keeps slow charging EVs from hogging all the stalls.
These sites will allow CCS vehicles to do long distance travels. Without them long distance would not have been possible for the promised EVs coming in the next few years. They are fairly meaningless for Tesla drivers like myself. Even if I found a site convenient the pricing at somewhere north of $ .35/kWh for the Chademo is prohibitive.
Of note ,the EA installation in Tallahassee has been powered on but “Unavailable” for several months.
As long as the numbers keep going up and the plugs work reliably then keep moving forward!
What I like about this is a year or two before this happened was I submitted every location along Route 66 and interstate 40 and all the interstates that bypassed Route 66.
And it looks like the chargers are popping up in a lot of the locations I proposed and most of them were Walmart.
Interstate 70 was a idea I proposed.