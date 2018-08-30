7 H BY MARK KANE

Electrify America installed over 20 ultra-fast charging stations

Since late August, the number of Electrify America ultra-fast charging stations increased from 10 to 21.

Volkswagen’s subsidiary installed its first station on the West Coast in Huntington in Eastern Oregon. Idaho Power, which energized the station, released video from the commissioning.

By the end of June 2019, some 2,000 chargers are to be installed at 484 locations.

Depending on location, there are several chargers at each station (between 3 to 6 chargers in metropolitan locations and between 4 to 10 at highways stations):

350 kW CCS Combo chargers (with two plugs each)

150 kW CCS Combo chargers (with additional 50 kW CHAdeMO plug)

Here is the list of installed station and of course the map: Gulfport Premium Outlets(10000 Factory Shops Blvd, Gulfport, MS, 39503) Brughs Mill Country Store(345 Brughs Mill Rd, Fincastle, VA, 24090) Chicopee Marketplace(591 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA, 01020) Reston HQ(2003 Edmund Halley Drive, Reston, VA, 20191) Walmart Supercenter 1065(2400 N Hervey St, Hope, AR, 71801) Farrar Place(920 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN, 37355) Stratford Square(411 Barnum Ave Cutoff, Stratford, CT, 06615) Walmart Supercenter 91(205 Deaderick Rd, Forrest City, AR, 72335) T & T Country Store(40 Washington St W, Huntington, OR, 97907) Walmart Supercenter 5033(1300 Barlow Rd, Ft. Morgan, CO, 80701) Walmart Supercenter 1214(115 W Willow St, Colby, KS, 67701) Walmart Supercenter 664(4301 Vine St, Hays, KS, 67601) Casey’s Lebanon MO(669 West Elm St, Lebanon, MO, 65536) Walmart Supercenter 7249(500 W Mount Vernon Blvd, Mount Vernon, MO, 65712) Walmart Supercenter 331(525 N Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur, LA, 70663) Walmart Supercenter 402(1932 Rees St, Breaux Bridge, LA, 70517) Willowbrook Commons(61 East Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN, 37211) Barrett Place(800 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw, GA, 30144) Waterford Commons( 915 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, CT, 06385) Walmart Supercenter 3835(5588 Little Debbie Pkwy, Ooltewah, TN, 37363) Walmart Supercenter 907(180 N Lee St, Forsyth, GA, 31029)

Electrify America also solved problem with charging station #16 at Walmart Supercenter 402 (1932 Rees St, Breaux Bridge, LA, 70517), which in September leaved driver stranded.