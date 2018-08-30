Electrify America: Over 20 Stations Installed, Including First In Oregon
Electrify America installed over 20 ultra-fast charging stations
Since late August, the number of Electrify America ultra-fast charging stations increased from 10 to 21.
Volkswagen’s subsidiary installed its first station on the West Coast in Huntington in Eastern Oregon. Idaho Power, which energized the station, released video from the commissioning.
Depending on location, there are several chargers at each station (between 3 to 6 chargers in metropolitan locations and between 4 to 10 at highways stations):
- 350 kW CCS Combo chargers (with two plugs each)
- 150 kW CCS Combo chargers (with additional 50 kW CHAdeMO plug)
Here is the list of installed station and of course the map:
- Gulfport Premium Outlets(10000 Factory Shops Blvd, Gulfport, MS, 39503)
- Brughs Mill Country Store(345 Brughs Mill Rd, Fincastle, VA, 24090)
- Chicopee Marketplace(591 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA, 01020)
- Reston HQ(2003 Edmund Halley Drive, Reston, VA, 20191)
- Walmart Supercenter 1065(2400 N Hervey St, Hope, AR, 71801)
- Farrar Place(920 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN, 37355)
- Stratford Square(411 Barnum Ave Cutoff, Stratford, CT, 06615)
- Walmart Supercenter 91(205 Deaderick Rd, Forrest City, AR, 72335)
- T & T Country Store(40 Washington St W, Huntington, OR, 97907)
- Walmart Supercenter 5033(1300 Barlow Rd, Ft. Morgan, CO, 80701)
- Walmart Supercenter 1214(115 W Willow St, Colby, KS, 67701)
- Walmart Supercenter 664(4301 Vine St, Hays, KS, 67601)
- Casey’s Lebanon MO(669 West Elm St, Lebanon, MO, 65536)
- Walmart Supercenter 7249(500 W Mount Vernon Blvd, Mount Vernon, MO, 65712)
- Walmart Supercenter 331(525 N Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur, LA, 70663)
- Walmart Supercenter 402(1932 Rees St, Breaux Bridge, LA, 70517)
- Willowbrook Commons(61 East Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN, 37211)
- Barrett Place(800 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw, GA, 30144)
- Waterford Commons( 915 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, CT, 06385)
- Walmart Supercenter 3835(5588 Little Debbie Pkwy, Ooltewah, TN, 37363)
- Walmart Supercenter 907(180 N Lee St, Forsyth, GA, 31029)
Electrify America also solved problem with charging station #16 at Walmart Supercenter 402 (1932 Rees St, Breaux Bridge, LA, 70517), which in September leaved driver stranded.
13 Comments on "Electrify America: Over 20 Stations Installed, Including First In Oregon"
There’s a couple of EA charger being installed on i80 in Pennsylvania that are waiting for certification to open
EA is not managing thier website information very well. EV enthusiasts have located two EA sites in Oklahoma, one in Texas and several others around the country that are under construction but are not listed on the EA website. Still other stations that are listed on the website show no signs of construction at the site.
There may be many more stations in construction than the 43 sites shown on the website. Enthusiasts are finding these stations not listed on the EA website by guessing where they might be and then going out and looking for them. To get all the Cycle 1 stations operational or at least in construction by June of 2019 there should be a fury of construction right now but I don’t understand why EA is having so much trouble keeping thier website current.
Enthusiasts are using PlugShare to track construction progress of the EA stations. PlugShare is currently showing 72 EA stations either in construction or operational compared to the 65 shown on the website. Any help locating the missing Electrify America stations and posting information on them in PlugShare is appreciated.
They don’t hurry much now but when the E-Tron will hit the market, a lot of stations will open like magic.
“By the end of June 2019, some 2,000 chargers are to be installed at 484 locations.”
Really, they better get busy then. I strongly doubt that they will manage that, if their current rate of installation is any indication..
I have been watching their website, and watching the plugshare listings…
I see that there are several stations along I-5 that should be open by now….
If they hurried up and opened up the stations, that paves the way for cars like the Niro, Kona, Audi E-Tron, I-Pace, Taycan and others to make the trip from San Diego to Seattle, in the same amount of time as a gasser, if the stops are well-timed….
Wow, that’s like 4 chargers per location, and 10 locations added in two months.
I’m not really impressed.
How many stations has Tesla added this year?
Perhaps Electrify America should focus more on putting out stalls than to press release every other 10 locations.
Tesla has way over 1000 locations (granted, worldwide) with an average of over 8 stalls, and they are just getting started in mass producing EVs.
Yup…
They install quicker than a gas station
Tesla seems to be installing at a much faster rate.
This is starting to sound like the tobacco commercials, doing the absolute minimum to get by.
$1 to plug in and 30c/minute, even with the $2B free money from Volkswagen? And then spend 1 hr 23 mins just to reach 80%?
Wondering what the price is for each KWh.,
Doesn’t seem too cheap compared to the hydrogen cost today 🙂
“Volkswagen’s subsidiary installed its first statio”
Hi Mark, are you sure electrify America is a Volkswagen subsidiary? I thought this is an independent company to which Volkswagen has to pay money.
It depends on what car you have. If your EV takes only 60kW, then you get about 30 cents per kWh. If it takes the new standard of 100 kW, then you pay 18 cents per kWh. The new cars coming from VAG will pay about 12 cents. The Taycan though, will charge almost for free if you consider its 350 kW charging capability.
So, charging per minute is a smart way of avoiding idle times and over 80% charging, which takes much longer than 0-80%.
Most EVs would take far less than an hour to hit 80%. The only reason he needs that long is that he has a crapola Leaf with hot batteries. Literally ANY other EV would be done in 40 minutes or less. My Spark would be 12 minutes from 20 to 80
I reached out to EA about the quality of the map on the website, and suggested they create an app for users. Much to my surprise they replied within 24 hours and said they are developing an app (although no estimated time to launch). I think they are working as fast as they can, but even with $2 Billion at your disposal it isn’t easy to create a nation wide charging network from scratch. Took Tesla years and it will take EA years.