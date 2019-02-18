Electrify America Formally Joins CharIN Association

15 M BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY

Add another name to the long list of CHarIN members

Electrify America today formally announced their membership in the CHarIN Association. The announcement really comes as no surprise to us. If anything, it’s surprising to hear that Electrify America wasn’t already a CHarIN member.

The CHarIN association was formed in 2015, with the purpose of worldwide promotion and support of the Combined Charging System (CCS). CHarIN currently has about 150 members, ranging from automakers like BMW to utilities like Enel. Volkswagen was a founding member of CHarIN, so Electrify America, a subsidy of Volkswagen, was kind of a de facto member all along, this just formalized it.

We don’t expect this announcement to change anything in EA’s plans, but perhaps CHarIN membership will advance opportunities for collaboration with other members and industry stakeholders.

Cliff Fietzek, Director of Technology at Electrify America

“With a growing state-of-the-art charging network, Electrify America shares CharIN’s vision for the advancement of seamless and standardized charging infrastructure to help bolster electric vehicle adoption,” said Cliff Fietzek, director of technology at Electrify America. “We look forward to collaborating with the association’s diverse set of members to provide consistent charging solutions that help further Zero Emission Vehicle awareness and purchase consideration in America.”

Read Electrify America’s Press release: