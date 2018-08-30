Electrify America Launches Fleet Of EV On-Demand Cars

Envoy Technologies and Electrify America (Volkswagens’ subsidiary), as announced earlier this year, launched a community-based car sharing system with electric cars in Sacramento, under the Electrify America Green City initiative called Sac-to-Zero.

Initially, there are more than 20 Volkswagen e-Golf at over 10 multi-family properties, equipped with AC Level 2 charging stations. In 2019, when the project will be completed, 142 EVs are to be available at 71 locations (apartments, hotels and workplaces). 75% of EVs will be in disadvantaged communities.

“The companies joined Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg at an event to unveil the first EVs, and outline the vision for future development.More than 20 Volkswagen e-Golf vehicles are now available across Sacramento at over 10 multi-family properties, each with an accompanying Level 2 charging station. The majority of these sites are in disadvantaged communities where drivers can use the “Envoy There” mobile application to use vehicles for a myriad of uses, including personal errands or exploring job opportunities in new areas.

Envoy’s car share program is part of Electrify America’s $44 million investment in a comprehensive initiative, Sac-to-Zero, which is designed to shift mobility choice to electric mobility options. The initiative is intended to increase access to zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV) in the Sacramento area, expand ZEV technology use, and prepare the City for future electric vehicle adoption.

“We’re extremely proud to collaborate with Electrify America and bring this deployment to fruition only months after being announced,” said Envoy co-founders Aric Ohana and Ori Sagie. “With thanks to Electrify America, the City of Sacramento, and Mayor Steinberg’s office, we can offer drivers easy access to EVs, especially drivers from disadvantaged communities, where transportation options tend to be scarce.”

“The arrival of Envoy in Sacramento will give our residents who struggle to find reliable transportation an affordable, clean option for getting around,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “It’s another step in our City’s evolution into a national model of clean, shared mobility. We are thrilled to partner with Electrify America in this effort.”

The Sac-to-Zero initiative features two new car sharing services, new ZEV bus and shuttle routes and state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging systems throughout the Sacramento area.

“Envoy is the first of multiple zero-emission vehicle initiatives to be funded through our Sac-to-Zero investments,” said Rich Steinberg, Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Green Cities at Electrify America. “We are excited to begin the rollout of this program in Sacramento and look forward to launching additional ZEV transportation choices for the residents of the Sacramento area.”

The full project is anticipated to be completed early in 2019. Envoy’s fleet will eventually feature more than 140 vehicles in over 70 different locations.

The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA), which was created to ensure the ongoing development of affordable housing in Sacramento, was an early collaborator with Envoy to help identify car sharing locations.

“The agency is excited about being one of the leading partners in this effort,” said Tyrone R. Williams, director of development, SHRA. “As the Housing Authority for the City and County we are committed to providing mobility options in public housing communities and to residents in underserved communities.””