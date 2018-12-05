Electrify America To Open First California Fast Charger In Torrance

4 H BY MARK KANE

Almost 40 Electrify America stations were installed so far.

Electrify America announced that it is opening its first ultra-fast charging station in California, located at the Country Hills Shopping Plaza in Torrance.

In total, there will be 160 stations with 600 fast chargers in California and the first 9 are to be launched by the end of this year. The rest are coming by the end of June 2019.

The first California locations for Electrify America’s fast-charging stations are:

Country Hill Shopping Plaza, 2965 Rolling Hills, Torrance, CA.

Montebello Plaza, 2401 W. Via Campo, Montebello, CA

Walmart Supercenter, 8465 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA

Novato Fair Shopping Center, 900 Diablo Ave., Novato, CA

Livermore-San Francisco Premium Outlets, 2774 Livermore Outlets Dr., Livermore, CA

Madera-Walmart, 1077 W. Cleveland Ave., Madera, CA

Laguna, Village, 8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento, CA

La Mirada, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA

America’s Best Value Inn, 3930 County Rd. 89, Dunnigan, CA

The charging cost is $1.00 per session, plus $0.30/min to $0.35/min with $0.40/min idle fee.

“Through its Cycle 1 California ZEV Investment Plan, Electrify America is developing a network of electric vehicle charging stations along highly traveled highways and in six California metropolitan areas which include Fresno, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose. Target locations or “target zones” for each station were identified using Electrify America’s proprietary station siting methodology, which projected the locations where DC fast charging stations will be most needed by 2020.” “The planned network in California will consist of more than 600 DC fast charging dispensers at approximately 160 charging station sites. In addition, Electrify America will build approximately 1,500 charging stations featuring Level 2 chargers at workplaces and multiunit dwellings in its six metropolitan markets. The network will deploy cutting-edge technology to deliver customer-centric charging to consumers safely and conveniently, and it will connect California to the Electrify America national network connecting 42 other states.”

