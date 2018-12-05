Electrify America To Open First California Fast Charger In Torrance
Almost 40 Electrify America stations were installed so far.
Electrify America announced that it is opening its first ultra-fast charging station in California, located at the Country Hills Shopping Plaza in Torrance.
In total, there will be 160 stations with 600 fast chargers in California and the first 9 are to be launched by the end of this year. The rest are coming by the end of June 2019.
The first California locations for Electrify America’s fast-charging stations are:
- Country Hill Shopping Plaza, 2965 Rolling Hills, Torrance, CA.
- Montebello Plaza, 2401 W. Via Campo, Montebello, CA
- Walmart Supercenter, 8465 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA
- Novato Fair Shopping Center, 900 Diablo Ave., Novato, CA
- Livermore-San Francisco Premium Outlets, 2774 Livermore Outlets Dr., Livermore, CA
- Madera-Walmart, 1077 W. Cleveland Ave., Madera, CA
- Laguna, Village, 8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento, CA
- La Mirada, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA
- America’s Best Value Inn, 3930 County Rd. 89, Dunnigan, CA
The charging cost is $1.00 per session, plus $0.30/min to $0.35/min with $0.40/min idle fee.
“Through its Cycle 1 California ZEV Investment Plan, Electrify America is developing a network of electric vehicle charging stations along highly traveled highways and in six California metropolitan areas which include Fresno, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose. Target locations or “target zones” for each station were identified using Electrify America’s proprietary station siting methodology, which projected the locations where DC fast charging stations will be most needed by 2020.”
“The planned network in California will consist of more than 600 DC fast charging dispensers at approximately 160 charging station sites. In addition, Electrify America will build approximately 1,500 charging stations featuring Level 2 chargers at workplaces and multiunit dwellings in its six metropolitan markets. The network will deploy cutting-edge technology to deliver customer-centric charging to consumers safely and conveniently, and it will connect California to the Electrify America national network connecting 42 other states.”
Brendan Jones, chief operating officer of Electrify America said:
“The Country Hills station in Torrance is a great first step as we start to quicken the pace of construction and make more stations available to the public. The fast chargers that we are installing have the capability to charge an EV up to 20 miles of range a minute to a vehicle. Providing this kind of range confidence can be a game-changer in accelerating ZEV adoption in the U.S.”
It’s good that this is happening. BTC Power is one of the awardees, of a contract with EA. I thought this was of informational value.
It also shows the lack of preparation on the part of FOX, and a general lack of knowledge, coupled with incorrectly stating the times he was told it took to charge an ev, twice he was corrected.
Btw, I think it takes about 5 minutes to fill a tank and more time if there is anyone else there, but FOX is known for having a particularly negative view of evs. Funny. At the end the announcer is all like “I get it”, but does he really?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bNtx6kSCj0
FAUX News isn’t known for ever “getting it”.
They are merely a conservative propaganda channel in the Murdoch disinformation media empire.
FAUX and Fiends is the Wolf Networks beast show, by a long shot!
It just can’t get any more Fair and Balanced, when it comes to FUDsters wanting to install DC Fastchargers in their own personal residence.
The prices are crazy low for the cars able to charge at over 100 kW.
“The prices are crazy low” is probably temporary, until after the introductory period is over.
EA states “Our introductory charging cost pricing is $0.30 to $0.35 per minute of charging.”
Yet not a single one listed for San Diego.
Hold on I’m sure they are coming.
Not sure who is picking these locations.
Two to three years ago I sent a list of every Walmart along Interstate 70 and Old US Route 66 from Chicago to LA to Greenlots and oddly the bulk of my list is coming into being.
But I hope they carry out my idea of restoring the classic 1920’s electric car charging route along US Route 30 from New York to Chicago along the Lincoln Highway.
Right where Honda is located.
Maybe they will get a clue and get cracking.
The Torrance location is in a remote, highly suburban area away from major freeways. I drive past it when visiting my parents in Palos Verdes, which is a small suburb. Can’t imagine high utilization, especially when most residents may as well charge overnight at home. This is not a major transportation corridor or a place where people do not have covered garages. Surprised they would choose such a remote location with such a low population density.
Interesting.
Well consider it a local stash.
Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates (close to this charging station) are quite the affluent area, don’t be surprised to see Taycans at this charging station!
The Torrance EA location is strategically placed 1.5 miles from an existing ChargePoint DC Fast Charger (@ Walteria Park/Library/Senior Center).
The Torrance location, which is not near any freeway offramps, is obviously for more residential (apartment/condo/townhouse) charging support and infrastructure.
It’s in a plaza with a ralphs supermarket…It’s about 9 miles from the 405, 3.7 miles for the 110 but the roads are lower speed limits, stop lights/signs…My guess is the city/plaza offered to pay them and/or offer incentives…
The $0.40 idle fee is a great idea. Should provide (some…) motivation to move the vehicle once charging is finished.
Agreed
Many of the locations aren’t great for statewide travel, which is where you really need fast charging. No one except Tesla seem to understand that you need stations placed strategically along major travel corridors between metro areas.
I’ve been driving EVs for six years straight now and these guys keep making the same mistakes with infrastructure. It’s absolutely frustrating to watch.
Whats the (kilo)wattage on these?