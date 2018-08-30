Here’s Seven Reasons Why Electric Vehicles Will Kill The Gas Car
ELECTRIC VEHICLES WILL KILL THE GAS CAR — HERE’S WHY
Are the days of the gas guzzler numbered? Tom Raftery (via Forbes) says there are “seven reasons why the internal combustion engine is a dead man walking.” He explains, “Electric cars are the future. The transition has just begun, but the move from ICE vehicles to electric will happen sooner and more quickly than most people suspect.” Here’s why…
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman.
Above: Tesla Model X and Model 3 (Flickr: Steve Jurvetson)
1. LOOK TO CHINA
In the world’s largest car market, Raftery notes that “China has passed a law which requires any vehicle maker to obtain a new energy vehicle score of at least 10% by 2019, which rises to 12% by 2020, and on up to 20% of sales by 2025. As a result of this announcement, all the major OEM’s have suddenly found EV religion.” Tesla, already ahead of the curve, signed an agreement with Shanghai Municipal People’s Government to build its first Gigafactory outside of the United States in China.
Above: Tesla’s Elon Musk sits down with China’s Vice Premier Wang Yang (Twitter: China Xinhua News)
2. BATTERY COSTS CONTINUE TO GO DOWN
Raftery notes, “Lithium-ion batteries cost $1,000 per kWh in 2010. By 2017 that cost had fallen to $200 per kWh, and it won’t stop there. At the Tesla shareholder meeting on June 5th of this year, Elon Musk stated that Tesla would be at $100 per kWh within 2 years. $100 per kWh is widely agreed to be the figure where EVs and ICE vehicles will have a comparable upfront purchase price. So, by 2020 the cost of batteries will have fallen 90% in 10 years, and the price will continue to drop.”
Above: Lithium-ion battery costs 2010-2017 (Source: Forbes / Credit: Bloomberg)
3. BATTERY CAPACITY CONTINUES TO GO UP
Range anxiety is quickly fading away. Raftery explains, “Lithium-ion batteries are increasing in energy density at a rate of 5-8% per annum…. the Tesla Roadster, which launches in 2020, has a stated range of 1,000km. When electric vehicles have a range of 1,000km, it is the ICE vehicles which start to have a range problem.” Just a quick glance at the range of today’s electric vehicles show this trend clearly — if others continue to follow the leader (aka Tesla), range should continue to steadily improve.
Above: Looking at the EPA-rated all-electric range of 2018/2019 electric cars (Source: InsideEVs)
4. ELECTRIC CAR BATTERY PACKS HAVE A LONG LIFE
It’s reported that “Contrary to what many believe, the batteries in electric vehicles don’t degrade over time (or over miles/kilometers driven either). This is a graph of the battery capacity of Tesla Model S/X vehicles, and it shows that after driving 270,000km (roughly 168,000 miles), the batteries still had 91% of their original capacity… the bottom line is that the batteries lose about 1% of capacity every 30,000km (18,750 miles). This means that the upfront cost of an electric vehicle can be depreciated over a far longer time lowering the vehicle’s total cost of ownership significantly – EVs will just keep on working. Having said that, this data is specific to Tesla batteries – we will have to wait to see how other manufacturers fare.”
Above: Tesla battery degradation (Source: Forbes / Credit: Matteo)
5. ELECTRIC CARS ARE MORE RELIABLE
And, don’t forget: “Another factor in favor of electric vehicles is that they are far more reliable. The drivetrain in an ICE vehicle contains 2,000+ moving parts typically, whereas the drivetrain in an EV contains around 20. A quick scan of the top 10 cars repairs of 2015 is telling. Only one of these faults can happen to an electric vehicle (number 4, and it is by far the cheapest to fix).” It makes you wonder what would happen if an EV driver was forced to go back to a gas car.
Above: Top 10 car repairs 2015 (Source: Forbes / Credit: credit.com)
6. ELECTRIC CARS ARE CHEAPER TO “FUEL”
According to Raftery, “Electric vehicles are typically significantly cheaper to fuel as well (unless you happen to live somewhere that has particularly cheap petrol and extremely expensive electricity). And with the price of oil going up 50% in the last 12 months, finding somewhere with cheap petrol will become increasingly difficult.” For reference, check out the data from the top five US cities where it happens to be the least expensive to drive an electric car based (primarily) on lower electricity rates.
Above: One year crude oil price (Source: Forbes / Credit: infomine.com)
7. ICE CAR RESALE VALUES WILL COLLAPSE
Already electric vehicles and hybrids have become the fastest selling used cars (see below). As this trend continues, Raftery forecasts that, “the resale value of ICE automobiles is going to collapse… why would you buy one today? Think about that for a second. Why would you buy an Internal Combustion Engine vehicle today, if its resale value in 3-4 years will have fallen significantly? You wouldn’t. And when people start to realize that, the market will flip. And it will happen quickly. Sooner than most people think. Will your next car be an EV?”
Above: A look at the fastest selling used cars; note that the top 5 fastest selling used cars are all electric vehicles and hybrids (Source: iSeeCars)
These seven factors point to an automotive future with no emissions. And, there’s even a “growing list of cities [and countries] that are passing legislation to ban diesel engined vehicles from driving on their streets” further encouraging the uptake of clean cars. Raftery concludes, “when electric vehicles start to become more common, drivers of internal combustion engine vehicles will be thought of the way smokers are regarded today.”
Source: Forbes
Source: Forbes
17 Comments on "Here’s Seven Reasons Why Electric Vehicles Will Kill The Gas Car"
Seems reasonable. Add to that their resale value is higher and will continue to distance itself from ICE, as people become less likely to buy a car with an ICE, since its resale value will continue to fall as the EV revolution advances.
Although there is still no pick-up truck ev in mass production, which in the U.S. is the major portion of the vehicle market.
Pickup trucks are some 15% of sales in he US last I heard. Way too much, but far from “the major portion”.
We desperately need a decent electric pick-up and mid-size electric SUV with 300+ mile range, both priced around $50K.
Well 350,000 EV’s will be sold in the US in 2018 and probably half of them will be Tesla’s. Tesla is forcing car manufacturers to build EV’s because EV’s are what the consumer wants.
And none of the seven was that EVs are just more fun to drive, for their zippy, smooth, quiet ride!
biggest things for me are:
great acceleration (Nm/$)
so smooth and quiet
zero powertrain maintenance
can run the heater and A/C while parked waiting for someone (or recharging, sigh)
Don’t have to deal with stinky gas stations every week
Not sending money to buttheads in the Mideast (or Midwest for that matter)
Doing my part to reduce AGW
With all the incentives I got actual acquisition cost is less than $15,000
Not to mention Brake pads, mufflers, gaskets, oil changes, the list goes on and on…
Don’t forget the frunk for transporting smelly take-out food that doesn’t permeate the cabin with old, stagnant food smell for days.
If it has a frunk.
This excellent feature is actually missing in most non-Tesla models including most of the “premium” German BEVs now finally starting to launch over the next several years. Another missed opportunity I think.
They are quiet, and when stuck in traffic the motor switches off, so no wasted fuel and no fumes. With electric cars on the streets we will soon clean up the air in cities
And for me, the most important is that Petrol has date of expiry. Every day there are less petrol and is more expensive and hard to obtain. This produces crisis, wars to keep the control over the resources, and overall suffering for millions people. We must to prepare the future of humanity without petrol, more sustainable and fairer for everybody.
if I get an ICE truck/RV I plan on converting to CNG or LPG actually
Globe has around 50 years of supply, good enough to get me through retirement
“A quick scan of the top 10 cars repairs of 2015 is telling. Only one of these faults can happen to an electric vehicle (number 4, and it is by far the cheapest to fix).” Really? REALLY????? – “Take a look at the top 10 car repairs of 2015: 4.Tightening or replacing a fuel cap – $15” Where’s the fuel cap on my BEV?
Some of the pro-EV claims in this article are rather over the top. Citing the next-gen Tesla Roadster, with its claimed 1000 km range, is taking an outlier and pretending it’s the norm. The truth is that it’s very far from the norm, and future average EV range is rather unlikely to exceed 300-350 miles.
Also: “Contrary to what many believe, the batteries in electric vehicles don’t degrade over time (or over miles/kilometers driven either).”
Say what? Of course they degrade over time. Fortunately they don’t degrade as fast as almost everyone feared*, but they do degrade over time. Duh!
*Unless you’re driving a Leaf, in which case that might happen.
* * * * *
I look forward to the time when the EV revolution has advanced far enough that EV advocates are no longer tempted to exaggerate their virtues. As it is, making claims like this — claims which are not merely a bit biased, but which are factually incorrect — making clams like this is only going to lead to backlash against EVs when potential buyers find out the truth.
To be fair, although the one sentence does say there isn’t any battery degradation, the section in which it is found, including the graphic, makes it quite clear that they were exaggerating for rhetorical effect – degradation is minor, i.e., ~10% after 180,000 miles. It isn’t any different from me saying that my Honda Civic has run forever, we all know I’m not speaking literally.
The EV Revolution could, should and would have happened 15-20 years ago if the public had woken up, paid attention and collectively pressured carmakers and governments to produce more great, ground-breaking EVs like the original Toyota RAV4 EV, GM EV1 etc.
If our MEDIA hadn’t turned away and buried the subject of EVs after oil-men Bush & Cheney somehow made it to the White House (instead of green Al Gore) – not only would Chris Paine’s film “Who Killed the Electric Car” not have been needed…the EV revolution could have been fuelled, promoted and unleashed – as I said – 15-20 years ago.
(Link to full movie/docu “Who Killed..” – in English with Spanish subtitles:
https://youtu.be/0bWSe02UK-s )
Paul G
Read RethinkX
EVs will have the Capability to drive a million miles or more.
Why is that important?
Cars normally sit there unused 95% of the time.
Add Autonomous driving.
While your car is just sitting there, it will take off automatically and be used for ride sharing paying for itself. Driving the cost WAY DOWN. Making cost of old style ICE 4X to 10X more…
Cost of autonomous is falling dramatically because of the lowering cost of computers and sensors. And computer/sensors get better and smarter all the time.