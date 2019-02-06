Electric Truck Market Potential Is Massive

1 H BY MARK KANE

EV truck sales expected to increase beyond 100,000 by 2029

According to the Visiongain report about the electric truck market, the potential is huge – up to $37.2 billion in just 10 years from now.

Assuming an average price of the electric trucks, we could estimate the sales volume:

at $100,000 per truck – 372,000 trucks per year

at $200,000 per truck – 186,000 trucks per year

at $300,000 per truck – 124,000 trucks per year

Of course, truck pricing depends on if we’re assuming electric pickup trucks for the consumer market, or larger commercial semi trucks. It will surely be a mix of both.

As the global all-electric bus market hit 90,000 per year, we could probably assume that sales of trucks will also be in the six-digit range, especially 10 years from now.

Source: Electric Truck Market Report 2019-2029