Electric Truck Market Potential Is Massive
EV truck sales expected to increase beyond 100,000 by 2029
According to the Visiongain report about the electric truck market, the potential is huge – up to $37.2 billion in just 10 years from now.
Assuming an average price of the electric trucks, we could estimate the sales volume:
- at $100,000 per truck – 372,000 trucks per year
- at $200,000 per truck – 186,000 trucks per year
- at $300,000 per truck – 124,000 trucks per year
Of course, truck pricing depends on if we’re assuming electric pickup trucks for the consumer market, or larger commercial semi trucks. It will surely be a mix of both.
As the global all-electric bus market hit 90,000 per year, we could probably assume that sales of trucks will also be in the six-digit range, especially 10 years from now.
I expect by 2029, Ford will have its F150 EV out, and both Tesla and Rivian will have been through a refresh of their pickup trucks. This report will be long remembered as a gross understatement.
In ten years all new trucks will be electric…
I just finished reading “Autonomy” and I sure hope Waymo and/or Tesla get the self driving fleet going quick. We don’t need to replace needlessly profligate truck commuters with the “occasional use” paradigm driving purchasing decisions with electric versions of the same thing. I’d happily commute around in a small car and just “order/rent” occasional use of a proper electric SUV or pickup the several times per year I need it.
And without a doubt we are going to witness Ford & GM allow EV upstarts like Tesla and Rivian (if Rivian makes it to production) take the majority of that EV truck market share.
Many say that Ford and GM “brand loyalty” will prevent that from happening. Wrong… big time.
Brand loyalty gets tossed out when social media YouTube reviews start popping up showing how EV trucks are better than ICE trucks in almost every regard. Ford and GM saying they also will have an all-electric truck … in just a few years more… will not keep existing Ford and GM customer base from defecting.
Only Tesla has their own charging network. So when Tesla does launch a truck they will be ten years ahead of the competition.