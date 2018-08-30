Electric Scania Citywide Makes The Rounds At IAA: Video

2 H BY MARK KANE

Scania demonstrates electric Citywide at IAA.

Scania presents at the 2018 IAA in Hanover its first all-electric Citywide bus, unveiled in late 2017 and promised to go on sale in 2018.

The Swedish manufacturer (part of Volkswagen Group) decided to use the opportunity and together with ABB – which provided a fast charging station – demonstrated the Citywide EV as shuttle at the fairs.

“Visitors at IAA in Hanover have the special opportunity to ride a fully electric Scania Citywide bus, which charges in 10 minutes via a pantograph that is lowered from a charging station.”

Currently, three electric Scania Citywide have been in regular operation in the northern Swedish city of Östersund since March 2018, where they are run on a 15-km route with some 40 stops.

#Scania is powered by #ABB #emobility solution. Live at the IAA Commercial Vehicles in Germany from 20th to 27th of September.https://t.co/k2LYT2Glpj pic.twitter.com/Qmw8nOAEPN — Olaf Stutzenberger (@OStutzenberger) September 19, 2018

