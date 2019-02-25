Electric Peugeot e208 In Detail: Specs, Images, Videos

All-new PEUGEOT 208 and zero-emission PEUGEOT e-208 to be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with orders open to the public ahead of release in late Summer 2019

100% electric e-208 is powered by a 100kW electric motor and 50kWh battery producing a range up to 211 miles (WLTP)

Charging for the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 can be controlled remotely via the MyPeugeot app

All-new PEUGEOT 208 available with a range of Euro6d petrol and diesel engines

PEUGEOT will unveil the all-new PEUGEOT 208 at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with a choice of petrol, diesel and electric (EV) powertrains set to be available from launch. The zero-emission PEUGEOT e-208 is the first in a series of 100% electric models, as PEUGEOT prepares to electrify its entire range by 2023.

ALL-NEW PEUGEOT e-208

With a 100kW electric motor and a 50kWh battery producing a range of up to 211 miles according to WLTP procedures, the all-new 100% electric PEUGEOT e-208 comes with three driving modes: Eco, to optimise range, Normal, optimising comfort, and Sport, allowing the driver to prioritise performance. The battery is covered by an 8 year, 100,000 mile manufacturer warranty.

Distributed under the floor plan of the all-new PEUGEOT 208, the 220L battery is positioned to allow maximum interior space and boot space to be maintained, matching the capacities of the petrol and diesel versions.

Three charging methods are available for the all-new PEUGEOT e-208:

Charging from a domestic plug: The e-208 charges using a classic domestic plug in 20+ hours for a complete charge

The e-208 charges using a classic domestic plug in 20+ hours for a complete charge Accelerated charge at home : The e-208 can be charged more quickly and safely from a dedicated charging point which takes approximately 8 hours for a full charge. Government subsidies in the UK are available to support this

: The e-208 can be charged more quickly and safely from a dedicated charging point which takes approximately 8 hours for a full charge. Government subsidies in the UK are available to support this Rapid recharging at a public terminal: 80% of the vehicle charge can be obtained in 30 minutes** from a 100kW charging station. Rapid chargers can be found at most motorway service stations and are being progressively installed across the UK

Alongside the options to charge through these conventional means, the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 allows drivers to remotely activate the charging of their car via the Connected 3D Navigation colour touchscreen or by using the MyPeugeot smartphone app.

The MyPeugeot smartphone app can also be used to pre-programme the car’s heating, air conditioning and windscreen defrosting. In-car heating has also been improved thanks to:

High-power heater (5 kW) powered by the HV battery

(5 kW) powered by the HV battery Heat pump and automatic temperature control in the passenger compartment. Vehicle range is preserved due to improved power efficiency compared to conventional climate control

in the passenger compartment. Vehicle range is preserved due to improved power efficiency compared to conventional climate control Heated seats (according to version)

PEUGEOT’S EV SERVICES

Supporting motorists looking to make the transition towards electric, PEUGEOT will be launching new services to coincide with the arrival of the all-new PEUGEOT e-208. PEUGEOT’s new electric focussed services include:

Easy-Charge:

A range of at-home or office charging solutions with a broad choice of equipment (heavy-duty socket, Wallbox, Smart Wallbox, etc.), a diagnostic service to assess the electric installation and plan for a better charging solution and final installation

with a broad choice of equipment (heavy-duty socket, Wallbox, Smart Wallbox, etc.), a diagnostic service to assess the electric installation and plan for a better charging solution and final installation Public charge offering via Free2Move Services, including a charge pass giving access to public charging points across Europe: drivers are able to pre-select terminals according to distance, speed and price of recharging.

Easy-Mobility:

Trip planner : a trip planning and organisational tool for long journeys via Free2Move Services; proposal of the best routes taking into account the location of charging stations on the route, sent to the in-car Connected 3D Navigation

: a trip planning and organisational tool for long journeys via Free2Move Services; proposal of the best routes taking into account the location of charging stations on the route, sent to the in-car Connected 3D Navigation Mobility Pass: extended mobility by means of a pass for a rental internal combustion engine when needed

extended mobility by means of a pass for a rental internal combustion engine when needed E-coaching: a tool in the MyPeugeot app that allows drivers to receive advice on how to optimise their driving and the range of all-new e-208

Serenity: aiming to reassure drivers in their EV discovery process and let them enjoy their car in complete peace of mind :

New digital journey simulators to promote discovery and viability of the electric driving on the PEUGEOT website

to promote discovery and viability of the electric driving on the PEUGEOT website Special service contracts and road-side assistance , which may be included in a single finance package, to ensure peace of mind at all times

, which may be included in a single finance package, to ensure peace of mind at all times Battery capacity certificate to facilitate vehicle resale with a guarantee of the vehicle’s battery charge capacity

ALL-NEW PEUGEOT 208 PETROL & DIESEL MODELS

PEUGEOT’s new petrol and diesel model 208 has also been developed to limit CO 2 emissions. Built on the latest generation CMP platform, the all-new PEUGEOT 208 is 30kg lighter than the previous model and comes with improved aerodynamics, reduced roll resistance and optimised powertrains. The all-new PEUGEOT 208 comes fitted with cutting-edge Euro6d petrol engines and Euro6d diesel engines meeting the latest EU emissions standards.

Full engine range available for the all-new PEUGEOT 208 petrol & diesel models include:

Petrol, 3-cylinder, 1.2L engines:

PureTech 75 S&S 5-speed manual

PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual or 8 speed automatic

PureTech 130 S&S 8 speed automatic

Diesel, 4-cylinder, 1.5L engine:

BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual

PEUGEOT DRIVER ASSIST

With Driver Assist, the all-new PEUGEOT 208 provides motorists with all the latest driving aids for a comfortable and safe ride. Driving aids include:

Adaptive Cruise Control, Stop & Go with the 8-speed automatic gearbox (or Adaptive Cruise Control Stop & Go), the latter taking over driving duties in heavy traffic, below 20 mph (30km/h)

with the 8-speed automatic gearbox (or Adaptive Cruise Control Stop & Go), the latter taking over driving duties in heavy traffic, below 20 mph (30km/h) Lane Positioning Assist , which helps keep the car in the centre of the lane

, which helps keep the car in the centre of the lane Full Park Assist (with the 8-speed automatic gearbox). The system automatically manages steering, acceleration and braking when entering or leaving a parking space

(with the 8-speed automatic gearbox). The system automatically manages steering, acceleration and braking when entering or leaving a parking space Latest generation Automatic Emergency Brake Assist (detection of pedestrians and cyclists by day and night up to 85mph) and warns of a risk of collision

(detection of pedestrians and cyclists by day and night up to 85mph) and warns of a risk of collision Active Lane Keeping Assist with course correction from 40 mph (65 km/h) upwards

with course correction from 40 mph (65 km/h) upwards Driver Attention Monitoring , which detects the driver’s alertness on long journeys from 40 mph (65 km/h) using steering wheel micro-movement analysis technology

, which detects the driver’s alertness on long journeys from 40 mph (65 km/h) using steering wheel micro-movement analysis technology PEUGEOT Smartbeam automatic headlight dipping

Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation

Extended traffic sign recognition (Stop, No Entry signs)

(Stop, No Entry signs) Active Blind Spot Monitoring (with course correction), available from 7mph (12km/h)

(with course correction), available from 7mph (12km/h) Electric parking brake

ALL-NEW PEUGEOT 208 DESIGN

The all-new PEUGEOT 208 models are designed to bring energy into the B-segment. With carefully sculpted curves and long bonnet, the all-new PEUGEOT 208 presents a stylish, sporty exterior. The GT Line and GT models feature gloss black wheel arch extensions and window surrounds, building on the streamlined look of the all-new PEUGEOT 208.

Instantly recognisable, the expressive front face of the all-new PEUGEOT 208 features a large chrome grille, the full LED 3-claw headlight signature on the front and rear, and iconic PEUGEOT Lion adorned on the front bumper. The dynamic style of the PEUGEOT 208 is enhanced by a range of bright and original colours including: metallic Faro Yellow, Vertigo Blue and Elixir Red.

The seductive all-new PEUGEOT e-208 comes with distinctive and exclusive touches which embody technology and modernity: a monogram “e” on the rear quarter panel, the dichroic Lion which changes colour from different angles and a body-coloured chequered front grille.

ALL-NEW PEUGEOT 208 ‘JUMP IN’ NEXT GENERATION TECH

Both the all-new PEUGEOT 208 and e-208 feature the new PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit® which offers agile and intuitive driving with a compact multifunction steering wheel, configurable head-up display, capacitive 7” or 10″ HD colour touchscreen (according to version) and the 7 satin chrome ‘piano’ toggle switches. The interior environment can also be personalised with a choice of 8 RGB LED colours.

All driving information can be easily accessed through the 3D digital instrument panel and can also be projected, like a hologram, via the colour touchscreen.

Technological aids provided also include TomTom® Traffic, Connected 3D Navigation and PEUGEOT Mirror Screen® functionality, compatible with MirrorLink®, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto connectivity.

ALL-NEW PEUGEOT 208 INTERIOR

With all key tech accessible in the driver’s field of view, the cabin is spacious yet practical. Throughout the range the dashboard is padded and the central section features a carbon finish.

The all-new PEUGEOT 208 also provides plenty of storage space, with three key storage areas around the model:

Large storage area under the armrest between the front seats

Easy-access tray in front of the gear lever

Concealable storage space in the central console that can be used for charging a smartphone

The design of the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 GT trim level is enhanced with Alcantara grey upholstery featuring a 3D technical mesh knit, and 17’ alloy wheels with special inserts.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK said: “Our work with the all-new PEUGEOT 208 and e-208 is a great representation of how we are pushing the brand forward to operate in the upcoming age of electric vehicles. Both the standard and electric version of the all-new PEUGEOT 208 have been developed to be more economical, environmentally friendly and practical for drivers in 2019 and beyond to give customers the freedom of choice without compromise.

“We are all so excited at PEUGEOT to be building towards our goal of a full electric range by 2023, and the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 is a great step in cementing PEUGEOT’s foothold in the ever-growing EV market.”

The announcement of the all-new PEUGEOT 208 and e-208 falls in line with the brand’s new #Unboringthefuture ambition, and comes following a recently introduced brand signature marking PEUGEOT’s intentions to focus on EV: ‘MOTION & e-MOTION’.

The all-new PEUGEOT 208 will be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, with an online reservation site opening at the end of March, and opening for orders late summer 2019.

Notes

**The charging time may vary according to the type and power of the charging station, the outside temperature at the charging point and the battery temperature