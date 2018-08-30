Two Bit da Vinci: Electric Motors vs Gas Engines
How do EVs compare to gasoline-powered cars?
Make no mistake, we’ve covered this topic time and time again. But, we are now increasingly well aware that we have a huge influx of new users coming in every day like never before. In fact, the amount of new people following InsideEVs and asking for our insight is amazing, thanks to our audience and daily news. And, due to what we’ve seen in the much more recent past, we’ve had to up our goal to educate newbies and inform people on the merits of electric vehicles.
YouTuber and EV aficionado Two Bit da Vinci has become somewhat integral in the segment in terms of producing extremely well-researched videos surrounding the science of cars, and especially electric cars. He goes above and beyond when it comes to explaining how everything works.
So, what about a gas engine versus that of an electric car? At this point, there may be no one better than this guy to spell it all out for us in a way that upcoming adopters can appreciate and comprehend.
Please help us to push EV adoption no matter which brand you support (or decide to hate on). We need your help to assure people of the implications surrounding the switch and help us support them and answer their questions in the comment section.
Video Description via Two Bit da Vinci on YouTube:
We are going to compare electric motors vs. gasoline engines, and transmissions as well as power delivery.
The technological advantage that the big internal combustion makers have enjoyed, will be largely neutralized by electric motors and EV manufacturers.
In conclusion, looking at the broad picture you can see that EVs are superior to internal combustion engines in every way.
3 Comments on "Two Bit da Vinci: Electric Motors vs Gas Engines"
While I agree that his videos are very interesting and quite informative, I have to contest the “extremely well-researched” claim. His previous videos on batteries for example contain several clear mistakes.
In this video, I’m very sceptical of the idea that the next-gen “Roadster” will have higher gearing in the front. As far as I can tell, you’d much more likely want higher gearing (for better torque) in the rear, where the vast majority of force gets transferred when accelerating quickly.
Energy storage aside, electric motors are better than gas/diesel in nearly every aspect.
Adoption by the general market is likely just a matter of awareness.
But there are several groups for which it will be a tough sell. There are the “real men” who like the bark of a Hemi, the “rice guys” who put fart cans on their Civics, the “mechies” who love to tinker with mechanical stuff, etc
Us EV supporters would be advised to focus conversion efforts on the bulk of the population who doesn’t really care – they just want good transportation.