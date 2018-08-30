Two Bit da Vinci: Electric Motors vs Gas Engines

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How do EVs compare to gasoline-powered cars?

Make no mistake, we’ve covered this topic time and time again. But, we are now increasingly well aware that we have a huge influx of new users coming in every day like never before. In fact, the amount of new people following InsideEVs and asking for our insight is amazing, thanks to our audience and daily news. And, due to what we’ve seen in the much more recent past, we’ve had to up our goal to educate newbies and inform people on the merits of electric vehicles.

YouTuber and EV aficionado Two Bit da Vinci has become somewhat integral in the segment in terms of producing extremely well-researched videos surrounding the science of cars, and especially electric cars. He goes above and beyond when it comes to explaining how everything works.

So, what about a gas engine versus that of an electric car? At this point, there may be no one better than this guy to spell it all out for us in a way that upcoming adopters can appreciate and comprehend.

Please help us to push EV adoption no matter which brand you support (or decide to hate on). We need your help to assure people of the implications surrounding the switch and help us support them and answer their questions in the comment section.