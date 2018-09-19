Electric MAN eTGE 4.140 Van Debuts At IAA

MAN Truck & Bus introduced at the 2018 IAA in Germany several electric vehicles and the first is the eTGE 4.140 van, based on the Volkswagen e-Crafter.

Both are produced at the new factory in Poland, and should be available for purchase right after the show in the first several countries (Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Norway and the Netherlands), although we don’t expect a rush to the showrooms, as the 36 kWh batteries are still small, while the price is significantly higher (by two-thirds or so) compared to the conventional version.

Interesting is data on battery fade – MAN expects that after 2,000 charging cycles (of an undisclosed type), the battery still will have some 85% capacity.

MAN eTGE 4.140 specs:

It’s electrifying! MAN is exhibiting MAN eTGE 4.140 at IAA 2018 Commercial Vehicles

The MAN plant in Września will start production in July and the fully electric-driven MAN eTGE 4.140 will celebrate its world première at the IAA 2018 Commercial Vehicles in Hanover. With a range of around 160 kilometres and a payload of 1 t–1.75 t (depending on type approval), it is sure to be roaring success for last mile logistics. The MAN eTGE is powered by the very latest vehicle technology and electrical components that have already proven successful in mass production. As well as driving towards the future of the transportation industry in environmental terms, customers opting for the MAN eTGE will also enjoy a wide range of financial benefits.

Statistically speaking, 70% of lightweight commercial vehicles used in urban areas average less than 100 kilometres a day. The average speed reached here is low. Combined with frequent starting and stopping in dense urban traffic, the set of requirements this entails almost perfectly describes the ideal application for electric vehicles. For this reason, the MAN eTGE 4.140 will launched for these applications in the near future.

Starting in July, the fully electric-driven MAN van design will roll off the production line at the MAN plant in the Polish town of Września. The van will initially be available in a high-roofed version. Its cargo space provides almost 11 cubic metres of volume. Depending on the type approval and whether it is a 3.5 tonne or 4.25 tonne variant, it offers a payload of up to 1.75 tonnes and a theoretical range of up to 160 kilometres (as per the NEDC). This capacity covers around two-thirds of all journeys in urban centres that are currently completed using vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Electric vehicles need to be connected to a charging station at the end of the day – and the MAN eTGE is no exception here. However, if you consider how natural it has become to charge smartphones overnight, for example, the charging cycle is practically no longer an argument to be made against e-mobility in the commercial vehicle sector. The MAN eTGE is charged at an AC wallbox, reaching 7.2 kilowatts in around five-and-a-half hours. Rapid recharging from zero to 80% is possible within 45 minutes if a DC charging station is available with a combined charging system (CCS) and 40 kilowatts of charging power.

The 36 kWh battery only loses 15% of its capacity after around 2,000 charging cycles with appropriate care. Individual modules consisting of six or twelve cells can also be replaced separately. The 264 lithium-ion HV cells are stored underneath the slightly raised load floor, which is constructed in the same way in the rear-wheel drive body version with a diesel engine. This rules out the excuse of batteries eating up space.

A permanently activated synchronous motor is used for the drive system in the MAN eTGE. The three-phase motor is mounted right at the front on the drive axle in combination with the single-speed gearbox. This provides a maximum of 100 kilowatts of power, delivering around 50 kilowatts in continuous operation, while the vehicle’s immediately available 290 Nm of torque ensures agile handling.

Along with the new drive concept, MAN packs a whole lot more into the eTGE 4.140. Standard features include comfort seats for the driver and front passenger, Climatronic, heated windscreen and seats, a navigation unit, phone connectivity, the latest “Colour” instrumentation and LED headlights. But there’s more – the MAN eTGE is just as good as the TGEs with conventional drive systems when it comes to safety. It is equipped with parking assistance systems including side protection, a multi-function camera, rear-view camera, cruise control system, maximum speed limitation, a surroundings monitoring system, a city emergency braking function, plus, of course, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) advanced emergency braking system.

Tradespeople or fleet customers that opt for the MAN eTGE will enjoy financial benefits. They can take part in their country’s e-subsidy schemes and take part in zero emission tenders. The eTGE is not subject to restrictions on entry stemming from any bans on diesel vehicles and allows for early, late and night-time deliveries in metropolitan areas, as it can move very quietly free of engine noise. The lack of an internal combustion engine also has another useful effect: in terms of maintenance, the eTGE has significantly fewer moving parts. This means that various types of typical servicing work such as oil and oil filter changes are not necessary. These factors are attractively reflected in the total cost of ownership (TCO). Last but not least, MAN eTGE owners show a forward-looking commitment to the environment, which they can communicate to their customers.