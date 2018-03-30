Electric Harbor Tractor To Electrify African Ports

2 H BY MARK KANE

The French company Gaussin Manugistique partnered with the Bolloré’s subsidiary Blue Solutions to offer an all-electric harbor tractor.

The APM HE is equipped with Blue Solutions’s Lithium Metal Polymer (LMP), which operates in temperatures between 60°C and 80°C – which normally would require heating, but not so much in Africa where soon Bolloré Ports will begin tests in the Congo.

According to the press release, there will be three battery options – 60, 126 and 189 kWh. The biggest pack should last for 9-12 hours of driving.

Orders from Gaussin Manugistique potentially could help Blue Solutions as French company recently losses money – battery deliveries decreased in the first quarter of 2018 from 444 to 139, so does the revenues (43% down from €19.5 million to €11.2 million). In 2017 Blue Solutions achieved €81 million of revenues, but net losses hit €19 million.