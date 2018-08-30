Electric Dreams: Matt Tkocz’s Bonkers SASUGA E-Bike Concept

Matt Tkocz is a Polish-born, German-raised artist and designer based in Los Angeles, California. He works primarily in the film industry but seems to do a lot of work in the games and advertising industries as well. A quick look at his online portfolio shows a prodigiously talented nerd into Star Wars, giant robots, motorcycles, sci-fi, and other futuristic machines. In short, a man after my own heart. Among the many things I absolutely love on his site, the SASUGA e-bike is what really caught my eye. A neo-retro cyberpunk electric motorcycle with chunky tires, minimalist design, and a front swingarm decorated with Japanese characters? Sign me up

According to EVNerds.com, Tkocz came up with SASUGA because he was jonesing for a new motorcycle.

“Lately I’ve had the urge to get back onto 2 wheels again. Maybe because it’s been too long. Maybe because I saw Mission Impossible: Fallout. But in any case: I wanted to scratch that itch without actually having to purchase a motorcycle since it can be pricey hobby (and I would probably get myself killed in LA traffic),” he told EVNerds. “So I did what any reasonable design person would do in my situation: I decided to design my own concept bike in order to get that bike bug out of my system. While at the same time offering relief to the fact that—even though there are many amazing bikes out there—none of them check ALL my boxes and always leave me somewhat unsatisfied.”

I’m just going to say here that he totally knocked it out of the park. I love SASUGA, and the only thing that really disappoints me is that it’s only a render and I can’t go out right now and buy one.

Source: EVNerds.com, Matt Tcocz