3 H BY MARK KANE

The offer of pure battery electric vehicles is now broader than ever.

As some probably noticed, we updated our Compare EVs card earlier this month. There are now over 20 models available on the market (including some coming within months), at least if you live in California. Other states often need to wait for new BEV models till manufacturers decide to sell them nationwide. In some cases, nationwide availability is not offered.

The offer is now more diverse from small short-range cars to decent car models with a range of over 300 miles. When the new Hyundai Kona Electric enters the market, the abyss between Teslas and rest of the market will become more and more blurred.