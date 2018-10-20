  1. Home
Electric Car Market Share In France Reaches New Record

2% of new passenger cars in France were electric in November

November 2018 was the second-best month for plug-in electric car sales in France. In total, some 5,667 new plug-in cars were registered, which is 65% more than a year ago.

Because all-electric passenger car sales more than doubled to 3,541, France achieved an all-time record of 2.06%. Including plug-in hybrids, it was over 2.8%.

  • Passenger BEVs: 3,541 registrations (up 112%) at 2.1% market share
  • Passenger PHEVs: 1,299 registrations (up 3%) at 0.8% market share
  • Light commercial BEVs: 827 registrations (up 68%)
  • Total: 5,667
Plug-in car sales in France – November 2018

November brings a significant increase of Renault ZOE sales by 144% year-over-year to 1,895, which represents 53% of all passenger BEVs and 1/5 (20.8%) of Renault Clio result (new record).

Also, the new Nissan LEAF did well in France, with 420 new registrations in November (up 244% year-over-year).

The other models above 300 were Renault Kangoo Z.E. (334) and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (320).

Nothing else catches our attention as the Jaguar I-PACE and Hyundai Kona Electric had just 26 and 22 registrations, respectively.

Source: L’Avere-France

5 Comments on "Electric Car Market Share In France Reaches New Record"

Vexar

Meanwhile, the working class has taken to the streets in revolt against causes of the environment as being too expensive. This is the used car buying market that can’t afford a new EV and doesn’t want something unproven because they need to get to work on time and their mis-perception is that EVs are somehow less reliable.

Ron M

Then ride your bicycle or walk, but don’t start riots and destroying other peoples property and endangering lives you S.H.

Ron M

I wish there was an article that gave the cost difference of driving an ICE versus an EV in various European cities so we can see how much savings are between the two. With gasoline at $1.48 a EURO and whatever a kwh of electricity costs over 15,000 miles.

Sammy

You last sentence didn’t make sense.
With gasoline at $1.48 a EURO and whatever a kwh of electricity costs over 15,000 miles.

I bought some Petrol in the UK today at £1.14/litre (although you can pay £1.30++/litre less than 30 miles away) and charged my PHEV at £0.15/kW.
Obviously, the costs in France are different but it would be nice to know what you really meant.

Ziv

The French riots give everyone a good idea of how people will react to rapid increases in gas taxes. And yet increasing the gas tax is still pretty popular on this site. Go figure.

