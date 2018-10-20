Electric Car Market Share In France Reaches New Record

3 H BY MARK KANE

2% of new passenger cars in France were electric in November

November 2018 was the second-best month for plug-in electric car sales in France. In total, some 5,667 new plug-in cars were registered, which is 65% more than a year ago.

Because all-electric passenger car sales more than doubled to 3,541, France achieved an all-time record of 2.06%. Including plug-in hybrids, it was over 2.8%.

Passenger BEVs: 3,541 registrations (up 112%) at 2.1% market share

registrations (up 112%) at market share Passenger PHEVs: 1,299 registrations (up 3%) at 0.8% market share

registrations (up 3%) at market share Light commercial BEVs: 827 registrations (up 68%)

registrations (up 68%) Total: 5,667

Plug-in car sales in France – November 2018

November brings a significant increase of Renault ZOE sales by 144% year-over-year to 1,895, which represents 53% of all passenger BEVs and 1/5 (20.8%) of Renault Clio result (new record).

Also, the new Nissan LEAF did well in France, with 420 new registrations in November (up 244% year-over-year).

The other models above 300 were Renault Kangoo Z.E. (334) and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (320).

Nothing else catches our attention as the Jaguar I-PACE and Hyundai Kona Electric had just 26 and 22 registrations, respectively.

Source: L’Avere-France