What If An Electric Car Could Use Its Body As A Structural Battery?
COULD AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE’S BODY ALSO BE ITS BATTERY?
The question of where to put the heavy, bulky battery is central to electric vehicle design. Tesla pioneered the “skateboard” approach – mounting the battery at the bottom – and other EV-makers including BMW and Audi have followed the trend.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX. Authored by Charles Morris.
Above: A different outlook for implementation of an electric vehicle battery (Image: Charged via Chalmers University of Technology)
But what if the body panels of a vehicle could form part of its battery? Researchers at Sweden’s Chalmers University of Technology have been exploring the possibility of using carbon fiber as a structural battery. The team has studied the relationship between carbon fiber’s microstructure and electrochemical capacity, and is working to develop a combination that is both mechanically sound and energy-dense.
Above: Carbon Fiber (Image: Interesting Engineering via Texdata.com/Wikimedia Commons)
The team has discovered that carbon fiber’s electrical and mechanical properties can be controlled by carefully rearranging its graphitic order and crystallite sites. Fibers with small, disorganized crystals have better electrical characteristics, and are slightly stiffer than steel. Large, highly-oriented crystals provide even better stiffness (over twice that of steel), but the electrochemical properties are not adequate for practical use as a battery. The team is now experimenting with ways to increase the composite thickness in order to overcome the mechanical challenges while boosting total energy storage capacity.
Above: Chalmers Professor Leif Asp describes his research findings (Youtube: Auto & Moto via Chalmers University of Technology)
“The key is to optimize vehicles at system level – based on the weight, strength, stiffness and electrochemical properties,” says Chalmers Professor Leif Asp. “That is something of a new way of thinking for the automotive sector, which is more used to optimizing individual components. Structural batteries may perhaps not become as efficient as traditional batteries, but since they have a structural load-bearing capability, very large gains can be made at system level. In addition, the lower energy density of structural batteries would make them safer than standard batteries, especially as they would also not contain any volatile substances.”
===
Written by: Charles Morris; Sources: Chalmers University of Technology via Charged, Green Car Congress
*Editor's Note: EVANNEX has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge.
Categories: Battery Tech
10 Comments on "What If An Electric Car Could Use Its Body As A Structural Battery?"
Does not work if battery needs liquid cooling.
When Solid State Battery is a commercial thing maybe this will too.
It’s a solid state battery. Did you read the last sentence? No volatile substance = solid state by design.
This has been proposed before, although I don’t recall using this particular method. Main concerns are safety, is it more prone to catch fire in an accident? Will it provide desirable crumple zone effect? And will small dent accidents be very expensive to fix? Cheaper to build? And finally, this better be a very long lived battery, because you are certainly not going to swap it out.
Intriguing idea, but I very much doubt it will be practical.
Not only that, but what happens if you lean on the car? What about when it rains or snows? Shorts and shocks seem more likely with this kind of idea as well
I really enjoy the low center of gravity in my Tesla(s) due to having the battery at the lowest possible height. I do not favor adding any batteries above the wheels because of how that placement would impact handling and stability.
All BEV’s that use the skateboard design for battery placement enjoy the low CofG. It might be possible to put some battery in other places and not unduly affect the handling AND enable a higher battery capacity to be used than the chassis might otherwise allow.
I don’t think it is a yes or no situation.
It would not affect it at all. It’s about replacing parts with equal parts that also works as batteries. The weight distribution will be the same.
The whole idea is that it’s structural parts that will not only be structural but have another use. It would actually improve handling since you could shave off some weight.
If they are essentially carbon figure, I doubt you have to the same concerns with center of gravity.
I really don’t think this is necessary in cars. In about 10 years, we are going to see vast improvements in power density and price and trying to squeeze power into body panels will not be cost effective. However, for maybe electric airplanes, this might be a pretty good idea. A wing and fuselage have a lot of surface area and you need as much power density as possible in airplanes.
This would be great, and if they can also be 3D printed?……..