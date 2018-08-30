14 M BY MARK KANE

Half of BEVs sales in Europe belongs to lower-medium segment

When breaking down sales of all-electric cars in Western Europe (first half of 2018), it turns out that about every second BEV is in the lower-medium segment, which includes vehicles like the Nissan LEAF, Volkswagen e-Golf or BMW i3 (those three take over 40% of the total).

Electric smart and Renault ZOE take the lead in basic and small car segments, while Tesla Model S and Model X are on top of premium/luxury and SUV/crossover segments. Nissan e-NV200 is the most popular utility model.

Soon the situation will change because there is a growing number of hot SUV/crossovers, and the Tesla Model 3 will surely spark sales in Europe too.