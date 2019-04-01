EV Sales In Norway Go Nuts As Tesla Model 3 Rockets To #1 In March
In March, almost every third new passenger car sold in Norway was a Tesla
March 2019 was an unbelievable month for plug-in electric car sales in Norway where huge volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 to satisfy thousands of previously placed orders led to an all-time record, remarkable even for those accustomed to Norwegian stats.
In general, registrations of new passenger plug-in electric cars amounted to a record 12,764, which is 4,730 or 58.9% more than a year ago when a new record of 8,034 was set.
Moreover, the market share increased to a new all-time record of 69.5% (previous best was 60.9% in September 2018).
Breaking into categories, we must however note that plug-in hybrid sales decreased for the 9th month in a row:
- BEVs: 10,728 (up 101.1%, 58.4% market share) + 632 ‘used’ + 227 vans (218 new and 9 used) + 4 FCV
- PHEVs: 2,036 (down 23.8%, 11.1% market share)
New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – March 2019
5,315 Tesla Model 3 and 5,822 Tesla!
The past month was the theater of one actor in Norway – Tesla. The Tesla brand, with 5,822 new registrations achieved an unprecedented market share of 31.7%. Tesla has become the best-selling brand YTD at 7,024 and 18.3% share. For comparison, Volkswagen is second with 1,647 registrations in March and 4,737 after the first three months of 2019 (all models of all types).
In the case of Tesla, the biggest share, of course, falls on the Tesla Model 3, but who really expected that the monthly result would exceed 5,000?! We knew it would be high (2,500 after 20 days, 4,000 after 27 days, 4,500 after 29 days), but not this high. Official stats say 5,315, which is two times more than the previous EV record of 2,172 Nissan LEAF in March 2018.
Model 3 market share amounted to 28.9%. After three months of 2019 (including less than two months of volume deliveries) with 6,123 new registrations, Model 3 is the best-selling model in Norway with a market share of 15.9%.
The second best model for the month was the Volkswagen Golf, but even all types combined (BEV and ICE) didn’t exceed 1,000. Tesla was more than 5-times higher than the second most popular model in March.
Other noticeable BEV results already in our database:
- Volkswagen e-Golf – N/A (979 total with ICE)
- BMW i3 – 784
- Audi e-tron – 680
- Nissan LEAF – 618
- Jaguar I-PACE – 442
- Renault ZOE – 344
- Tesla Model X – 341
- Hyundai Kona Electric – N/A (342 total with ICE)
- Tesla Model S – 166
Passenger car market share by type:
- all-electric: 58.4%
- gasoline: 12.3%
- plug-in hybrid: 11.1%
- diesel: 10.4%
- non-plug-in hybrid: 7.8%
Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – March 2019
Top 20 brands in Norway – March 2019
Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)
22 Comments on "EV Sales In Norway Go Nuts As Tesla Model 3 Rockets To #1 In March"
I am so happy😀
Crazy good But I was expecting the % EVs to be even higher. Seems like model 3 added to the total number of cars sold Instead of canabalizing other sales. Total vehicles sold was over 18k. Which is way up YOY.
Well, they were meeting a backlog, so presumably it, and the waiting lists for other PEVs are affecting sales of other cars.
I expect Model 3 did not cannibalize because still only selling the expensive trims . When the 35k USD model 3 trims arrives there will be a lot of cannibalizing.
Tesla rules thanks to Model 3. And sales of inexpensive Model 3 trims has not even started. When they do I expect Tesla to gain more market share.
super!!! what about Tesla killer Audi E-tron? not in the radar………………………………………………………………………
680.
At least it seems like Audi has started delivering to customers after several months delay! 🙂
Double the Model X sales…
Jaguar i-Pace also sold much better than Model X
Etron>S+X…
How many Tesla Model 3 deliveries were there in Germany in March 2019?
I guess at least 3,500, maybe even 4,000. Someone who shorts Tesla predicted 2,500 on Seeking Alpha a few days ago, estimating Q1 total and single months numbers worldwide and in every country… For example, the number for Norway in March was 4,800 and not 5,300. In Netherlands, I’ve read the final March number is around 2,200 and he was predicting only 1,400…
Big applause to author for amazing good graphs and tables. Really cover this story well. And Norway is an important story to tell because it is like a micro cosmos showing what the future brings on a global scale with regard to BEV sales.
Wow! Model 3 set the new record (5.315) which is 145% higher than the previous one (Leaf, 2.172). Not even Tesla can overtake it soon, probably not even with SR Model 3. Maybe only ID Neo or Model Y will make an higher number in Norway.
Why would ID Neo make a higher impact? Golf numbers pretty much show where ID Neo would sit.
Well, the ID Neo will be so much better than both a gasoline/diesel Golf or an actual e-Golf… And we all know how much EV hunger there is in Norway!
Because it will be a much better, purpose-built EV?
Is 3 cannibalizing S and X? they are not in the same price range, maybe the performace trim?
It seems they are in Norway. S/X sales crashed while model 3 off the charts.
in the Netherlands
The most popular model last month was the Tesla Model 3 with 2,195 registrations and a market share of 5.6 percent,
in Q1 Tesla Model 3 at 2,707 units / 2.3 percent share.
I think it says a lot that in March only 4 FCV were sold! Can we give up on the tech yet if it fails so badly in Norway, does anyone really think it’ll work somewhere else?
Tesla sells the most EV’s because they are the only true “EV” car company in the business . All the others are building compliance “EV’s” for carbon credits only . They need these carbon credits in order for them to continue mass production of “ICE” cars . That’s the reason behind compliance cars & the “only reason” they build them , it’s to put off from building EV’s .. I truly believe ,this practice will remain for a very long time to come, if not forever as we know it .