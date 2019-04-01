EV Sales In Norway Go Nuts As Tesla Model 3 Rockets To #1 In March

1 H BY MARK KANE

In March, almost every third new passenger car sold in Norway was a Tesla

March 2019 was an unbelievable month for plug-in electric car sales in Norway where huge volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 to satisfy thousands of previously placed orders led to an all-time record, remarkable even for those accustomed to Norwegian stats.

In general, registrations of new passenger plug-in electric cars amounted to a record 12,764, which is 4,730 or 58.9% more than a year ago when a new record of 8,034 was set.

Moreover, the market share increased to a new all-time record of 69.5% (previous best was 60.9% in September 2018).

Breaking into categories, we must however note that plug-in hybrid sales decreased for the 9th month in a row:

BEVs: 10,728 ( up 101.1% , 58.4% market share) + 632 ‘used’ + 227 vans (218 new and 9 used) + 4 FCV

( , market share) + 632 ‘used’ + 227 vans (218 new and 9 used) + 4 FCV PHEVs: 2,036 (down 23.8%, 11.1% market share)

New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – March 2019

5,315 Tesla Model 3 and 5,822 Tesla!

The past month was the theater of one actor in Norway – Tesla. The Tesla brand, with 5,822 new registrations achieved an unprecedented market share of 31.7%. Tesla has become the best-selling brand YTD at 7,024 and 18.3% share. For comparison, Volkswagen is second with 1,647 registrations in March and 4,737 after the first three months of 2019 (all models of all types).

In the case of Tesla, the biggest share, of course, falls on the Tesla Model 3, but who really expected that the monthly result would exceed 5,000?! We knew it would be high (2,500 after 20 days, 4,000 after 27 days, 4,500 after 29 days), but not this high. Official stats say 5,315, which is two times more than the previous EV record of 2,172 Nissan LEAF in March 2018.

Model 3 market share amounted to 28.9%. After three months of 2019 (including less than two months of volume deliveries) with 6,123 new registrations, Model 3 is the best-selling model in Norway with a market share of 15.9%.

The second best model for the month was the Volkswagen Golf, but even all types combined (BEV and ICE) didn’t exceed 1,000. Tesla was more than 5-times higher than the second most popular model in March.

Other noticeable BEV results already in our database:

Passenger car market share by type:

all-electric: 58.4%

gasoline: 12.3%

plug-in hybrid: 11.1%

diesel: 10.4%

non-plug-in hybrid: 7.8%

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – March 2019

Top 20 brands in Norway – March 2019

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)