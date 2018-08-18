  1. Home
57 M BY MARK KANE

For all-electric cars in Western Europe, it was the best July ever

According to EagleAID, in July some 11,800 all-electric cars were sold in Western Europe, which is 39.5% more than a year ago.

The two top BEV markets – Germany and Norway, saw decent growth of passenger BEVs, but the average of 40% is also the result of strong take off in other smaller markets.

Top 5 Markets For All-Electric Cars In Europe

We believe that Western Europe has high potential in the future as there are many new models that will enter the market. Currently, there is even no Tesla Model 3 available there, which alone could add a couple thousand sales a month.

Western Europeall-electric car sales in July 2018 (Source: EagleAID.com)

Source: EagleAID.com

