Electric Vehicle Loyalty Surges In Recent Months, Study Finds

BY ZAC ESTRADA

Record sales of electric vehicles in the U.S. also means more consumers are sticking with the plug-ins.

There’s new evidence to show that people who get an electric vehicle are now likely to get another. And that’s good news ahead of a number of new models being introduced in the coming months.

IHS Markit released the results of a study Monday that showed a big jump in owner loyalty for EVs in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus the same period in 2017, with 54.8 percent of respondents in the last quarter getting another one versus 42.4 in the same period the year before. Of even more note were the nearly 70 percent of EV customers who returned to buy another in the first three months of 2019. It runs counter to the steady loyalty rates in the low 40 percent range in the rest of 2018.

“EV loyalty rates have been steadily increasing since their introduction by OEMs,” Tom Libby of IHS Markit said in the release. “As more new models enter the market, we anticipate an even further increase in loyalty to these vehicles.”

There are some obvious correlations here, such as the number of new EVs being registered in the U.S. doubling from 2017 to 2018, and the widespread availability of the Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 that likely sent existing Nissan and Tesla customers back for another. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the upward trajectory continues through 2019 as more examples such as the Audi E-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace reach market – and more and more leases expire.

But for now, it looks like this whole EV thing might catch on.

See the full release here:

Source: IHS Markit