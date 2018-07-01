Electric Car Insurance Up to 60% More Expensive Than ICE In UK

2 H BY MARK KANE

Electric car owners in UK are charged up to 60% more for insurance than in the case of comparable conventional gasoline cars.

According to the consumer website HonestJohn.co.uk, dearer insurance could be one of the causes that all-electric car sales in the UK decreased by over 3% during the first half of this year.

The advice is to add one more incentives in form of abolition of Insurance Premium Tax on pure electric cars.

“HonestJohn.co.uk is calling on the government to scrap Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) for electric vehicles after it emerged that some EVs cost as much as 60% more than their petrol-powered equivalents to insure.” “High list prices, range anxiety and limited access to charging points have all been routinely blamed but the issue of highly charged insurance premiums has been quietly ignored.”

Why are BEVs more expensive to insure? Well, it must have something to do with the higher upfront price and loftier repair costs.

HonestJohn.co.uk Managing Editor, Dan Powell said:

“If the government is serious about getting more people into genuine zero-emission electric vehicles, rather than plug-in hybrids, then there needs to be decisive action. And the government itself holds the key. At present, it takes 12% off every motor insurance premium in IPT. If it removed IPT from pure electric vehicles, then premiums would instantly drop and this would improve the incentive for buyers to swap their diesel or petrol for pure electric.”

For example, insuring a 2015 Renault ZOE costs 60% more (£395) than a similarly priced and equipped 2015 Renault Clio (£247), according to the article.

We are not sure whether there should be a new incentive as there is a general Plug-In Car Grant already available (lowered from full £5,000 to £4,500 some time ago).

Source: HonestJohn.co.uk