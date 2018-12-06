Are EVs More Or Less Likely To Catch Fire Than Combustion Engined Cars?
This has been a hot topic since 2012 when two Chevy Volts reportedly caught fire and burned down garages within weeks of each other.
A little history is in order. In 2012, the NHTSA was putting the Chevy Volt through crash simulations. In one particular test, a Volt was subjected to a side impact and a simulated roll. The Volt was then placed outside in an inverted position with a fully charged battery. Though its standard practice to remove the energy in the form of gasoline from a test vehicle, the Volt was left fully charged in the inverted position. Days later, the Volt battery caught fire.
The NHTSA then ordered three batteries from Chevrolet. They began a series of impact tests on the independent batteries outside of the vehicles. The first battery produced no thermal action. The second and third caught fire. A report was released to the public and within weeks two garage fires were reported simultaneously, one in Connecticut and one in North Carolina. It would be reported months later after a thorough investigation that neither of the Volts nor the EVSEs was deemed responsible for the fires, but the media damage was done and the narrative began that EVs are susceptible to catch fire.
So, which vehicle is more likely to catch fire and are their fires equal? Maybe the closest we have to an answer is data provided by Steven Risser, senior leader for Battelle, a nonprofit research and development firm, and one of the leading experts on the risk of fires in electric vehicles.
The propensity and severity of fires and explosions from … lithium-ion battery systems are anticipated to be somewhat comparable to or perhaps slightly less than those for gasoline or diesel vehicular fuels, according to the results of an in-depth investigation into the relative fire risks of the two types of vehicles conducted by Battelle for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2017.
The National Fire Protection Association reported about 174,000 vehicle fires in the United States for 2015. Unfortunately, this data has been removed from the National Fire Protection Association. Now, these fires did not occur as easily as depicted in Hollywood, but neither have EV fires portrayed by fossil fuel sponsored news outlets. So where does the EV stand?
Tesla claims that gasoline powered cars are about 11 times more likely to catch fire than a Tesla. They claim that the best comparison is fires per 1 billion miles driven. Today, Tesla is certainly the most visible EV maker on the market. Recently, Tesla achieved two milestones: 500,000 EVs produced globally and an accumulative 10 billion EV miles. Per Elon Musk, there have been five fires per billion miles for Tesla. Most Tesla fires occur after high-speed violent crashes, like the one shown in our recent article. It’s also worth noting that the number of Tesla fires have been reduced since it added additional metal plating to protect the battery.
So, we don’t have definitive data. We have a global number from Tesla and some U.S. numbers compiled for the NHTSA by Battelle. We also have a challenge by none other than Elon Musk who declares its EVs 11-to-1 less likely to catch fire. Steven Risser for Battelle states that EVs are probably less likely to catch fire and probably safer, but still says that more data is required.
For Tesla, with 10 billion miles, it appears that time and data are tracking in their favor. When legacy manufacturers reach a point where their profits depend on EV sales, then maybe we will get the rest of the data that EV enthusiasts already suspect: that this narrative has been a false one or “fake news” right from the start.
Reports in the Netherlands of a Jag I-Pace going up in flames. Rut roh.
https://www.telegraaf.nl/nieuws/2889037/splinternieuwe-jaguar-brandt-uit
Considering the area where the battery is appears to be untouched, this appears to be a short in the forward motor.
Are you surprised about this? I mean Jaguar isn’t exactly know for their great electronics.
Solid numbers rather than Musky opinion would be helpful. IMO, older ICE cars are far more susceptible to fires than old EV. Don’t ask me how I know old ICE easily catch fire, and don’t drive into a gas station when the car is flaming (also don’t ask how I know).
Haha please share!
Agreed there. After Musks AP claims that didn’t stand up to scrutiny it’s probably best not to put much weight to them.
He is after all trying to promote his business interests, and while there is nothing wrong with that, it needs to be considered.
As usual Musk wildly overstates the case. I think it’s closer to 10-1 ICE fires vrs EV. I’ve seen a lot car fires as I was on the road for 20 years. Probably 25 or so, it usually does end well. Though I put one out once, but cut my finger on the release for fire extinguisher.
And Here I Thought Only Tesla’s Caught Fire ,……………….. 🙁 …. 🙂 ….
Where does Musk get his data from? You can’t just pick random numbers out of the air and then make claims based on them, that’s not how it works.
It’s probably worth mentioning at this point that most fires are caused by electrical faults, and rarely due to the energy storage. If we are going to put a number on the difference we also need to break the data down from vehicle fires overall, and only use the data from fires that include the fuel tank or HV batteries. We should probably then break that number down to accidents caused by the energy storage versus fires that caused the energy storage to ignite.
What is the word on the street about Leafs and Bolts involved in high speed collisions and fires?
I suspect they’re remarkably safe, but would like to see data.
While it is not fire related, one thing to consider when discussing crashes is that a LOT of first responders will not come to your aid in a crash in an EV until the electrical risk has been isolated. It’s fairly easy to see/smell if an ICE vehicle is about to go up in flames, but it’s a lot harder to see if there’s a potentially life threatening electrical short in an EV.
Perhaps this is an overblown risk, but it’s something that’s taught and may well see paramedics/first responder first aiders waiting for the fire service to turn up before helping, instead of going straight in.
On the other hand, it seems in most Tesla crashes the people in the car can just walk away from the accident.
Sure, but Tesla aren’t the only manufacturer out there, and people will still need help.
Hopefully there will be some studies in future that will prove or disprove the issue (and if there is an actual issue there may be workarounds to solve it), but it’s a concern right now.