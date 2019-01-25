Electric BMW i4 Spied For First Time: Looks Ready To Roll

23 M BY MARK KANE

BMW i4 is already undergoing road tests

The test prototype of the BMW i4 (based on the BMW i Vision Dynamics concept and schedule for 2021) was recently seen for the first time.

The car is camouflaged but not that much to not be able to draw some thoughts before the official unveiling, which most likely will be at the Frankfurt Car Show in September.

According to what we know so far, the i4 will be built on universal CLAR modular architecture (for gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric cars). It will be part of the 4 Series Gran Coupe lineup, which will translate to a more conventional design, as compared to the i3 and i8. The production of i4 is expected alongside the conventional 4 Series Gran Coupe as a way to save costs and increase flexibility in relation to demand of different versions.

Here is what we noticed:

The front end will be different compared to the 4 Series Gran Coupe, as there is no need for a huge grill and it must fit the modern EV style.

Door handles seem to be different – it looks like you just slide your hand under to open the door.

Battery pack probably slightly raises the ride position compared to the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Painted exhaust pipes – thankfully those will not come standard on the i4

BMW i4 expected (unofficial) specs:

BMW i4 80 sDrive (for rear-wheel drive)

BMW i4 80 xDrive (for dual motor all-wheel drive)

80 kWh (plus 60 kWh version)

5th generation eDrive platform for BEVs will be offering ranges between 550-700 km (340-435 miles)

13 photos

Images: CarPix