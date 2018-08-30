Electric Black Cab Heads To Scotland For Duty

2 H BY DOMINIK WILDE

Drivers of the new EV will save hundreds per month compared to their old diesels.

London’s new breed of all-electric taxis have finally started making their way north of the border.

Thanks to a new deal signed by Edinburgh’s Union Motor Company, the London Electric Vehicle Company’s TX eCity taxis have now begun appearing on the streets of the Scottish capital. The first of the modern Hackney Carriages in Scotland was delivered to Edinburgh cabbie, David McMillan recently.

“These types of vehicle are the future – promising a smoother, more comfortable ride for passengers and will help clean up cities too,” McMillian said. “The fact I will be financially better off is a big bonus too.”

The new taxi is currently available to hire through the global ride sharing app Gett, which has been active in the city since 2015.

Meanwhile for Cabbies, LEVC has chosen the Union Motor Company – which has been working in Edinburgh for 22 years – to sell and service the taxi in the city.

“This is the future of all vehicles – they will be essential to protect our urban environment and improve air quality,” said Danny Flynn, founder of The Union Motor Company. “We have always been a forward-thinking company and we like to be involved in the pioneering of any new technology. We are very excited to come on board and work on the new electric taxi and LEVC.”

The move to electric taxis in Scotland is said to save drivers on average £100 a week in fuel, and service costs will reduce twice with intervals jumping from 12,000 miles to 25,000 miles. The PCP finance contract for the car is only marginally more than the outgoing diesel model, too – £177 per week for the new electric car as opposed to with £167 per week for the diesel.

Mr McMillan, who usually covers 100 miles each day, has estimated that he will save £458 per month from making the switch to the electric taxi.