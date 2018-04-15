Electra Meccanica Teases Tofino With Rolling Chassis
Electra Meccanica presented at its home-based 2018 Vancouver International Auto Show the rolling chassis for the upcoming Tofino all-electric roadster.
The Tofino was announced one year ago and is scheduled for production in 2019.
If the specs are fulfilled, it will be one of the most fun to drive tiny electric cars out there, though at a price of $50,000.
Electra Meccanica Tofino spec:
- 250 miles (400 km) of range
- top speed of 125 mph (200 km/h)
- 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 7 seconds
- starts at $50,000 USD
The final design of the car is to be unveiled later this year. For now, Electra Meccanica presents a chassis crafted from aircraft composite (FRP/ Aluminum) tub structure weighing only 175 lbs (80 kg).
“It features front and rear aluminum subframes and an aluminum cowl brace for added structural rigidity. It is equipped with a double “A” arm front suspension and a five-link rear suspension both with adjustable dampers. Also shown in the chassis are the UQM performance motor and dual floor-mounted battery packs.”
“The Tofino chassis has a 92-inch wheelbase and classic sports car dimensions: 153-inches long, 56-inches wide, and 49-inches tall (to the top of the roll bar).
Other highlights shown with the chassis include heated Recaro seats, the universal J1772 and DC fast charging outlets, and four-wheel, Wilwood performance 6-piston front/ 4-piston rear, 12.88-inch diameter vented disc brakes mated to classic-looking 17-inch alloys from Boyd Coddington Wheels.
The two-door, convertible Tofino will be revealed later and is available in five stunning colors with a suggested retail price starting at $50,000 USD.
Also at the show is the SOLO, an innovative, all-electric commuter vehicle, which made its world debut at Vancouver’s Luxury and Supercar Weekend and is being exhibited at the Vancouver International Auto Show for the second year in a row. Interested individuals can make a $1,000 fully-refundable reservation for the Tofino or a $250 pre-order for the SOLO either at the show or by logging on to http://electrameccanica.com.”
Meccanica COO Henry Reisner said:
“We’re thrilled to be able to show the next phase of development for the Tofino EV roadster here in our home town of Vancouver. The Tofino and SOLO will pair in the Meccanica lineup to become two of the most exciting, fun-to-drive and efficient electric vehicles on the market and we can’t wait for the public’s reaction at the show!”
I guess they really like vintage Porsche designs. It looks OK to me, but I have never been a fan of Porsche design. It kinda looks like a cross between a Porsche 356 and a Nissan 350z with Beetle taillights thrown in.
Not a bad description.
I see exactly what you’re seeing.
To Slow…
Agreed. This car seems to have a different mission. They should sacrifice range for better 0-60 times. It should be about 5 seconds, maybe even a little less. Bigger motor, or lower gearing, or both. If the range drops to only 200 miles, that’s OK I think.
Yes, I can see the nissan 350z in it.
Not fast, but for $50k , could reel in a few buyers – doesnt look too bad.. more technical specs would be interesting.