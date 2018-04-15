Electra Meccanica Teases Tofino With Rolling Chassis

20 H BY MARK KANE

Electra Meccanica presented at its home-based 2018 Vancouver International Auto Show the rolling chassis for the upcoming Tofino all-electric roadster.

The Tofino was announced one year ago and is scheduled for production in 2019.

If the specs are fulfilled, it will be one of the most fun to drive tiny electric cars out there, though at a price of $50,000.

Electra Meccanica Tofino spec:

250 miles (400 km) of range

of range top speed of 125 mph (200 km/h)

0-62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 7 seconds

starts at $50,000 USD

The final design of the car is to be unveiled later this year. For now, Electra Meccanica presents a chassis crafted from aircraft composite (FRP/ Aluminum) tub structure weighing only 175 lbs (80 kg).

“It features front and rear aluminum subframes and an aluminum cowl brace for added structural rigidity. It is equipped with a double “A” arm front suspension and a five-link rear suspension both with adjustable dampers. Also shown in the chassis are the UQM performance motor and dual floor-mounted battery packs.”

“The Tofino chassis has a 92-inch wheelbase and classic sports car dimensions: 153-inches long, 56-inches wide, and 49-inches tall (to the top of the roll bar). Other highlights shown with the chassis include heated Recaro seats, the universal J1772 and DC fast charging outlets, and four-wheel, Wilwood performance 6-piston front/ 4-piston rear, 12.88-inch diameter vented disc brakes mated to classic-looking 17-inch alloys from Boyd Coddington Wheels. The two-door, convertible Tofino will be revealed later and is available in five stunning colors with a suggested retail price starting at $50,000 USD. Also at the show is the SOLO, an innovative, all-electric commuter vehicle, which made its world debut at Vancouver’s Luxury and Supercar Weekend and is being exhibited at the Vancouver International Auto Show for the second year in a row. Interested individuals can make a $1,000 fully-refundable reservation for the Tofino or a $250 pre-order for the SOLO either at the show or by logging on to http://electrameccanica.com.”

Meccanica COO Henry Reisner said: