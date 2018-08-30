Efficiency Matters And That’s Where The Jaguar I-Pace Falters
Still won’t deter most buyers
We love the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace. It’s electric (of course). It’s attractive. It’s quick on its feet. It has a premium feel inside. The list of rave reviews is long and enthusiastic. But, it also has some faults. One of these has gone mostly unmentioned, but considering the environmental concerns of at least some consumers considering the Big Cat, it is worth noting. The problem, in a word, is efficiency. Or the lack thereof.
Wired recently got its hands on a copy of the British crossover. Their concern wasn’t so much about its exaggerated energy usage so much as it was about range, though of course this is directly correlated. The author got 41.6 kWh per 100 miles on a route that saw the Tesla Model 3 return a reading of 26 kWh per 100 miles, which is its precise EPA efficiency rating. Now, we don’t know why, exactly, efficiency is rated as kWh per 100 miles instead of the obviously-more-sensible miles per kWh, but that is what the government has proclaimed to be the proper metric, so pipe down. We digress…
Of course, being smaller, sleeker, and lighter, the Tesla Model 3 is bound to be more efficient, so perhaps we should compare it to something bigger, like the Model S 100D. That car is actually more than 200 pounds heavier than the I-Pace yet uses up only 33 kWh to travel 100 miles (according to the EPA). That’s 5 kWh every 100 miles, or 5,000 kWh over 100,000 miles. Sure, the Model S likely slips through the air more easily, as it sits 4 inches lower and has a lower drag coefficient — .24 to the Jag’s .29 — but it’s still a significant difference.
So, how does it stack up against something a little closer to its SUV-like shape? Well, until we see what the Audi e-tron returns, the Tesla Model X 100 may be its closest competitor. Although it sits a full five inches higher and weighs as much as 800 lbs more, the SUV from Tesla is still about 2.6 kWh per 100 miles more efficient. That’s kind of amazing.
While it may be a while until we can figure out where the losses are coming from, Jaguar customers can at least be assured that any extra heat generated from the drivetrain’s inefficiency is managed quite well and won’t impact the car’s performance. And who knows? Perhaps the British automaker can take a page from its competitor’s book and make improvements to that figure in an over-the-air update. We shall see.
Source: Wired
It’s a reasonable point but the way people will drive them will probably have a greater impact on efficiency.
Like maniacs, at least much of the time.
Still I will give Jaguar a pass on efficiency, as they did not put that high on the list of things they wanted to see in the I-Pace.
Why didn’t they just switch the name to E-Pace. I know they already had one but it’s an ice.
Aerodynamics maybe
Does Jaguar plan on having OTA updates for the i-Pace? This is the first I’ve heard of anything of the sort…
Yes. It will offer OTA.
According to this info-graphic, yes!
Most of future EV’s will be SUV, bigger, less aerodinamic, heavier cars, over huge wheels…. rolling temples of energy wasting.
But they will sell and use about 1/3 the energy of gas models.
Worth noting: 1/3 of the energy in the car, but not 1/3 of the energy overall. The overall energy use depends on the efficiency of the power plant.
So? It’s the same with gas too. Should we count all the sunken tankers in the mix too? Tell me about a form of energy that is 100% transferable and usable.
But they are still unefficient vehicles if we compare with electric sedans.
“rolling temples of energy waste..”
Compared to current ICE inefficiency monsters, the future worst EV’s will still laugh at the inefficiency of today’s ICE offerings.
“Compared to current ICE inefficiency monsters”
most diesel are 30-35% efficient, Electrics are not much more efficient (unless using renewables) when you count losses from the generator (mostly gas/coal/nuclear, running at 40-50% max efficiency) to the power lines to the convertor to the batteries to the invertor to the electric motor ;-), they end up producing as much CO2
This is garbage. 30-35% is peak efficiency. Not counting sub-optimal circumstances, idling.
Efficiency of nuclear has little relevance, only the price matters. Of course you not count the huge amounts of waste that mining refining and transporting oil entails.
Gas generator idle as well, even without nuclear, in US 60% of electricity gen is either gas or coal and their efficiency is not that great
Here we go again. If you’re going to start factoring in the source of the electricity, then you have to factor in the source of the gasoline. That includes the drilling, the shipping, the refining, the shipping again… and it takes 6Kw of electricity just to refine a gallon of gasoline; 6Kw that could have gone straight into a nice EV battery.
And renewables are on the rise big time, while the fuel extraction process will never change.
You are absolutely right about fueleconomy.gov and it shows that coal is still less polluting than gas cars. And don’t you fret, more efficiency will happen because it is cheaper. Period.
BTW, nobody EVER includes the costs of oil supply security around the world.
Peak efficiency in a car is only sometimes, at certain speeds under certain conditions in perfectly maintained vehicles. Not even close to a power plant, the less-efficient being older and phased out as we speak. The most efficient gas plants are 65% efficient.
Enjoy your “clean” diesel, I’ll enjoy my dirty electric. By the way, ‘idling in traffic’ metric is never brought up in the great debate between ICE and electric footprint. Diesel emissions are highly cancerous, that is a proven fact. Where does that fall on your importance scale?
(And thanks for giving me my laugh for the day)
I speak about SUVs. This type of vehicle is a mess to be efficient. Obviously an ICE SUV is worst that an electric SUV, but an electric sedan would be even better. If we are concerned about efficiency, weight, battery costs, why not to use a car that can do more with less?. Why makers choose a SUV, and then they must to put in them more kg of expensive and heavy batteries for compensate the suv’s inherent penalties?
The big air-grabbing grill looks like it’s a massive wind-catcher. The recessed edge looks like it’s likely the culprit of the inefficiency. Strange that Jaguar didn’t appear to run the car through the wind-tunnel in order to get the abysmal efficiency number lowered.
Jaguar places very high priority on style of the vehicle, so did not pursue lower Cd as aggressively.
The front grill has a duct that comes out the bonnet and effectively acts as an S-duct. It’s not as bad as it looks but it’s still far from ideal when it comes to frontal surface area.
drag coefficient for I- Pace is 0.29. Model s and x are about 0.24 and slightly lower again for model 3
model 3 is 0.23
41.6 kWh/100 miles =
kilometer per kilowatt hour 3.87 km/kWh
kilowatt hour per 100 kilometers 25.85 kWh/100km
kilowatt hour per 100 miles 41.6 kWh/100mi
kilowatt hour per kilometer 0.26 kWh/km
kilowatt hour per mile 0.42 kWh/mi
mile per kilowatt hour 2.4 mi/kWh
miles per gallon gasoline equivalent 81.02 MPGe
https://www.aqua-calc.com/one-to-all/electric-car-energy-economy
Who buys a Jag for efficiency anyway? It certainly isn’t a bad car and the more EV choices we have the merrier.
Okay, who buys an EV for efficiency anyway? It should be a basic obligation of EVs to be as efficient as possible. Sure a Model X is less efficient that a Model S, but at least it is efficient for its class.
Merely building an EV doesn’t mean an automaker gets a pass on making it as efficient as possible.
It should be a basic obligation of all gas cars to be as efficient as possible since they are mobile gas pollutant generators and pollution distributors. But they are not. They are built to just meet the regulations and customer demand. Regulations need to continue to get tighter instead of being rolled back.
So you’re saying Bollinger shouldn’t exist?
I have an old Volt. I’ve gone 45 miles on 10.3 kWh – with 12.5 kWh added prior to trip which shows EV charging losses. That’s about 24 kWh used per 100 miles.
To be fair, that is your individual driving cycle and you are comparing it to someone else’s driving cycle on a different car. Considering you are posting on an EV news site and drive a PHEV – we can probably deduce you drive more efficiently than the standard North American driver…
The 2014 Volt is rated for 38 miles with 16.5 kwh battery – so roughly 43 kwh for 100 miles for everyday drivers…if we assume this Ipace reviewer drives like the “standard North American driver” at 41.6 kwh per 100 miles according to the same standard – the Ipace is actually quite the improvement to the Volt….
I say improvement, because even though the volt edges out by 1.4kw for the same distance – it weighs roughly 1000lbs less than the ipace, and has a smaller frontal drag area of .622m^2 vs the .696m^2 on the ipace…. with those two differences factored in, the ipace is a significant improvement in efficiency compared to the 2014 volt….
Comparing EPA to non-EPA numbers on a pre-production car? OK…
We haven’t resorted to anything. We would have done the exact same thing if it was an article about Tesla. Then, we would have taken all sorts of punishment all day long for claiming that there is an issue with a Tesla vehicle. We have reported raving reviews about the I-Pace. I personally have talked repeatedly about my love for the car. In doing that, many people have attacked me since it’s not a Tesla. Of course, we will share some stories about the I-Pace that might not be super positive. Each reviewer is different.
We have been aware for some time that the I-Pace isn’t as efficient as we expected it to be. There’s no doubt that we will be writing an article when the EPA numbers come out, just like we do with every other car. We also run stories about every other car when reviews discover things ahead of the EPA. It’s all a process. I will tell you that I-Pace articles are sadly not hit pieces. They don’t get many eyeballs, good or bad.
efficiency is important for multiple reasons. For the most part, just driving electric is enough to get environmental kudos. But the biggest issue for most new electric car buyers is range and charging rate. And inefficiency directly negatively impacts these. This is the number one reason we should all be caring about the efficiency of every electric car.
Other than the inherent efficiency gain from going to electric vs ice, why would we expect a SUV shape to get better effiency? We are talking about a smallish SUV which would get 30 mph vs a aero sedan than would get 40 ish. The physics don’t change because it’s an ev. Wait until we get pickup trucks and they get even worse. Oh, that’s why they are not out yet, they need too big a battery to work at today’s costs.
This is why the tmX looks like a bloated sedan and not a Tahoe or suburban. IMHO cost limited the battery size and they had to make the aero drag low enough to get the range with a small battery.
So why is “I” the nonclementure for Electric? Yesterday I was hearing something about the E-Pace and had to think twice about what it was. What’s up with this? Why is this a European thing?