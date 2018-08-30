  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Efficiency Matters And That’s Where The Jaguar I-Pace Falters

Efficiency Matters And That’s Where The Jaguar I-Pace Falters

2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 39

Still won’t deter most buyers

We love the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace. It’s electric (of course). It’s attractive. It’s quick on its feet. It has a premium feel inside. The list of rave reviews is long and enthusiastic. But, it also has some faults. One of these has gone mostly unmentioned, but considering the environmental concerns of at least some consumers considering the Big Cat, it is worth noting. The problem, in a word, is efficiency. Or the lack thereof.

More hot Jaguar I-Pace action
Watch Tesla Model X 100D & P100D Race Jaguar I-Pace In 360°
UPDATE: Consumption Test: Jaguar I-Pace Autosteer Put To The Test
Watch Jaguar I-Pace Take On Bentley Continental GT

Wired recently got its hands on a copy of the British crossover. Their concern wasn’t so much about its exaggerated energy usage so much as it was about range, though of course this is directly correlated. The author got 41.6 kWh per 100 miles on a route that saw the Tesla Model 3 return a reading of 26 kWh per 100 miles, which is its precise EPA efficiency rating. Now, we don’t know why, exactly, efficiency is rated as kWh per 100 miles instead of the obviously-more-sensible miles per kWh, but that is what the government has proclaimed to be the proper metric, so pipe down. We digress…

Of course, being smaller, sleeker, and lighter, the Tesla Model 3 is bound to be more efficient, so perhaps we should compare it to something bigger, like the Model S 100D. That car is actually more than 200 pounds heavier than the I-Pace yet uses up only 33 kWh to travel 100 miles (according to the EPA). That’s 5 kWh every 100 miles, or 5,000 kWh over 100,000 miles. Sure, the Model S likely slips through the air more easily, as it sits 4 inches lower and has a lower drag coefficient  — .24 to the Jag’s .29 — but it’s still a significant difference.

So, how does it stack up against something a little closer to its SUV-like shape? Well, until we see what the Audi e-tron returns, the Tesla Model X 100 may be its closest competitor. Although it sits a full five inches higher and weighs as much as 800 lbs more, the SUV from Tesla is still about 2.6 kWh per 100 miles more efficient. That’s kind of amazing.

While it may be a while until we can figure out where the losses are coming from, Jaguar customers can at least be assured that any extra heat generated from the drivetrain’s inefficiency is managed quite well and won’t impact the car’s performance. And who knows? Perhaps the British automaker can take a page from its competitor’s book and make improvements to that figure in an over-the-air update. We shall see.

JAGUAR I-PACE

Jaguar I-Pace
46 photos
Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace

Source: Wired

Categories: Jaguar

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

39 Comments on "Efficiency Matters And That’s Where The Jaguar I-Pace Falters"

newest oldest most voted
ffbj

It’s a reasonable point but the way people will drive them will probably have a greater impact on efficiency.
Like maniacs, at least much of the time.
Still I will give Jaguar a pass on efficiency, as they did not put that high on the list of things they wanted to see in the I-Pace.
Why didn’t they just switch the name to E-Pace. I know they already had one but it’s an ice.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Pet

Aerodynamics maybe

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Taylor Marks

Does Jaguar plan on having OTA updates for the i-Pace? This is the first I’ve heard of anything of the sort…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Steven Loveday

Yes. It will offer OTA.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Domenick Yoney

According to this info-graphic, yes!

comment image

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
viriato

Most of future EV’s will be SUV, bigger, less aerodinamic, heavier cars, over huge wheels…. rolling temples of energy wasting.

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Viking79

But they will sell and use about 1/3 the energy of gas models.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Prsnep

Worth noting: 1/3 of the energy in the car, but not 1/3 of the energy overall. The overall energy use depends on the efficiency of the power plant.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mark.ca

So? It’s the same with gas too. Should we count all the sunken tankers in the mix too? Tell me about a form of energy that is 100% transferable and usable.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 seconds ago
viriato

But they are still unefficient vehicles if we compare with electric sedans.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
John

“rolling temples of energy waste..”

Compared to current ICE inefficiency monsters, the future worst EV’s will still laugh at the inefficiency of today’s ICE offerings.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dam

“Compared to current ICE inefficiency monsters”

most diesel are 30-35% efficient, Electrics are not much more efficient (unless using renewables) when you count losses from the generator (mostly gas/coal/nuclear, running at 40-50% max efficiency) to the power lines to the convertor to the batteries to the invertor to the electric motor ;-), they end up producing as much CO2

Vote Up1-13Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
mzso

This is garbage. 30-35% is peak efficiency. Not counting sub-optimal circumstances, idling.
Efficiency of nuclear has little relevance, only the price matters. Of course you not count the huge amounts of waste that mining refining and transporting oil entails.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dam

Gas generator idle as well, even without nuclear, in US 60% of electricity gen is either gas or coal and their efficiency is not that great

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Chris Stork

Here we go again. If you’re going to start factoring in the source of the electricity, then you have to factor in the source of the gasoline. That includes the drilling, the shipping, the refining, the shipping again… and it takes 6Kw of electricity just to refine a gallon of gasoline; 6Kw that could have gone straight into a nice EV battery.

And renewables are on the rise big time, while the fuel extraction process will never change.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Prsnep
If you’re going to start factoring in the source of the electricity, then you have to factor in the source of the gasoline. => Yes. You have to factor in everything. That’s the only way to have a true comparison. As it stands, people are patting themselves on the back for driving electric vehicles even if their electricity is sourced from coal. Coal plants on average are not significantly more efficient overall compared to gasoline vehicles and produce MORE CO2 per unit of energy burned. We need to make the push for cleaner transportation AND cleaner electricity generation at the same time or our efforts will largely have been in vein. Having said this, coal appears to be losing out to natural gas and renewables based on economics alone. Natural gas, despite being a fossil fuel, produces less CO2 compared to coal per unit of energy burned AND can operate at higher thermal efficiency. So this transition should be applauded as a transitory step in the right direction. The best tool I’ve come across so far for comparing CO2 emission at source AND upstream from vehicles is fueleconomy.gov. After finding your vehicle, you’re interested in, click on “Environment and Safety”,… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
P Roppo

You are absolutely right about fueleconomy.gov and it shows that coal is still less polluting than gas cars. And don’t you fret, more efficiency will happen because it is cheaper. Period.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
P Roppo

BTW, nobody EVER includes the costs of oil supply security around the world.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
P Roppo

Peak efficiency in a car is only sometimes, at certain speeds under certain conditions in perfectly maintained vehicles. Not even close to a power plant, the less-efficient being older and phased out as we speak. The most efficient gas plants are 65% efficient.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
John

Enjoy your “clean” diesel, I’ll enjoy my dirty electric. By the way, ‘idling in traffic’ metric is never brought up in the great debate between ICE and electric footprint. Diesel emissions are highly cancerous, that is a proven fact. Where does that fall on your importance scale?

(And thanks for giving me my laugh for the day)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
viriato

I speak about SUVs. This type of vehicle is a mess to be efficient. Obviously an ICE SUV is worst that an electric SUV, but an electric sedan would be even better. If we are concerned about efficiency, weight, battery costs, why not to use a car that can do more with less?. Why makers choose a SUV, and then they must to put in them more kg of expensive and heavy batteries for compensate the suv’s inherent penalties?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
John

The big air-grabbing grill looks like it’s a massive wind-catcher. The recessed edge looks like it’s likely the culprit of the inefficiency. Strange that Jaguar didn’t appear to run the car through the wind-tunnel in order to get the abysmal efficiency number lowered.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mark Nordhaus

Jaguar places very high priority on style of the vehicle, so did not pursue lower Cd as aggressively.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Dave100e

The front grill has a duct that comes out the bonnet and effectively acts as an S-duct. It’s not as bad as it looks but it’s still far from ideal when it comes to frontal surface area.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Chris

drag coefficient for I- Pace is 0.29. Model s and x are about 0.24 and slightly lower again for model 3

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Quebec 100% EV

model 3 is 0.23

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
scottydoesntknow

41.6 kWh/100 miles =

kilometer per kilowatt hour 3.87 km/kWh
kilowatt hour per 100 kilometers 25.85 kWh/100km
kilowatt hour per 100 miles 41.6 kWh/100mi
kilowatt hour per kilometer 0.26 kWh/km
kilowatt hour per mile 0.42 kWh/mi
mile per kilowatt hour 2.4 mi/kWh
miles per gallon gasoline equivalent 81.02 MPGe

https://www.aqua-calc.com/one-to-all/electric-car-energy-economy

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
sveno

Who buys a Jag for efficiency anyway? It certainly isn’t a bad car and the more EV choices we have the merrier.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Unplugged

Okay, who buys an EV for efficiency anyway? It should be a basic obligation of EVs to be as efficient as possible. Sure a Model X is less efficient that a Model S, but at least it is efficient for its class.

Merely building an EV doesn’t mean an automaker gets a pass on making it as efficient as possible.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mark Nordhaus

It should be a basic obligation of all gas cars to be as efficient as possible since they are mobile gas pollutant generators and pollution distributors. But they are not. They are built to just meet the regulations and customer demand. Regulations need to continue to get tighter instead of being rolled back.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
sveno

So you’re saying Bollinger shouldn’t exist?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Bonaire

I have an old Volt. I’ve gone 45 miles on 10.3 kWh – with 12.5 kWh added prior to trip which shows EV charging losses. That’s about 24 kWh used per 100 miles.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Bob

To be fair, that is your individual driving cycle and you are comparing it to someone else’s driving cycle on a different car. Considering you are posting on an EV news site and drive a PHEV – we can probably deduce you drive more efficiently than the standard North American driver…

The 2014 Volt is rated for 38 miles with 16.5 kwh battery – so roughly 43 kwh for 100 miles for everyday drivers…if we assume this Ipace reviewer drives like the “standard North American driver” at 41.6 kwh per 100 miles according to the same standard – the Ipace is actually quite the improvement to the Volt….

I say improvement, because even though the volt edges out by 1.4kw for the same distance – it weighs roughly 1000lbs less than the ipace, and has a smaller frontal drag area of .622m^2 vs the .696m^2 on the ipace…. with those two differences factored in, the ipace is a significant improvement in efficiency compared to the 2014 volt….

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Seven Electrics

Comparing EPA to non-EPA numbers on a pre-production car? OK…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David Green
Hmm, you guys have resorted to writing hit pieces that do not have any valid supporting data? You are comparing a Wired writers results on trip where he says in the article that he was not gentle with the throttle, and had the “A/C blasting”, to the EPA results for a Model S? Now it does seem like the I-Pace has more consumption then the Tesla Model S, but it is still running Beta software, this might be why most manufactures keep journalists away from their cars that are under development, as they are afraid of headlines like this one that are made without having background data and like comparisons. I think you should have waited for final software, and EPA test number to write this article, as using Model X EPA data vs a Wired writers data is not only apples vs oranges, its apples vs bananas. And for the record, when I drove a friends Model 3 from my house to our cabin which is 98 miles away, and back, we did not make it and had to stop to charge, which puts Model 3’s real world range under 200 miles (the trip was at 75-85MPH and over… Read more »
Vote Up1-5Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

We haven’t resorted to anything. We would have done the exact same thing if it was an article about Tesla. Then, we would have taken all sorts of punishment all day long for claiming that there is an issue with a Tesla vehicle. We have reported raving reviews about the I-Pace. I personally have talked repeatedly about my love for the car. In doing that, many people have attacked me since it’s not a Tesla. Of course, we will share some stories about the I-Pace that might not be super positive. Each reviewer is different.

We have been aware for some time that the I-Pace isn’t as efficient as we expected it to be. There’s no doubt that we will be writing an article when the EPA numbers come out, just like we do with every other car. We also run stories about every other car when reviews discover things ahead of the EPA. It’s all a process. I will tell you that I-Pace articles are sadly not hit pieces. They don’t get many eyeballs, good or bad.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
ekutter

efficiency is important for multiple reasons. For the most part, just driving electric is enough to get environmental kudos. But the biggest issue for most new electric car buyers is range and charging rate. And inefficiency directly negatively impacts these. This is the number one reason we should all be caring about the efficiency of every electric car.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Bolt driver

Other than the inherent efficiency gain from going to electric vs ice, why would we expect a SUV shape to get better effiency? We are talking about a smallish SUV which would get 30 mph vs a aero sedan than would get 40 ish. The physics don’t change because it’s an ev. Wait until we get pickup trucks and they get even worse. Oh, that’s why they are not out yet, they need too big a battery to work at today’s costs.
This is why the tmX looks like a bloated sedan and not a Tahoe or suburban. IMHO cost limited the battery size and they had to make the aero drag low enough to get the range with a small battery.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
P Roppo

So why is “I” the nonclementure for Electric? Yesterday I was hearing something about the E-Pace and had to think twice about what it was. What’s up with this? Why is this a European thing?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago