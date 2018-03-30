Edmunds Says Long-Term Tesla Model 3 Has Tons Of Issues
Edmunds released its April update related to its long-term Tesla Model 3 and it’s far from positive.
As many of you are probably aware, Edmunds has a Tesla Model 3 for the long haul. Essentially, the publication lives with the car over an extended period of time and provides valuable information for prospective buyers. Based on the slew of issues Edmunds is reporting, it appears that either they got stuck with a lemon, Model 3s lack consistency from vehicle to vehicle, or this is just a really problematic car.
We’re talking about intermittment screen and backup camera function, navigation bugs, failure to recognize keycard, audio system independently turning on and off and up to full volume, vanity mirrors falling off, and inability to shift the car into drive or reverse.
The crazy part is that this is just a small list of problems Edmunds has encountered. They’ve been driving the car less than four months and all of this happened in the last four weeks, resulting in two service visits, another visit scheduled, and a grand total of zero days out of service.
Edmunds even went so far as to say that they’ve started a shared Google Doc to keep track of the myriad of problems, warning messages, resets, and overall failures. The article says:
Forget that this is a “cutting-edge” EV with a cult following. That’s irrelevant if Tesla wants to be anything more than a footnote in automotive history. Our Model 3 cost us $56,000, and by that standard alone, the ownership experience so far has been unacceptable. But this is no ordinary $56K car. We put down a $1,000 deposit to get on a two-year waiting list for this car and it’s falling apart.
Early adopters who could spend six figures on a car such as the Model S might’ve given Tesla a bit of extra leeway. Maybe they figure it’s a small price to pay for such a technologically advanced car. Maybe it’s a sacrifice they’re willing to make to avoid using fossil fuels and get free access to the carpool lane. This far into its run, though, and with a car intended for mass appeal, Tesla should have the bugs worked out. It clearly doesn’t.
To put all of this in perspective, it’s important to note that Edmunds has driven the car a grand total of 5,257 miles. During the month of April, it put 1,120 miles on the Model 3.
Fortunately for Tesla, and for reservation holders, there is a hint of positivity in the review. This is especially true when it comes to performance and cargo space. Edmunds’ senior manager content strategy Josh Sadlier shared:
After my drive, a friend of mine asked me how the Model 3 compares to the current BMW 3 Series, and I told him I’d rather have the Tesla. He laughed. I wasn’t kidding.
Staff writer Travis Langness added:
I was recently transporting a large record collection, along with a few boxes of CDs, and the Model 3 was the car I had for the job. I was impressed by the Model 3’s storage ability relative to its size, with the space to fit four massive storage containers and several cases of CDs with space to spare.
Follow the link below for the full monthly report, including detailed descriptions of the plethora of issues, along with more quotes from different editors and test drivers pertaining to various aspects of the Model 3.
Source: Edmunds
Most of the issues are annoying but not really a big deal. I had some of these issues with a Model S loaner I was driving while my car was worked on. They are not critical issues. Certainly on par with issues they have reported on other long term test cars.
My Leaf has had exactly zero issues similar to these over 4 years and 100,000 miles. I really want to get a Model Y, but the terrible reliability of Tesla’s gives me pause as I am an 8 hour drive from the nearest service centre. An acquaintance owns a Model S here and he stored up issues then goes to Vancouver periodically to get them fixed!
++
The result of poor quality control is inconsistent quality/reliability, which *may* be a factor in the varied reports.
Toyota is known for consistent (and fairly high) reliability but in the 2000’s they also had a poor track record of introducing “all-new” product, so it can happen to anyone, and at Tesla everything is “all-new”
The key is to treat your customers well with prompt service and fix the root cause quickly.
Tesla’s facebook groups aren’t reporting this as an issue.
People who join EV facebook groups tend to be early adopters or EV enthusiasts who tend to ignore the annoyances. Mainstream customers usually generate word of mouth reputations and they tend to be more cost sensitive to repairs.
You write like you follow closely, or are actually in the industry. Tesla didn’t get Model 3 seats wrong, as you imply. They changed a freagin’ stitch. Puh-lease.
Enjoy your I-Pace. People wanted a HUD upon learning about TM3’s interior. Tesla balked. Jag didn’t.
Jaguar i-pace would be awesome except they botched it and did not join the tesla supercharging network. Now you are stick with a car that in theory could charge at 100kW at superchargers that has between 6 and 40 outlets per location, at more than a thousand locations, but instead you are stuck with a fragile, badly maintained 50kW network with the hope that at some point it will be built out by somebody else, making your i-pace a local car.
Most people charge at home so this isn’t really a problem.
Surely, as I said, it’s all going to get very interesting very soon. Let’s wait and see!
Steven, on a related note: I was searching the Google for “Bolt fatal crash,” and found zero headlines that mentioned the Bolt. There have been fatalities, and I did find some articles, but never specifying in the headline that it was in a Chevy Bolt; it’s usually just casually mentioned in the second paragraph. But every Tesla fatality has made headlines, even though there have been far fewer per capita.
Maybe not literally “every,” but you see my point.
Edit: also, they always seem to mention Autopilot, even if only to say they don’t know if it was involved, engaged or even installed.
Does Bolt have “AutoPilot”?
Oh, that’s right, no it doesn’t. A Bolt is just a car, not a “Chariot of the Gods That Harnesses Thought Control”.
Tesla wants media attention, so Tesla gets media attention. It’s as simple as that.
Tesla wants ONLY positive media attention, but unfortunately for them, that’s not how the real world works.
Yep, singling Tesla out with a vacuous criticism that applies to literally every company ever. Pretty much what I was expecting.
Thank you; I think you just gave me my future Model 3’s new name: “Chariot of the Gods.” Athough I may just abbreviate it to COTG for the vanity plate. Or, “CHARIOT” would make a pretty good vanity plate too.
Exactly
Fortunately, Model 3’s are selling too fast for any one message to dominate. If Edmunds has “keycard” (not Android) issues, and trouble going into forward and reverse, anyone can look at what thousands of others are saying. Do they, also?
Model 3 has hugely redeeming virtues, that get past a lot of this stuff. Not everything, though. Not surprising to me, was the negative reaction to interior ergonomics. But there, I suspect Elon/Franz knew they were giving up demand, to define their car.
Agreed fully. Thanks!
I agree that it’s very difficult to figure out the truth when just about everyone reporting on Tesla (and that’s a lot of media outlets) has a significant skew. It’s one of those companies that (partially by design, in my opinion) is very polarizing. Combine being a relatively new player in an established industry that changed one of the fundamentals of their products compared to others, a futuristic “techy” feel, an outspoken CEO, and deliberate efforts to run the company differently than others in the same field. All of this makes for compelling journalism. Today’s reader just has to sort through the fanboys and the doubters to find the truth. And the exciting thing from a story perspective is there are still possibilities for Tesla to be either an incredible success that defines modern and future transportation and energy, or a crushing failure that collapses into bankruptcy and ends up being a stepping stone for other companies which get it right.
Well said!
Yup, Tesla is a very polarizing car (maker). At least on the internet, but then again, what issue isn’t polarizing on the Internet. 😉
Keep vigilante, keep reporting!
Indeed, out of my own experience I found out that it is rather difficult to get 100% fair/unbiased information about Tesla in English as there is such a conflict between Tesla as a company and Tsla as a stock, many Tesla US owners being also shareholders and for the rest Tsla (stock) is such an crowded short. Thus when I want a fair view I often go on European EV enthusiast forum where it is a lot less likely that people writing comments are either shareholders or shorts. Now on an English standpoint I would say that Insideevs is way above the lot as far as a fair overview of EVs (& Tesla) are concerned with Electrek and Cleantechnica trailing way behind. I guess the temptation as far as readers traffic and whatever kickbacks they can get by having a biased opinion is just to high for them to bear. So keep up the good work !!
My Leaf certainly has fewer problems but it also never has all of the extras and conveniences that Teslas have. Also my Leaf never got any worthwhile software updates and its software sucks. None of the dealers even understand my gripes because they have next to zero EV experience. So for me Leaf has been just another cheaper side Nissan with EV bits bolted on. Not that Im regretting anything but there certainly isn’t much reimagining of what a car could be when its a BEV – something that oozes through Teslas albeit not always in a positive way.
Leaves are in a class of their own. Better to compare Tesla Model 3 to early BMW 540i, early Porsche Boxter, early NAS Audi A3, all which had catastrophic engine problems. I’ve owned a Leaf and A3. The Audi couldn’t hold a candle to the Leaf.
Exactly my experience owning a 2015 VW eGolf for three years. What a relief when I got to trade it in for the Model 3 in january. 5400 miles of bliss and significant improvements over firmware updates without visiting a service center. The stupid VW car-net still sends me health updates for the car I sold. It was so bad, it would send me an sms each time after locking and walking away from the car that its doors would be unlocked, a delay of the message and ignorance on the devs to fix the associated user experience.
Well you mean other than the whole missing thermal management of the battery. If that’s not a major issue, then I don’t know what is.
How many “bars” do you have left in your 100k Leaf? What’s the fully charged range now?
Tesla batteries have been proven to degrade less than 1% per year. Leaf is the polar opposite due to poor design choices.
My Leaf loss nothing in 3 years. I never fast charged it and it never needed mechanical attention in 35k miles.
also, all except for the vanity mirror are software and will be fixed with OTA update
Not necessarily, wireless tech can be notoriously buggy for things like the Bluetooth phone entry and such. Maybe work around it with software, but doesn’t mean there isn’t a hardware issue.
I know OTA can fix many things. But the real issue here is the car was rushed to market. Things that can be fixed via OTA updates wouldn’t have even been issues on a traditional car. Tesla knows they have a closing window for success. I remember back in 2014/15 everyone was laughing at the large manufactures about their 2020 plans and how far out front Tesla was. Tesla isn’t as far out as people had wished and the other guys know how to design, test and build cars and crazy rates.
I agree, and why they ship this to owners first. They are more tolerant of this sort of thing.
The reservations were a bit of a double edged sword, they showed Tesla how much they needed to build the gigafactory and brought in investor money, but they also showed other manufacturers that they needed to be on the EV bandwagon.
Where Tesla still leads the race is charging infrastructure and possibly autopilot if they get it working better. I don’t think they have to worry too much for another generation of EVs.
Other companies are all coming with them, but looking at 50k per year for most models instead of higher volume like the 3.
But we haven’t seen any of them yet. They will have their own difficulties, eg finding batteries. So far we have seen lans for limited production numbers for these expected EVs.
Can Tesla fix the uncomfortable back seat OTA?
yep, it’s in the new code drop along with the new brake pads.
The “lightweight” brake pads aren’t a huge problem for 98% of Tesla owners, but I hope that the performance models get heavy duty pads that can stand up to a track day, or two. It wouldn’t hurt for the heavy duty pads to be add ons that fit the non-performance Tesla’s, as well.
Thank goodness most of these are software issues and can be resolved over the air.
The danger with those issues is that Tesla will have to spend insane amounts on warranty claims.
Their warranty costs are declining.
Stop making stuff up.
Tesla Warranty costs reported in Q1 2018 are nearly double same QTR 2017, and remember 2017, Q1 is when Model X was having tons of problems.
These service and support costs will eat them up. No dealers means all the hard and soft costs are on the Tesla income statement. It’s also why the gross margins are over-stated
Yeah, they’ll need to double the garage bays to get all those brake pads done. /S
Issues so far appear to fit the “Ranger”/OTA strategy, perfectly. I hear “brake pad” and think “When’s my next run session, and where are my pliers”. But, please, go on about the “insanity”.
What someone REALLY needs to do is look into the vampire losses the Model 3 (and Teslas in general) suffer from that no other EV seems to be afflicted by. Edmunds found a 25% (!) difference between what the car reported being used and what was pulled from the wall. The EPA accounts for charging losses in its fuel economy numbers, but the vampire losses are not accounted for. Scan a Tesla forum and you’ll easily find reports of owners saying they are losing “X miles per hour/day” with their car just sitting parked. And cases where owners park at an airport with a healthy charge and come back a couple weeks later to find their Tesla is completely dead.
That’s not the definition of “vampire loses”.
I have a BMW i3 and it too, reports it needs 50% of battery to charge, and yet it takes .5 to 1 kWh more than expected from the wall charger. That’s charging loss or charging inefficiency.
Vampire loses are where the car is parked and it’s still using energy. And that could be from battery heating or cooling, or just general system monitoring, and it’s nowhere near 25% battery capacity loss.
Go to the comments on the Edmunds page. Read the one from “actualsize” (Edmunds) and one a couple down from “will_t3”
If it’s a non-fixable problem, (i.e. the clock’s ticking, your meter is running — on or off the charger) then does it really matter what you call it?
mx15, your BMW i3 can be parked for months with nearly no vampire loss. The i3 battery essentially goes into a cold mode when you power down. I’ve left on 2 month trips in the middle of winter to come back to a nearly identical %.
Model S was notorious for using 250 watts. Continuously.
Is, not was.
“Was” is the critical word there. Tesla has reduced the S vampire loss rate by a large margin.
That’s been hard to quantify– Like most things Tesla you read all kinds of varying reports. Real world “mileage per KW-hour” is dropping into the 2’s , by some reports, which is pretty terrible (IONIQ users are reporting numbers that begin with a “6”). Long Term Testers are coming in at about 3 on the Model 3, which is also not very efficient.
time will tell, but the fact remains that Tesla have made some “inefficient” design choices.
This is the real scary thing on these cars– the Model S has been notorious for burning 250 Watts 24 hours a day in the garage. The less people drive their cars, the WORSE their economy has been.
Tesla really needs to get their house in order on this front. They are kind of trading on the assumption that no one actually pays attention to what their utility power meter says— but generally it says that you are paying for A LOT more power than makes it to the wheels.
GM, HYundai, Nissan cars don’t have this problem to this extent.
Links, please. Not to the very first 2012 cars. I want to get me to some of those fresh “250 Watts 24 hours a day” claims.
With the recent news that Tesla are trying to “bump up” the sales price to $85,000 on this platform it raises the question as to whether they can convince people to pay 2.5X more than the $35K car promised for a car of this quality level.
Reminds me of the time GM tried this by slapping a Cadillac badge, and Cadillac price, on a cheap Chevy.
They sold a few, but generally people saw through the ruse.
The difference is it was a cheap Chevy trying to be sold at a higher price.
This offers the highest performance mass market EV platform available. So it would be like basing the cheap Chevy on the Corvette platform.
Er, this is a platform meant to be a $35,000 price point, no?
That’s Chevy/Toyota money…
This is a cheap Chevy being “prettied up” to Audi A8 money.
Don’t see that working, but I guess time will tell.
Disingenuous … many cars can be options to >2x their base price.
OK> I’ll call that bet.
Please list any $35,000 car that can be optioned up to $85,000.
Take all the time you need.
BMW 3 series
Can you? I could only get to $69k
Did you option an M3? They go up around $90k
Mercedes C Class
Dodge Challenger
The sad part about the Cadillac ELR was it was a great car – just overpriced. If it would have been $10k – $15k over the Volt it could have been a success.
“Maybe they figure it’s a small price to pay for such a technologically advanced car.”
Edmunds fails to recognize that Tesla 3 is still considered by most buyers as advanced car. There isn’t any true competition to Tesla when they are the only one with charging network. Like it or not, you will face those problems if you want an EV with decent charging network.
Based on how some Tesla S still suffer those problems, I doubt they will get fixed straight out of production any time soon. Such is the price we pay if willing to drive EV. Non Tesla EV suffer from Free charging SUCKS!!!!!
Currently 2 months and 3,000 miles into our Model 3… love the car… only issue we have had foe a short period of time is the mobile Bluetooth Key sometimes finicky which seemed to have been resolved with OTA software update.
This is impossible and you clearly should have bought a FWD econohatch Bolt with a no charging network. Just ask bro!
Last time I had my Bolt updated, I did it OTA. Took about 5 minutes, and fixed several UI bugs that I had been experiencing. Thanks GM!
No need for OTA updates to fix improperly tested, poorly programmed brakes so far.
I own a 2017 model s and I hate how the Tesla cult defends Tesla on these issues. In 20 years of owning cars I only had to take my Japanese cars in twice for warranty repairs. In 6 months of owning a Dec 2017 delivered model S I have already had 6 issues. Yes they were minor but it speaks volumes about the build quality. (not to mention the loaner I received had build quality issues as well)
I should add my issues which include cracked B pillar, faulty door handle, vibrating front passenger door speaker, yellow banding on the LCD screen and squeaky dash, headliner and front passenger door
In addition to Edmunds, Green Car Reports is reporting that Consumer Reports is not recommending the M3. Having two experienced and reasonably objective product review publications reach similar conclusions is fairly bad news any way you cut it.
I like Tesla. I own stock in Tesla. I want them to succeed and I think they will — eventually. But I have to make decisions in the present also. I put $1K down but got it back and didn’t buy a 3 because although we are financially OK, I really can’t afford to have this many problems with one of the most costly things I purchase.
I’ve been driving EVs since 2013 and am sold on EVs, so I don’t have a problem waiting for things to improve. But the mass market car-buying public is going to be a tougher customer.
This seems typical for something rushed to production, skipping a lot of internal testing, and using early adopters and employees to shake the bugs out.
By 2020 this should be all worked out.
I didn’t realize you had bought a 3, congrats and enjoy it!
My last brand new chevy Malibu had a ton of issues. There is no reason to post how junky most cars are. Everyone already knows and is complacent. My next car will be a Tesla and I’ll be happy to suffer through any minor problems longer than I could stand the Malibu.
My Chevy Volt was flawless other than 3 issues in 6 years. I had the common problem of the plastic bearing spacer that caused a whirring sound. It was replaced under warranty. I also had the screen not respond to certain button pushes (such as eco/comfort on the HVAC). And I had the screen reboot itself once while driving. My Model 3 seems to have more bugs, but it’s computer seems to be doing a lot more.
All cars have problems, but it’s never so widely publicized. My dad’s Soul is a mess with fit and finish, but still an amazing car. My mom’s Impreza while great is having screen and braking issues. Problems with new cars, especially, abound, but it is to be expected unless it’s Tesla or Nissan or GM EVs. Then the press is to a whole different level.
Strange how only the legacy car magazines have all these problems. My model 3 from january has issues unlocking from mobile phone app sometimes, but that is about it. Never had an issue recognizing keycard, never had issues with any of the other things mentioned, just like items listed in consumer reports article… is this because they all got second hand early builds that people tried to get rid off?
+1 exactly
Never Had a single problem with our S 60 D – Had it for almost 2 years now – just saying
We should have our Model 3 in about one month. Sure, I’m a bit nervous we could get THE “lemon” (when someone has issues, he seems to have all). But let’s not forget that Tesla is a very young car company that’s already doing a lot of good things right. And, in the end, I rather take a chance with a young company that try to change things for better than be sure to screw the planet the “old ways”.